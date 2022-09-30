Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Nick Bush of United Ministries named as UHC 2022 Humanitarian Award recipient
United Housing Connections has named Nick Bush, program manager of United Ministries’ Place of Hope Day Shelter, as its 2022 Humanitarian Award winner, the organization announced Oct. 3. “United Ministries is so proud to have Nick on our staff team and all of the ways that he truly serves...
greenvillejournal.com
The Barbara Stone Foundation to host its ‘CAN Talks’ event
The Barbara Stone Foundation, a nonprofit focused on supporting programs for individuals with disabilities, will host its “CAN Talks” event on Oct. 18 at Centre Stage in Greenville. “The first-ever ‘Can Talks’ event held was in 2019, and we are excited about our 2022 speakers who will highlight...
Carol’s Hope Thrift Stores work to support children with cancer
Carol's Hope Thrift Stores working to directly support children with cancer and their families
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Women Giving to accept applications for 2023 grants
Greenville Women Giving, a women’s collective giving organization serving Greenville County, announced Oct. 3 it will begin accepting grant applications from local nonprofits on Nov. 1. The organization will award five grants in May 2023 to Greenville County-based organizations with programs focused on one of the following areas:. Arts.
WYFF4.com
Hispanic Heritage Festival held in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Hispanic-American Women's Association hosted its annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on Sunday. The organization has put on the festival for more than a decade, but this was the first time it was held at Fluor Field in downtown Greenville. The event included live music, food, drinks,...
FOX Carolina
World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County toy fox terrier that recently set a world record as the oldest living dog passed away on Monday. Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes - just 5 months shy of her 23rd birthday. FOX Carolina’s Zach Prelutsky sat down with...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville celebrates 10 years with UofSC School of Medicine campus
The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville is celebrating 10 years of sending physicians into the world. The school held its 10th anniversary gala in September, but Dean Marjorie Jenkins says the school plans on celebrating the anniversary throughout the year. “As a community we celebrate the people,...
greenvillejournal.com
Furman University to welcome celebrated author Erik Larson at The Poinsett Club
Furman University will host bestselling author Erik Larson at an event on Oct. 20 at The Poinsett Club in Greenville. During the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at 807 E. Washington St., Larson will deliver a talk titled “The Art of Being Fearless: What Churchill Can Teach Us about Courage, Leadership and Hope in a Time of Crisis.”
The Post and Courier
Editorial: There actually is a secret to educating all SC kids — right in front of us
A Spartanburg high school assigned every senior a mentor and created space in the middle of the day for students to get one-on-one help from teachers, and within five years it had increased its graduation rate by 17% to lead the state. In Columbia, an elementary school overhauled its approach...
I’m losing my mind — and my keys
At any given time, I have seven keys I need to keep track of: a house key, a key to the gate for my backyard, two car keys, one for the newspa
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County addresses homelessness with $2 million HOME-APR funds
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg county is making plans for how they’ll spend two-million dollars from the federal government. They’ll be used to help a vulnerable population. They are HOME-ARP funds, these must be used specifically for homeless assistance. While it won’t solve the problem completely, the...
WYFF4.com
University responds to reports of employee's alleged association with white supremacist groups
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman University is responding to reports of a faculty member allegedly participating in the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Furman's President Elizabeth Davis said the faculty member is also accused of allegedly being associated with other organizations that are connected with white supremacist groups.
WYFF4.com
Officials and locals share the secret behind Greenville's historic growth
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The city of Greenville has grown more than 16 percent in just the past decade, drawing in millions of visitors a year. According to Mayor Knox White, 70,000 people have moved to Greenville in the last ten years. He believes that growth stems from opportunity. "One...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
abcnews4.com
Restaurant Impossible filming dates in upstate South Carolina
The hit food network Restaurant Impossible is making two stops in upstate South Carolina for filming, construction, and dining for those who make reservations. Big Cliff's BBQ in Central on 302b E Main Street. (Dining) Lunch on Saturday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. Dinner on Sunday, October 23rd at 7...
greenvillejournal.com
Conestee Nature Preserve celebrates ReWa partnership with bridge naming
Conestee Nature Preserve celebrated its longstanding partnership with Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) Sept. 27 by naming one of its two major bridges after the wastewater service provider. In unveiling a new sign for the ReWa Connector, Conestee Nature Preserve Executive Director Michael Corley said ReWa’s support has been vital in...
WLOS.com
Asheville murder suspect to be featured in nationwide report
WLOS — An Asheville murder suspect will be featured on Investigation Discovery this week. In Pursuit with John Walsh will feature fugitive Diontae Whitson in its next episode, titled “A Broken Bond,” airing on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, on Investigation Discovery and streaming the same day on discovery+.
Atlas Obscura
12 McDonald’s Locations That Went Rogue
You just wanted a chewy burger and a syrupy strawberry milkshake. But in Roswell, New Mexico, you’ll have to face a metallic, green-eyed alien first. For a chain that prides itself on conformity, McDonald’s boasts some rebels among its franchises. Thanks to local design restrictions, historic preservationists, and human whimsy, the world has left its mark on the Golden Arches. In Taupo, New Zealand, kids eat Happy Meals inside a red-and-silver 20-seater airplane from 1943. At the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, bow-tied staff serve nuggets under chandeliers while music emanates from an unmanned baby grand piano. Sometimes, the chain’s deep fryers sit atop historical artifacts, such as a chunk of a Roman wall dating to the 4th century BCE or the site of a safe house on the Underground Railroad.
my40.tv
Groundbreaking for $80 million industrial park scheduled for this week
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new $80 million industrial park is set to break ground this week in Henderson County. The Blue Ridge Commerce Center groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 337 McMurray Road in Flat Rock. The Blue Ridge Commerce...
WYFF4.com
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
