Southern Minnesota News
BREAKING: Fire destroys part of downtown Fairfax
Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer. Southern Minnesota News has learned that a fire has destroyed part of downtown Fairfax. Witnesses say the Fairfax Fire & Rescue was on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and multiple agencies responded to the blaze. The Smokey...
Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
KEYC
Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss
KAAL-TV
Elementary school teacher among 3 killed in Duluth plane crash
(ABC 6 News) – Three Twin Cities metro residents are dead after an airplane crashed into a home late Saturday night in Hermantown, according to a city press release. Just before midnight on October 1, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at Duluth International Airport, of a small airplane that had left radar and was believed to be crashed.
KEYC
Fire destroys sow barn near East Chain
Southern Minnesota News
Motorcyclist injured in collision with tractor in Watonwan County
A motorcyclist was injured Friday night in a collision with a tractor in Watonwan County. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. in Madelia Township when 1997 International tractor and a 2018 Honda motorcycle collided at Highway 60 and 473rd Ave. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle, driven by...
knuj.net
MINNESOTA SINGS WINNERS
Fifty-five singers from across Minnesota competed in the Minnesota Sings competition over the weekend at State Street Theater in New Ulm. Singers competed in two different age categories and after narrowing the competition down to 16 singers, eight in each category, two winners were selected. Ashley Wongbi of Lino Lakes won the 13 – 20 year old category and Donatella Pompeo won the over 20 division. They both win $5000 along with $1000 for a charity of their choice, $500 for their sponsor and a recording session. This is the first time New Ulm has hosted the competition in its nine-year history.
KEYC
Local fall festivals kick-off October
NORTH MANKATO & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday, Oct. 1. In Benson Park, the city of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its Party on the Prairie. “We came out here just to have some...
KEYC
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota
kvsc.org
Fatal Crash Kills Montrose Woman, Injures Two
A Montrose woman was killed and her passengers were badly injured following a collision with another vehicle on September 26. The Wright County Sheriff’s office says a woman who was identified as Montrose native, 52-year-old Molly Bickman, was traveling southbound on Clementa Avenue SW and collided with a car that was Westbound on County Road 30.
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Rent an Island for a Weekend Getaway About an Hour from St. Cloud
KEYC
30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire
BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
Woman dies from injuries in crash that killed her husband, another man
A third person has died from their injuries following a crash in Lake Lillian in late September. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that Gertrude Faber, 83, of Lake Lillian died on Sept. 27, three days after the crash that killed her husband, 86-year-old August Faber. A third...
willmarradio.com
Third person dies as a result of crash near Lake Lillian
(Lake Lillian MN-) A Third person has died as the result of a car-SUV crash near Lake Lillian last Saturday. The state patrol says 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian died as a result of her injuries this past Tuesday. On Saturday afternoon an SUV being driven southbound on 195th Street collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7, east of Lake Lillian. The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault, and the driver of the car, 86-year-old August Faber were killed in the crash. Car Passenger Gertrude Faber was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center were she died on Tuesday.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
Man killed, woman seriously injured in Hastings boating collision
A 59-year-old Hastings man died and another woman remains hospitalized after two boats collided on the Mississippi River in Hastings on Thursday evening. The Dakota County Sheriff's Office said the collision happened around 8 p.m. near Kings Cove Marina. Witnesses told deputies a man and woman on a Jon boat...
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
