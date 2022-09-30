ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Why Is the Dollar Crushing Global Currencies if Inflation Is so Bad?

While the declining domestic buying power of a dollar dominates headlines in the United States, American inflation is having a surprising impact around the globe: Nearly every major currency has fallen dramatically against the dollar over the past six months. That seems like a challenge to the relentless focus on monetary supply that is widespread among cryptocurrency adherents.
BBC

Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
Washington Examiner

Jobless claims plunge to five-month low in sign recession may be far off

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 last week, the lowest in five months, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Falling jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign the economy is still adding jobs despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tighten monetary policy to slow economywide spending and bring down inflation.
kalkinemedia.com

3 Banking stocks to explore as IMF reprimands UK chancellor

The IMF has reprimanded UK chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng for crashing the British economy. BBC's economics editor, Faisal Islam, said this was a harsh rebuke without a clear-cut precedent. On Wednesday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said that PM Truss and chancellor Kwarteng had lost control of the country's economy. The International...
AFP

Key US inflation index shows signs of slowing in August

A closely-watched measure of US inflation showed the annual pace of price increases slowed slightly in August as energy costs fell and increases in food costs eased, according to government data released Friday. The Fed's preferred inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, increased 6.2 percent from August 2021, down slightly from the pace in July and from the 7.0 percent peak in June, the Commerce Department reported.
Washington Examiner

Core inflation rose in August, according to key gauge watched by Fed

Core inflation ticked up slightly in August as measured by the gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, raising some concern as the central bank works to tighten monetary policy. Core inflation, which strips out energy and food prices, rose to a 4.9% annual rate, as tracked by the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is more than forecast and higher than July's 4.7%.
Vox

The UK’s growing economic crisis, explained

This week, the UK had its most dramatic currency crisis in recent memory. That’s on top of staggering inflation that the Bank of England has yet to significantly curb and a cost-of-living crisis. The situation in the UK sent global financial markets into a tailspin. Though the present crisis has been driven by a combination of factors, including the economic fallout of Brexit, Prime Minister Liz Truss’s recent package of tax cuts has helped push the UK’s economy into chaos.
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
960 The Ref

Asian stocks sink on German inflation, British tax cuts

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stocks sank again Friday after German inflation spiked higher, British Prime Minister Liz Truss defended a tax-cut plan that rattled investors and Chinese manufacturing weakened. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index fell...
