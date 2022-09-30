Read full article on original website
MINNESOTA SINGS WINNERS
Fifty-five singers from across Minnesota competed in the Minnesota Sings competition over the weekend at State Street Theater in New Ulm. Singers competed in two different age categories and after narrowing the competition down to 16 singers, eight in each category, two winners were selected. Ashley Wongbi of Lino Lakes won the 13 – 20 year old category and Donatella Pompeo won the over 20 division. They both win $5000 along with $1000 for a charity of their choice, $500 for their sponsor and a recording session. This is the first time New Ulm has hosted the competition in its nine-year history.
ANGIE PORTNER
96-year-old Angeline “Angie” Portner of New Ulm passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Eagan, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 7th at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm. Visitation is 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service on Friday, at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH CHAPEL in New Ulm.
Lorna Runck
Lorna Runck age 85, of Lamberton, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Home in Springfield, MN. Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the Sturm Funeral Home in Lamberton and will continue at the United Methodist Church in Lamberton on Thursday from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Service will be held at the United Methodist Church on Thursday at 11:00 pm. The clergy will be Pastor Noel Wetter and Pastor Cathy Hoffbeck. Interment will be at the Lamberton Cemetery.
FAIRFAX FIRE – POST OFFICE UPDATE
The state fire Marshal continues to investigate the Sunday morning fire in downtown Fairfax that destroyed two businesses and three structures and damaged two others. One of those two businesses is the Fairfax Post Office, which is closed until further notice. The United States Postal Service says Fairfax customers can pick up their mail, packages and post office box mail at the Gibbon Post Office. USPS says no mail was damaged in the fire and there is no timetable established as to when the Fairfax Post Office will be operational again. Gibbon Post Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 – 4 and Saturday 8:30 – 9:30. There were allegedly apartments above the buildings but they were vacant. The building that suffered some minor damage was the Lions’ Den.
