Fifty-five singers from across Minnesota competed in the Minnesota Sings competition over the weekend at State Street Theater in New Ulm. Singers competed in two different age categories and after narrowing the competition down to 16 singers, eight in each category, two winners were selected. Ashley Wongbi of Lino Lakes won the 13 – 20 year old category and Donatella Pompeo won the over 20 division. They both win $5000 along with $1000 for a charity of their choice, $500 for their sponsor and a recording session. This is the first time New Ulm has hosted the competition in its nine-year history.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO