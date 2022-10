Utah water officials praised residents for their conservation efforts as the water year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 of next year, winds down. The state’s reservoirs started at lower levels this season after last year’s dry conditions, but levels are comparable to where they were this time last year, according to a report from the Utah Division of Water Resources. This indicates less water was taken from reservoirs compared to last season.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO