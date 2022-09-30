After an extensive search, St. Xavier High School announced Friday Don DiGiacomo as its new head baseball coach. Coach DiGiacomo, or Coach D as his athletes call him, has been a part of the St. Xavier community for the past 37 years and has coached at least one sport since his arrival. He has been on the coaching staff for 13 state championships in football, swimming, and cross country. He was part of the coaching staff for baseball in 2003 when the Bombers won the state championship.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO