Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
After You Install iOS 16, Do 3 Things on Your iPhone Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's latest mobile software update, iOS 16, landed on compatible iPhones last week. While some may prefer to wait to upgrade, there are a host of cool new features you'll get when you do, like unsending and editing text messages and easily removing people and objects from photos.
Phone Arena
Redesigned iPhone 15 Ultra with bigger changes expected next year
Now that the iPhone 14 launch is behind us, it's time to pay more attention to iPhone 15 rumors, and per a new report, Apple's 2023 models, or at least the premium variants, will be majorly revamped. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman is back today with another edition of his weekly newsletter....
TechRadar
iOS 16 continues to drain my iPhone battery - but is there a fix on the way?
Since iOS 16 was released for iPhone 8 and above, users have continued to complain about a faster battery drain since updating to the latest version of iOS - including myself on my iPhone 13 Pro. The latest update brings widgets to the lock screen, so you can place a...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates
Apple's introduction of the iPhone 14 and Pro models largely consisted of an internal spec bump rather than an overhaul, with little externally different compared to one year prior. For 2023, it is suggested that there could be a lot more visible changes, as well as a new name. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Which one is right for you?
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are incredibly similar on the surface, so which one is actually right for you? We'll help you figure that out.
9to5Mac
Report: Apple unlikely to bring Touch ID back to the iPhone despite testing it
Face ID replaced Touch ID on the iPhone starting with the iPhone X in 2017. Since then, there have been scattered rumors about Apple potentially adding Touch ID back to the iPhone, but nothing has actually come to fruition. Now, a new report from Bloomberg says that while Apple has...
CNET
iPhone Tweaks for iOS 16: How to Fix the Most Annoying Features
For those who have installed the iOS 16 public beta version, you've probably already decided which are your most and least favorite new features. Leading contenders for the former are battery percentage in the icon, unsending text messages and automatically removing objects from your photos. The less popular features? The...
CNET
Ax Your iPhone's 4 Most Irritating New iOS 16 Settings Right Now. Here's How
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. If your iPhone is using Apple's new iOS 16 mobile software, congratulations! If you're like me, you're loving the ability to unsend and edit text messages, easily remove people or objects from photos in the camera app, and explore other hidden features in iOS 16. However, we're hearing from iPhone owners that some new iOS 16 features aren't so universally loved.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PC Magazine
Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone
How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
Breaking Down What to Look for in iPhone 14 Pro
Apple's latest iPhones are here, and Ian Sherr, an editor at large for CNET, joined Cheddar News to talk about the newest features present on the iPhone 14 Pro including crash detection and camera upgrades.
Apple Insider
Tim Cook says AR & VR will be revolutionary, but the public will need education
Cook spoke about augmented reality in a recent interview with Dutch news outlet Bright, saying how important it will be in the future. "I think AR is a profound technology that will affect everything," he said. "Imagine suddenly being able to teach with AR and demonstrate things that way. Or medically, and so on. Like I said, we are really going to look back and think about how we once lived without AR."
ohmymag.co.uk
Don't buy an iPhone or Apple Watch until Wednesday. Here's the smart reason why
Today being a Labour Day in North America, you might be thinking it’ll be smart to take advantage of widely advertised sales to buy an iPhone. But you might want to wait for a few more days, lest you don’t get your money’s worth. Be patient. Forbes...
hypebeast.com
Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model
Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
Apple Insider
iPhone crash detection calls cops to deadly wreck
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A passenger'siPhone automatically alerted responders to a fatal car crash in Nebraska that was called "the worst crash" in the area in some time.
Every major Apple hardware reveal to expect in 2023
As busy as this year has been for Apple product launches, 2023 could be even busier. Leaks about Apple’s next iPhone have already started to spring, but the iPhone 15 is just the tip of the iceberg. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman ran through some of the other announcements he expects from Apple in 2023.
Apple to reveal its iPhone 14 on Wednesday—here’s what you can expect, including potential farewells to the ‘notch’ and the iPhone Mini
There is still no sign of revolutionary new consumer tech products like an Apple car or even a VR headset on the horizon.
daystech.org
iPhone 14 Pro Car Crash Detection Feature FAIL WOEFULLY – Apple Responds
With the arrival of the iPhone 14 series, many customers are starting to check the brand new options that Apple brings. Recall that the iPhone 14 collection make new use of the sensors. Car crash detection is among the iPhone 14 collection’ new options that make use of the sensors. According to Apple, this characteristic can detect whether or not the consumer is in a automotive accident. If the characteristic detects a automotive accident and the consumer doesn’t reply inside 20 seconds, it’s going to routinely provoke an emergency name.
iPhone 15 won’t get under-screen Touch ID even though Apple is testing it
The iPhone 14 series brought a significant change to the Face ID notch. The Pro models feature a different shape for the top bezel and added software features to it. Dynamic Island is the standout feature of iPhone 14 Pro models, offering fast 3D face recognition and exciting software features. But the iPhone 14 models do not feature a fingerprint sensor of any kind. And a well-known insider claims that the iPhone 15 will not get Touch ID either.
Apple Insider
Apple SIM for iPad cannot be used to activate cellular plans anymore
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Owners of cellulariPads are no longer able to use a supplied Apple SIM to activate a data plan for their tablet, forcing users to either use a different physical SIM or move to eSIM.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra & AirPods Pro 2 impress, iOS 16 bugs, Apple Store experiences
Real-world testing shows that AirPods Pro 2 has remarkably improved noise cancellation, while putting the Apple Watch Ultra to the test confirms its great battery life. There's also disaster tech, Apple Store experiences, and bugs in iOS 16, all on the AppleInsider podcast. Some people are trying out the new...
Comments / 0