ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

The Barbara Stone Foundation to host its ‘CAN Talks’ event

The Barbara Stone Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting programs for individuals with disabilities, will host its “CAN Talks” event on Oct. 18 at Centre Stage in Greenville. “The first-ever ‘Can Talks’ event held was in 2019, and we are excited about our 2022 speakers who will highlight...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Women Giving to accept applications for 2023 grants

Greenville Women Giving, a women’s collective giving organization serving Greenville County, announced Oct. 3 it will begin accepting grant applications from local nonprofits on Nov. 1. The organization will award five grants in May 2023 to Greenville County-based organizations with programs focused on one of the following areas:. Arts.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greer, SC
Greer, SC
Society
WYFF4.com

Hispanic Heritage Festival held in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hispanic-American Women's Association hosted its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on Sunday. The organization has put on the festival for more than a decade, but this was the first time it was held at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville. The event included live music, food, drinks,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County toy fox terrier that recently set a world record as the oldest living dog passed away on Monday. Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes - just 5 months shy of her 23rd birthday. FOX Carolina’s Zach Prelutsky sat down with...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville celebrates 10 years with UofSC School of Medicine campus

The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville is celebrating 10 years of sending physicians into the world. The school held its 10th anniversary gala in September, but Dean Marjorie Jenkins says the school plans on celebrating the anniversary throughout the year. “As a community we celebrate the people,...
GREENVILLE, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club

Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Mendoza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic Culture#Translation#Trinity Bible Church#Mexican#Spanish#El Que
WIS-TV

Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina

The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
CENTRAL, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Conestee Nature Preserve celebrates ReWa partnership with bridge naming

Conestee Nature Preserve celebrated its longstanding partnership with Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) Sept. 27 by naming one of its two major bridges after the wastewater service provider. In unveiling a new sign for the ReWa Connector, Conestee Nature Preserve Executive Director Michael Corley said ReWa’s support has been vital in...
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WLOS.com

Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report

WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Atlas Obscura

12 McDonald’s Locations That Went Rogue

You just wanted a chewy burger and a syrupy strawberry milkshake. But in Roswell, New Mexico, you’ll have to face a metallic, green-eyed alien first. For a chain that prides itself on conformity, McDonald’s boasts some rebels among its franchises. Thanks to local design restrictions, historic preservationists, and human whimsy, the world has left its mark on the Golden Arches. In Taupo, New Zealand, kids eat Happy Meals inside a red-and-silver 20-seater airplane from 1943. At the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, bow-tied staff serve nuggets under chandeliers while music emanates from an unmanned baby grand piano. Sometimes, the chain’s deep fryers sit atop historical artifacts, such as a chunk of a Roman wall dating to the 4th century BCE or the site of a safe house on the Underground Railroad.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy