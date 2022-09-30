Read full article on original website
Quantum Leap Boss Promises NBC Reboot Will Address Sam Beckett's Leap Into Magic From Original Series
Does Quantum Leap’s Herbert “Magic” Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) remember Sam Beckett (played in the original series by Scott Bakula) jumping into him? NBC’s continuation of the time-travel series will provide an answer in the coming weeks. Episode 4 will address the leap in question, which occurred in a Season 3 episode of the original series featuring Christopher Kirby as a young Magic, showrunner Martin Gero tells TVLine. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero hints. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]....
Mary McDonnell Joins Justin Hartley In CBS Drama Pilot ‘The Never Game’
EXCLUSIVE: Mary McDonnell, a two-time Oscar and two-time Emmy nominee, has been tapped as a lead opposite Justin Hartley in CBS drama pilot The Never Game, an adaptation of Jeffery Deaver’s novel, from director Ken Olin and 20th Television. Written by Ben Winters, based on Deaver’s novel, The Never Game follows the adventures of Colter Shaw (Hartley), who was raised by his paranoid survivalist father to be an expert tracker, and who now makes his living as “rewardist,” traveling America in his Airstream trailer, helping families recover their lost loved ones and their other most precious things—all while staying one step...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Reveals Official Paramount Network Trailer (TV News Roundup)
Paramount Network shared the official trailer for the fifth season of “Yellowstone,” which returns on Nov. 13 with two episodes. The new trailer opens with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton being sworn in as Governor of Montana, and previews the chaos that immediately follows. “Yellowstone” comes from “Wind River” director Taylor Sheridan, and the show’s cast alongside Costner includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham. Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been upped to series regulars. The upcoming season will...
TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 23)
We mentioned in last week’s introduction that House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power are dominating the cultural conversation right now, and while both series continue to do so as we move towards October, the folks over at Disney Plus have seen fit to throw yet another headline-grabbing TV show into the mix.
The Conners' New Main Title Sequence Revealed in Season 5 Opener — and DJ Isn't the Only Family Member M.I.A.
The Conners‘ main title sequence just got a major overhaul. Wednesday’s Season 5 opener unveiled the Roseanne spinoff’s first new title sequence since the offshoot launched in October 2018. It’s the first in the franchise’s history to exclude Michael Fishman’s DJ, who exited the offshoot ahead of Season 5. To fill the void, Jay R. Ferguson’s Ben has been added to the opener. (In an upcoming episode, viewers will learn that DJ left Lanford to reunite with Geena.) The new opening features Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Harris (Emma Kenney), Mark (Ames McNamara), Mary...
Joel McHale confirms a Community movie is in the works... seven years after the fan-favorite NBC comedy series ended
The long-awaited follow-up movie to the NBC fan-favorite series Community is officially in the works. The news about the project was confirmed with a post that was shared to cast member Joel McHale's Instagram account on Friday, which simply featured a line of text that read '...and a movie.'. The...
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
Mike O’Malley Comedy Starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison & Abigail Spencer Lands NBC Series Order
NBC has handed a series order to Mike O’Malley’s family comedy. Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer star in the untitled series, which Deadline understands is being lined up for next broadcast season. The series follows Jim and Julia, who, after an amicable divorce decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when the owner of his favorite sports teams enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart. Two and a Half Men alum Cryer, who also exec...
msn.com
Taika Waititi's Time Bandits Assembles a Star-Studded Cast
Four years ago, Taika Waititi was announced as the director for the Apple+ TV adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 out-of this-world sci-fi comedy Time Bandits, Now, almost the entire cast has been revealed, and it’s a doozy, led by Lisa Kudrow as Penelope and Kal-El Tuck as main character Kevin, a geeky kid who discovers a time warp in his closet.
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Has A Full-Length Trailer, And We Finally Get A Look At The New Suit
"We know what you whisper. 'They have lost their protector, now is our time to strike.'"
The Best Movies, TV and Music for October
Welcome to Culture Hound, InsideHook’s deep dive into the month’s most important cultural happenings, pop and otherwise. Erich Maria Remarque’s iconic novel is reimagined for the screen for a second time, albeit this time on Netflix. Quiet tells the story of a young German soldier on the Western Front of World War I — though the message seems timeless, as it’s already garnering accolades as a “bleak, beautiful, anti-war film.” (10/28, Netflix)
Popculture
Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week
It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
A.V. Club
Hey, Reno 911! returns to Comedy Central this month
Reno 911! is back. Again. After more than a decade off cable, relegated to the shifting interests, names, and runtimes of Quibi, Paramount+, and The Roku Channel, Lieutenant Dangle is bringing those getaway sticks back to Comedy Central. Per a network press release, the series returns on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:30 p.m.
CNET
Apple TV Plus: Every New TV Show Arriving in October
Apple TV Plus is one of the newer streaming platforms vying for your attention, and there's good reason to start watching. It's stocked with big names and some hit shows, from the first season of Severance to the heartwarmingly adorable Ted Lasso to Reese Witherspoon's Emmy-winning drama The Morning Show.
Prime Video Announces Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date
After a 38-month hiatus, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is returning to Prime Video with a new season. The streamer has announced that all 8 episodes of the John Krasinski-led series' third season will debut on December 21. Season 3 sees Jack Ryan (Krasinski) wrongly implicated in a massive conspiracy and forced to go on the run as a result. Wanted by the CIA and an "international rogue faction" he's discovered, Jack must stay out of sight, fight for his life, and try to stop a conflict of global proportions.
How to Watch the Hocus Pocus 2 Movie Sequel Streaming on Disney+
The Sanderson sisters are poised to brew more mayhem in Hocus Pocus 2. Here’s how you can easily conjure the witchy sequel for weekend streaming. Hocus Pocus 2 makes its Disney+ debut on Friday, Sept. 30, and reunites the original 1993 movie’s stars — Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy — as Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ Hocus Pocus 2 will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning Friday, Sept. 30. Sign up now to stream the bewitching sequel and other Disney+ content, including the MCU comedy She-Hulk: Attorney at Law; the latest Star Wars series, Andor;...
‘The Sound Of Halloween’: Get Into The Spooky Spirit As Stars Pick The Perfect Halloween Playlist
For those who dream of orange, black, and red, it’s finally the most wonderful time of the year: Halloween! October brings the official start of the Halloween season, with four weeks of gleeful gore, fiendish frights, clever and creepy costumes, and more fun than you can shake a broomstick at. Yet, as October raises a few spirits, it also raises a question: what do we listen to? That’s where HollywoodLife is handing out full-sized candy bars for musical treats, thanks to The Sound Of Halloween.
Interview with the Vampire: next episode, trailer, everything we know about the new Anne Rice series
Interview with the Vampire brings Anne Rice's seductive world to the small screen in the new AMC series.
