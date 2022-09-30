ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

NIL has greatly changed things in college athletics

Name, image and likeness has quickly grown into a monster that is changing the face of college athletics. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA opened the opportunity for college athletes to make money of their Name, image and likeness. The NCAA didn’t really implement any NIL rules, but instead left it up to each state or each school to set their own standards.
agupdate.com

Football night is community night, says high school coach

STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans. “You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

St. Xavier hires new baseball coach with years of Bomber experience

After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
