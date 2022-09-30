ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Two-year renovation at popular New Jersey muni track complete, work set to start on second course

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
(Photo courtesy of Middlesex County)

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. – The East Course at Middlesex County’s Tamarack Golf Course is playable again after extensive restoration and improvements. The 50-year-old public course reopened Monday following the two-year project which included improved drainage, a new irrigation system, rebuilt tees and bunkers, and plantings. The course sits about 40 miles southwest of Manhattan.

Attention now turns to the facility’s West Course which will close in mid-October to undergo similar upgrades. That project is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

“I am extremely proud of the dramatic transformation our golf courses have undergone and am eager to see the enhancements to come,” Middlesex County Commissioner Director Ronald Rios said in a statement. “Not only will this investment in the Tamarack golf course enhance the quality of life for our residents and attract new visitors to our beautiful county, but these renovations will also improve everyone’s playing experience.”

Tamarack is managed by Indigo Sports, part of the national company Troon Golf, which manages 17 public, semi-private and private golf courses in New Jersey. Indigo also manages Raritan Landing, the county’s other golf course, in Piscataway.

County Commissioner Charles Tomaro called Tamarack ” a world-class facility for our golf-enthusiast residents.”

“Middlesex County has always placed a high value on working with first-in-class partners to deliver high-caliber facilities to our residents,” Tomaro said in a statement. “The partnership between Middlesex County and Indigo Sports is a testament to that philosophy.”

“We could not be happier with the outcome of the renovation work on the East Course,” said Jeff Bebbino, regional manager for Indigo Sports, in a statement. “Middlesex County’s commitment to great golf and affordability to residents is on full display this fall at Tamarack. We’re thrilled to get to work on the West course next and showcase two fantastic layouts in Central New Jersey.”

Located at 97 Hardenburg Lane, Tamarack Golf Course’s two 18-hole layouts were designed by golf course architect Hal Purdy, one of the most prolific golf course designers in New Jersey, whose other creations include the Rutgers University Golf Course in Piscataway, Warrenbrook Golf Course in Warren Township and Fox Hollow Golf Club in Branchburg.

The restoration of the Tamarack courses was designed by Massachusetts golf course architect Mark Mungeam.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com.

