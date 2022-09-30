Read full article on original website
Name, image and likeness has quickly grown into a monster that is changing the face of college athletics. On July 1, 2021, the NCAA opened the opportunity for college athletes to make money of their Name, image and likeness. The NCAA didn’t really implement any NIL rules, but instead left it up to each state or each school to set their own standards.
Each week, SBLive ranks the top 25 teams across the state of Washington, regardless of classification. Here’s a look at how those teams fared in games played in Week 5 of the 2022 high school football season. HOW THE TOP 25 FARED — OCT. 11. YELM TORNADOS 5-0 (3A) beat North Thurston, 63-0The ...
EVANSVILLE — This week should feature the best soccer of the season. The Indiana High School Athletic Association state tournaments begins Monday. The Evansville area is known for producing a few teams capable of reaching the final weekend at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis. Could it happen again? ...
STANFORD, Ill. — Near the rural village of Stanford in central Illinois, bright Friday night lights draw people to a football field among the corn and soybeans. “You know it’s something big and something cool,” said the Olympia/Delavan Spartan’s football coach Eric Lyons of when those lights are shining.
The Southeast Polk boys golf team is headed toward the postseason with the district meet on the horizon. The Rams closed down the regular season by competing in the CIML conference meet on Sept. 28, where the team finished sixth with 297 points. Head coach Scott Powell said the conference...
After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.
