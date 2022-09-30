Read full article on original website
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
CoinDesk
Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?
While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
kitco.com
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
BBC
Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar
China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
Turkey inflation at new 24-year high of 83% after rate cuts
ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Turkish annual inflation climbed to a new 24-year high of 83.45% in September, below forecast according to official data on Monday, after the central bank surprised markets by cutting rates twice in the last two months.
Washington Examiner
Jobless claims plunge to five-month low in sign recession may be far off
The number of new applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 last week, the lowest in five months, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Falling jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign the economy is still adding jobs despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tighten monetary policy to slow economywide spending and bring down inflation.
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong crater to all-time lows as macro forces batter global stock markets
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong cratered to an all-time low this week. The Hang Seng Index plunged 14% as of Friday to its cheapest value on record. China stocks could rebound if strict COVID-19 lockdown policies are lifted, but that is unlikely before 2023. Chinese shares listed in Hong...
Fed’s preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month
CNN — After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve’s preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by...
kalkinemedia.com
3 Banking stocks to explore as IMF reprimands UK chancellor
The IMF has reprimanded UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for crashing the British economy. BBC's economics editor, Faisal Islam, said this was a harsh rebuke without a clear-cut precedent. On Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that PM Truss and chancellor Kwarteng had lost control of the country's economy. The International...
Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August
A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
The Bank of England Just Made a Hard Pivot on Monetary Policy. Will the Fed Follow Suit?
The Bank of England resumed quantitative easing recently.
U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week.
Washington Examiner
Core inflation rose in August, according to key gauge watched by Fed
Core inflation ticked up slightly in August as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, raising some concern as the central bank works to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose to a 4.9% annual rate, as tracked by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is more than forecast and higher than July's 4.7%.
Vox
The UK’s growing economic crisis, explained
This week, the UK had its most dramatic currency crisis in recent memory. That’s on top of staggering inflation that the Bank of England has yet to significantly curb and a cost-of-living crisis. The situation in the UK sent global financial markets into a tailspin. Though the present crisis has been driven by a combination of factors, including the economic fallout of Brexit, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s recent package of tax cuts has helped push the UK’s economy into chaos.
Benzinga
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell...
