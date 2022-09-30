This week, the UK had its most dramatic currency crisis in recent memory. That’s on top of staggering inflation that the Bank of England has yet to significantly curb and a cost-of-living crisis. The situation in the UK sent global financial markets into a tailspin. Though the present crisis has been driven by a combination of factors, including the economic fallout of Brexit, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s recent package of tax cuts has helped push the UK’s economy into chaos.

