Historic Scott Joplin House vandalized in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The Scott Joplin historic home in St. Louis is closed to the public while crews clean up and catalog the damage after a break-in Sunday. "It was jaw-dropping," Missouri State Parks's Brian Stith said. "It was very upsetting [and] very concerning." Stith said he arrived Sunday...
KMOV
St. Charles County Executive calls on St. Louis City, region to get control of crime problem
‘Wear a helmet while crossing street’ Signs spark conversation about pedestrian safety in St. Louis. Along each block of the busy South Grand business corridor, you’ll notice signs and helmets advising “all pedestrians crossing any St. Louis street should wear a helmet while crossing such street.” The signs are fake but they address a very real problem in the City of St. Louis.
St. Louis opens hundreds of new mixed-income apartments
A project many years in the making is now a reality as the city of St. Louis opened up hundreds of new mixed-income apartments earlier this week.
School bus drivers fight the State of Missouri’s demands to repay pandemic funds
School bus drivers from Jefferson County and St. Louis County are fighting the State of Missouri's efforts to force them to repay unemployment pandemic funds they received during the COVID-19 crisis.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in St. Louis
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
St. Louis small business owner receives pandemic funds after months of waiting
A St. Louis small business owner finally got results after they had been waiting for months to receive pandemic funds.
KMOV
West Nile Virus detected in 2 mosquito populations in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – The West Nile Virus has been detected in two mosquito populations in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Health Department reports the virus was detected in a specimen collection on Sept. 18 in Hillsboro and in a separate collection on Sept. 30 within High Ridge. The department has implemented control measures in the affected areas of concern and will continue to monitor the area for the virus in the mosquito population.
The Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box appears to have closed
MAPLEWOOD, Mo. – A fast-food staple on Manchester Road may have closed its doors for good. The Facebook page for the Maplewood Jack-in-the-Box says the location has permanently closed. The land is owned by Jack-in-the-Box, who built the location in 1970. The corporate website has wiped the location from...
viatravelers.com
35 Fun & Best Things to Do in St. Louis, Missouri
It’s a big city, that’s for sure! But is it worth a visit? Here is a list of the amazing things to do in St. Louis, Missouri, that will make it one of Missouri’s finest. If you’ve never been, I’m doubtful you’ve not heard the good things about it. And if you’ve not heard about it, you are sure to learn everything about it now.
KMOV
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Former St. Louis residents react to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
The cleanup efforts are happening along Florida's coastline as people assess the damage left behind.
Bourbon Festival coming to St. Louis October 21, 2022
Marc Cox sits down with members of the St. Louis Bourbon Society to discuss their upcoming event, the St. Louis Bourbon Festival, which will be held on Cherokee Street on October 21st, 2022.
KMOV
The secret, bloody history of one of the St. Louis region’s most popular parks
MARYLAND HEIGHTS (KMOV) - A popular St. Louis-area attraction has a darker side to its history that many may not be aware of. Creve Coeur Lake Park is the most popular park in St. Louis County, attracting more than one million visitors every year. People use the park’s water for fishing, rafting and sailing, its trails are enjoyed by people for exercise, and its pavilions are used for picnics and other events. But there is a side to the park that isn’t so floral and lively.
KMOV
Break-in at historic Scott Joplin house causes major damage
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A break-in Sunday morning at the historic Scott Joplin house on Delmar left behind major damage. Police arrived to find a 38-year-old had broken into the Scott Joplin home through a back window and began tossing items at the officers who got inside the building. The 38-year-old then barricaded himself in the staircase.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
lutheranmuseum.com
Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s
Maybe in English communities, you can talk about “Keeping Up with the Jones’s”, but from our German community comes a story of “Kipping Up with the Meyer’s and the Lohmann’s”. We begin with a birthday girl. Augusta Maria Magdalena Meyer was born on...
Lambert International Airport's nonstop flight to this major city isn't coming back
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport last month said it anticipated that a major nonstop flight to San Francisco would come back early next year on United Airlines. That's not going to happen. Lambert spokesperson Roger Lotz said the airport was notified by United that the flight...
Man sneaks into St. Louis high school, assaults student in restroom, police say
ST. LOUIS — A Ferguson man was charged with trespassing and assault after allegedly pretending to be a student at a St. Louis high school and assaulting a female student in the school restroom. Antonio Batts, 18, was charged Monday with first-degree trespassing and two counts of fourth-degree assault....
KYTV
Mizzou football heading back to St. Louis in 2023 for the first time in 13 years
COLUMBIA, Mo./ST LOUIS, Mo. (KCTV) - University of Missouri football will play a 2023 regular season game against Memphis in St. Louis, bringing the Tigers back to the city for the first time in 2013. Mizzou will play Memphis at The Dome at America’s Center on Sept. 23, 2023. This...
