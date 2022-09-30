ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year

Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates

Apple's introduction of the iPhone 14 and Pro models largely consisted of an internal spec bump rather than an overhaul, with little externally different compared to one year prior. For 2023, it is suggested that there could be a lot more visible changes, as well as a new name. In...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crash Testing#Smart Phone#Ios#The Wall Street Journal#Google Pixel#Wsj#Apple And Google#Carplay
CNET

iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features

For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Ax Your iPhone's 4 Most Irritating New iOS 16 Settings Right Now. Here's How

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If your iPhone is using Apple's new iOS 16 mobile software, congratulations! If you're like me, you're loving the ability to unsend and edit text messages, easily remove people or objects from photos in the camera app, and explore other hidden features in iOS 16. However, we're hearing from iPhone owners that some new iOS 16 features aren't so universally loved.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone

How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Tim Cook says AR & VR will be revolutionary, but the public will need education

Cook spoke about augmented reality in a recent interview with Dutch news outlet Bright, saying how important it will be in the future. "I think AR is a profound technology that will affect everything," he said. "Imagine suddenly being able to teach with AR and demonstrate things that way. Or medically, and so on. Like I said, we are really going to look back and think about how we once lived without AR."
EDUCATION
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone crash detection calls cops to deadly wreck

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A passenger'siPhone automatically alerted responders to a fatal car crash in Nebraska that was called "the worst crash" in the area in some time.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Every major Apple hardware reveal to expect in 2023

As busy as this year has been for Apple product launches, 2023 could be even busier. Leaks about Apple’s next iPhone have already started to spring, but the iPhone 15 is just the tip of the iceberg. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman ran through some of the other announcements he expects from Apple in 2023.
TECHNOLOGY
daystech.org

iPhone 14 Pro Car Crash Detection Feature FAIL WOEFULLY – Apple Responds

With the arrival of the iPhone 14 series, many customers are starting to check the brand new options that Apple brings. Recall that the iPhone 14 collection make new use of the sensors. Car crash detection is among the iPhone 14 collection’ new options that make use of the sensors. According to Apple, this characteristic can detect whether or not the consumer is in a automotive accident. If the characteristic detects a automotive accident and the consumer doesn’t reply inside 20 seconds, it’s going to routinely provoke an emergency name.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 15 won’t get under-screen Touch ID even though Apple is testing it

The iPhone 14 series brought a significant change to the Face ID notch. The Pro models feature a different shape for the top bezel and added software features to it. Dynamic Island is the standout feature of iPhone 14 Pro models, offering fast 3D face recognition and exciting software features. But the iPhone 14 models do not feature a fingerprint sensor of any kind. And a well-known insider claims that the iPhone 15 will not get Touch ID either.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple SIM for iPad cannot be used to activate cellular plans anymore

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Owners of cellulariPads are no longer able to use a supplied Apple SIM to activate a data plan for their tablet, forcing users to either use a different physical SIM or move to eSIM.
ELECTRONICS

