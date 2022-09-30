Read full article on original website
Related
Marilyn Monroe's Final Words Are Beyond Heartbreaking
The story of Marilyn Monroe's life usually starts with her death. Most people haven't seen a movie she's been in, but they know the way she sang "Happy Birthday" to former president John F. Kennedy – and they know how she died. The obituary in the Los Angeles Times from August 6, 1962 lays out the general facts ubiquitous with Monroe's image: "a troubled beauty who failed to find happiness as Hollywood's brightest star, was discovered dead in her Brentwood home of an apartment overdose of sleeping pills Sunday."
The Truth About Marilyn Monroe And The Kennedys, The Reason Why Hugh Hefner Is Buried Next To The Actor, And 19 Other Fascinating Facts And Stories About The Life Of Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn allegedly told her friends that she had a thing for older men. In the 1940s, Marilyn and actor Shelley Winters were roommates. The duo made a list of men they wanted to sleep with. According to Winters, there was no one under 50 years old on Marilyn's list. "I never got to ask her before she died how much of her list she had achieved, but on her list was Albert Einstein, and after her death, I noticed that there was a silver-framed photograph of him on her white piano."
John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Only Made ‘Rio Grande’ Under the Promise That They Could Make ‘The Quiet Man’
Actor John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara only agreed to star in the Western 'Rio Grande' in order to get funding for 'The Quiet Man.'
Katharine Hepburn Perfectly Shot Back at Barbara Walters For Questioning Her Fashion Choices
Though Katharine Hepburn became famous through her craft of acting, the star was also celebrated and remembered for her sense of style and honesty.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Quiet Man’: The 1 Scene John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara Had to Get in a Single Take or He ‘Would Have Strung Us Up by Our Toes’
John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara had to get 'The Quiet Man's most romantic scene filmed to perfection in just one take.
'Harry Potter' star Alan Rickman called older cast including Maggie Smith 'glorified extras' in surprising diary extract
"Harry Potter" star Alan Rickman says the older supporting cast were like extras rather than able to utilize their talents properly.
‘Blonde’ True Story: How Accurate Is the Netflix Marilyn Monroe Movie?
Blonde on Netflix—which opened in theaters earlier this month, and began streaming today—is a movie that hopes to build on, play with, and counteract the public perception of the real Marilyn Monroe. As one of the most famous movie stars in Hollywood history, it’s almost certain that Blonde viewers will have their own ideas about the actress going in.
‘An unbelievable Die Hard rip-off’: two decades of Alan Rickman’s withering film reviews
It’s clear from Alan Rickman’s diaries that he never lost his passion for the screen. The pages are littered with his verdicts on the movies he loved – and hated. Here’s a small selection. For half of it, I thought it was a slightly coldly accurate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Baz Luhrmann On Tom Hanks Playing Tom Parker In ‘Elvis’: “He Wanted To Play A Character His Fanbase Wouldn’t Want Him To Do” – RTS London
Tom Hanks “wanted to play a character his fanbase wouldn’t want him to do” and therefore jumped at the chance to play Tom Parker in Elvis, according to Baz Luhrmann. The Oscar-winning Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby director said he expected to take a long time to convince Hanks to play the role but “within 15 minutes he wanted to do it.”
Sacheen Littlefeather death: Activist who rejected Oscar on Marlon Brando’s behalf dies, aged 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actor who declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar, has died, aged 75.The news was announced by the Academy of Motion Pictures, who wrote on Twitter: “Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who famously declined Marlon Brando’s 1973 Best Actor Academy Award, dies at 75,” The actor and activist first announced she had been diagnosed with metastasized breast cancer in a 2021 Facebook post. In September, at a ceremony titled “An Evening with Sacheen Littlefeather”, she told the crowd: “I’m crossing over soon to the spirit world/ And you know, I’m not afraid to die. Because...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Playing Marilyn Monroe was life-changing for Ana de Armas
VENICE, Italy (AP) — Andrew Dominik had been trying to make a movie about Marilyn Monroe for over a decade. The film wouldn’t be a biopic, but an experiential portrait delving into the psyche of Marilyn Monroe and Norma Jeane. It kept falling apart, but the New Zealand native couldn’t let it go. Then he found Ana de Armas, and, he said, the movie came alive.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Was Marilyn Monroe a Good Actor? Her Skills Have Been Debated
Pop culture icon, actress, and songstress Marilyn Monroe is best known for her roles in films such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, How to Marry a Millionaire, Some Like It Hot, The Seven Year Itch, Bus Stop, The Prince and the Showgirl, and The Misfits. Article continues below advertisement. Typically, films...
Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio Had a Complicated Romance — Here's the Timeline
There’s no denying that Marilyn Monroe was one of the most desirable Hollywood legends of all time. The blond bombshell captivated audiences with her stunning looks, acting skills, and sensual vocals, while also catching the eye of many bachelors during her time. Article continues below advertisement. While Marilyn dated...
Ilene Graff Remembers Working With The Greats Robin Williams And Rodney Dangerfield
Ilene Graff is best known for her role in Mr. Belvedere, but prior, she was able to work alongside Robin Williams in Mork & Mindy. Ilene said that Robin was just an amazing person and not only was he nice, but incredibly funny and talented. She shared, “There was a...
Is John Belushi Really Buried in His Martha’s Vineyard Grave?
Legendary comedian John Belushi died in 1982, but legends about his grave still persist 40 years later. Belushi is buried on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard – but not in the spot where you’ll find his gravestone. There are also persistent rumors that he is buried in his home state of Illinois alongside his parents.
Glengarry Glen Ross at 30: David Mamet’s still electric salesmen drama
The title of David Mamet’s Pulitzer prize-winning play, Glengarry Glen Ross, refers to two of the real estate developments that salesmen in the drama have been pushing on investors: Glengarry Highlands and Glen Ross Farms. The names evoke verdancy and wealth, a precious swath of finite land – “they’re not making it any more”, to quote Mark Twain – and the salesmen have the glossy brochures to prove it. But it’s a swindle peddled by swindlers who themselves are being swindled. What they’re selling has no value and they have no value if they’re not selling. In the brilliant film adaptation, still electric 30 years later, a motivational speaker lays it out for them: “Only one things counts in this life: get them to sign on the line that is dotted.”
Sacheen Littlefeather, Native American civil rights activist who declined Marlin Brando's "Godfather" Oscar, dead at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American civil rights activist best known for declining Marlon Brando's best actor Oscar for "The Godfather" in 1973, has died at the age of 75, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and her family announced late Sunday. She died peacefully at home in Marin...
Cate Blanchett on the art of transforming herself in the drama "Tár"
Cate Blanchett has mastered, and made a career out of, the art of transforming herself. In her latest film, "Tár," she becomes the conductor of a symphony orchestra in Germany. "She wouldn't be running a rehearsal in English," Blanchett told correspondent Seth Doane. "So, I have to speak in German. So, it was one of those things where it would have just been inauthentic if I had not."
Collider
'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' Review: Zac Efron Can't Save Peter Farrelly's Vietnam War Dramedy
Early on in the experience of watching The Greatest Beer Run Ever, the most recent feature from writer-director Peter Farrelly since his 2018 film Green Book, we observe Zac Efron’s 26-year-old Chickie Donohue stumble upon an anti-war protest. It is a telling moment that marks the beginning of his half-baked plan to make an expedition to Vietnam with beer and gifts from home to counteract the supposedly negative influence of the protestors who, as he sees it, are actually uniformly anti-soldier. Setting that clumsy political observation aside for a moment, as it is the first of many, it is here that we get to see how this provides a purpose for Chickie that his life up until now has been lacking. We quickly learn that almost everyone who knows him considers him to be a bum who hasn’t made much of his life. Thus, despite not having much of a plan, he decides to hitch a ride over to the war to prove everyone wrong.
Comments / 0