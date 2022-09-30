ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MN

Southern Minnesota News

BREAKING: Fire destroys part of downtown Fairfax

Fire in Fairfax, Oct 2, 2022. Photo courtesy of Kersten Schafer. Southern Minnesota News has learned that a fire has destroyed part of downtown Fairfax. Witnesses say the Fairfax Fire & Rescue was on the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday and multiple agencies responded to the blaze. The Smokey...
Y-105FM

Ellendale Truck Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Glencoe, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person is dead following a collision west of the Twin Cities involving a semi-truck driven by a man from Ellendale. The State Patrol identified the victim as 72-year-old Gary Vogt of Glencoe. He was killed when his westbound pickup crashed into the semi-truck after it tipped over on Highway 212 just outside Glencoe around 4:15 this morning.
GLENCOE, MN
Bring Me The News

Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery

Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
New Ulm, MN
Minnesota Society
Winthrop, MN
New Ulm, MN
KAAL-TV

Elementary school teacher among 3 killed in Duluth plane crash

(ABC 6 News) – Three Twin Cities metro residents are dead after an airplane crashed into a home late Saturday night in Hermantown, according to a city press release. Just before midnight on October 1, the Hermantown Police Department was notified by the control tower at Duluth International Airport, of a small airplane that had left radar and was believed to be crashed.
HERMANTOWN, MN
KEYC

Fire destroys sow barn near East Chain

Blue Earth County Sheriff Candidates Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal participate in a candidate forum, sponsored by GMG, produced by KTV Public Access. River’s Edge Hospital lifts universal masking requirement. Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Motorcyclist injured in collision with tractor in Watonwan County

A motorcyclist was injured Friday night in a collision with a tractor in Watonwan County. The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. in Madelia Township when 1997 International tractor and a 2018 Honda motorcycle collided at Highway 60 and 473rd Ave. The Minnesota State Patrol says the motorcycle, driven by...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
knuj.net

MINNESOTA SINGS WINNERS

Fifty-five singers from across Minnesota competed in the Minnesota Sings competition over the weekend at State Street Theater in New Ulm. Singers competed in two different age categories and after narrowing the competition down to 16 singers, eight in each category, two winners were selected. Ashley Wongbi of Lino Lakes won the 13 – 20 year old category and Donatella Pompeo won the over 20 division. They both win $5000 along with $1000 for a charity of their choice, $500 for their sponsor and a recording session. This is the first time New Ulm has hosted the competition in its nine-year history.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Local fall festivals kick-off October

NORTH MANKATO & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday, Oct. 1. In Benson Park, the city of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its Party on the Prairie. “We came out here just to have some...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

The City of Mankato will host another open house to gather opinions on what will be done with Jefferson Quarry. October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is back for its 6th season. Updated: 3 hours ago. Connections...
MANKATO, MN
kvsc.org

Fatal Crash Kills Montrose Woman, Injures Two

A Montrose woman was killed and her passengers were badly injured following a collision with another vehicle on September 26. The Wright County Sheriff’s office says a woman who was identified as Montrose native, 52-year-old Molly Bickman, was traveling southbound on Clementa Avenue SW and collided with a car that was Westbound on County Road 30.
MONTROSE, MN
KARE 11

Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead

HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Bring Me The News

Pilot, brother and sister killed in Hermantown plane crash are identified

The three people killed when their plane crashed into a house in Hermantown Saturday night have been identified, all of them from the Twin Cities metro area. The pilot, 32-year-old Tyler Fretland, lived in Burnsville. The passengers were brother and sister, 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt. Alyssa lived in St. Paul and Matthew was also from Burnsville.
HERMANTOWN, MN
KEYC

30,000 turkeys killed in Minnesota barn fire

BEAVER FALLS, Minn. (KEYC) - A fire killed an estimated 30,000 turkeys Thursday in Renville County. According to the Renville County Sheriff’s Office, the fire happened just before 2 p.m. at a turkey barn about four miles north of Morton in Beaver Falls Township. No one was hurt, but...
RENVILLE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Third person dies as a result of crash near Lake Lillian

(Lake Lillian MN-) A Third person has died as the result of a car-SUV crash near Lake Lillian last Saturday. The state patrol says 83-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian died as a result of her injuries this past Tuesday. On Saturday afternoon an SUV being driven southbound on 195th Street collided with a car traveling westbound on Highway 7, east of Lake Lillian. The driver of the SUV, 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault, and the driver of the car, 86-year-old August Faber were killed in the crash. Car Passenger Gertrude Faber was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center were she died on Tuesday.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN

