NBC has handed a series order to Mike O’Malley’s family comedy. Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer star in the untitled series, which Deadline understands is being lined up for next broadcast season. The series follows Jim and Julia, who, after an amicable divorce decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when the owner of his favorite sports teams enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart. Two and a Half Men alum Cryer, who also exec...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO