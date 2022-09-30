Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community organization breaks ground on affordable housing project
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A community, faith-based organization broke ground in Lynchburg Friday for an affordable housing project. The Lighthouse Group is starting construction on a two-story, three-bedroom home that focuses on sustainability. It’s the first home of a project that aims to build hundreds of affordable homes in Lynchburg.
WJLA
Spotsylvania Co. middle school ESL teacher named 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year
SPOTSYLVANIA CO. (7News) — Fabiana Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle School in Spotsylvania County, was named the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year by Governor Glenn Youngkin. Parker was selected last month as one of the Commonwealth’s eight regional teachers of the year....
wfxrtv.com
Volunteers help children ‘Sleep In Heavenly Peace’
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Sleep In Heavenly Peace is made up of volunteers who build, assemble and deliver bunk beds to children and families in need. The charity organization started in Idaho, but has spread across the United States. In Virginia, there are chapters in Blacksburg, Roanoke, Waynesboro, Pennington Gap, Richmond and Hampton.
WSET
'Powerlines & trees down': Concord Volunteer Fire Department reminds public about safety
CONCORD, Va. (WSET) — The storm over the last couple of days has caused many trees to fall to the ground. The Concord Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple calls for powerlines and trees being down. The department is asking the public to please use caution while driving on...
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
wina.com
Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County
STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
timesvirginian.com
Sheetz celebrates grand opening of Concord store
Sheetz has officially arrived in Concord as it celebrated its grand opening today at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony and Sheetz Card prize giveaways. The store was open for business Thursday but the ceremony was held today. In spite of the windy, rainy weather, the parking lot was full, motor vehicles were lined up at the gas pumps and the inside of the store was packed with customers.
WDBJ7.com
Four families displaced after tree falls on apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was around 10:30 p.m. Friday when a tree fell on the roof of an apartment complex near Edgeway Dr. The four families that call this building home were all present and they all made it out alive. “I am just so glad we’re not hurt,”...
NBC 29 News
New report suggests change in sales tax revenue in Charlottesville area
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sales tax revenue is up, according to Neil Williamson’s Free Enterprise Forum. A recently released report from FEF shares statistics on the first half of 2022 retail sales growth in the central Virginia region. “Charlottesville was the second-highest producer for the first half of 2022...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Part of Carters Mountain Road closing for seven weeks for bridge work
The Virginia Department of Transportation bridge crew will close Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) in Albemarle County between Route 708 (Secretarys Road) and Route 727 (Blenheim Road) for seven weeks beginning on Monday. No residential or business entrances are located in the section of roadway where crews will be replacing...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
NBC 29 News
UPDATE: ACPD: One person is dead after a crash on Rt. 250 Bypass, near Ivy Rd.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on Route 250 Bypass at Ivy Road in Albemarle County. Just after 3:30 p.m. Albemarle County Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash. ACPD shut down all northbound lanes of US 29 at US 250 and Ivy Road until just before 7 p.m.
rewind1051.com
13 years in prison for Staunton man
It is 13 years in prison for a Staunton man charged in connection with a shooting last fall in Waynesboro. Online records showed that trial for Justin William Brooks got underway this morning in Waynesboro Circuit Court. However, Brooks eventually pleaded guilty to four felony charges, including malicious wounding. A...
cbs19news
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to break ground on new headquarters Friday
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The highly anticipated new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Friday at 11 a.m., the department is set to break ground on the new headquarters following nearly six years of planning. This comes after construction of the new facility...
Missing Louisa County woman considered in danger
Louisa County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing woman.
Two people from Richmond killed on I-95 in Spotsylvania
Two people from Richmond were killed in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County on Monday.
WDBJ7.com
Police looking for person who assaulted Lynchburg gaming manager
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for the person who assaulted and robbed a store clerk early Friday. Police were called at 5:46 a.m. September 30 to WIN CITY on Fort Avenue. The robbery had occurred an hour earlier when, police say, a man entered the gaming business, assaulted the female manager and stole cash before running off.
ourdavie.com
Making apple butter with the Mennonites
Have car – will travel – recently navigating hairpin curves down into a mountain valley near Stuarts Draft, Va., for what turned out to be a cultural immersion weekend. My friend, Pete, extended a personal invitation to the Mennonite apple butter boiling. The event delivered all promised – an incredible experience from beginning to end.
