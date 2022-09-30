Read full article on original website
Related
SCOTUS Roe v Wade mole is CORNERED: Investigation into 70 individuals over the bombshell leak is almost complete, Justice Neil Gorsuch reveals
The Supreme Court mole who leaked the draft version of the Roe v Wade ruling has been cornered, Justice Neil Gorsuch has suggested. The top judge told how the investigation into 70 people over the bombshell leak that sent shockwaves across the nation is coming to an end. He said...
Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he did 'everything' he could to stop the overturning of Roe v. Wade
"Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course," Breyer said during an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was 'completely unaware of my texts with Mark Meadows,' Ginni Thomas told January 6 investigators, per CBS
Ginni Thomas told the panel investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol that her husband is "uninterested in politics," CBS reported.
Kamala Harris attacks Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for Roe remarks
Vice President Kamala Harris criticized Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday for his portion of the Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Justices Kagan, Gorsuch hint Supreme Court leak update could come by end of September
Supreme Court Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch have hinted that there could be an update as soon as the end of the month on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Kagan made an appearance Tuesday at the Temple Emanu-El's Streicker Center in New York...
Washington Examiner
Senate confirms Judge Pan to appeals court role once held by Justice Jackson
The Senate confirmed Judge Florence Y. Pan to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, filling the vacancy left by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson after her confirmation to the Supreme Court earlier this year. The Senate voted 52-42 to confirm Pan, one of President Joe Biden's nominees who...
Slate
John Roberts Can’t Admit What’s Happened to the Supreme Court
In the matter of the Supreme Court v. the Supreme Court, it’s safe to say the Supreme Court is most assuredly losing. And as the justices take turns pinning their smelly socks and underwear out on the line for the world to see, the problem only worsens. After a term that featured gross misconduct and impropriety both on the docket (overturning Roe v. Wade, expanding gun rights in a nation drowning in guns, fetishizing religious liberty over basic equality) and off the docket (internal leaks, inappropriate speeches, spouses fomenting insurrection) the briefs have been filed and the court’s own public legitimacy is now being litigated. If you thought last term started off badly, just wait.
abovethelaw.com
Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case
The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
RELATED PEOPLE
Longtime counselor to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts stepping down
A longtime counselor to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is stepping down from his post, the court announced on Tuesday. Jeffrey Minear will retire as the counselor to Roberts on Sept. 30, a position he was appointed to in 2006, not long after Roberts assumed his role as chief justice.
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
Alito on SCOTUS critics: 'Questioning our integrity crosses an important line'
Justice Samuel Alito says criticism of the Supreme Court is going too far.
Prepare for Another Blockbuster Supreme Court Term
The Supreme Court will hear major cases this term on affirmative action, voting rights, and immigration policy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, told the Jan. 6 investigators she still believes the 2020 election was stolen, committee chairman tells CNN
Her lawyer said Thomas was "happy to cooperate with the Committee to clear up the misconceptions about her activities surrounding the 2020 elections."
Justice Neil Gorsuch says he's 'looking forward' to a report on the Supreme Court's investigation into the leak of the abortion draft opinion
Associate Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who was part of the conservative majority that overturned Roe v. Wade in June, said he's anticipating a report on the investigation into the leaked draft opinion on that abortion rights case. "The chief justice appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation," Gorsuch...
Supreme Court dismisses latest ‘Project Gumbo’ election issue request
COLUMBUS – The Ohio Supreme Court has dismissed Twinsburg Old Mill Road resident Lynn Clark’s complaint for a writ of mandamus, which sought to get the “Project Gumbo” referendum issue on the Nov. 7, 2023, ballot. In an announcement dated Sept. 28, Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor...
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Jackson, embarking on first term, says her appointment inspires pride among Americans
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said on Friday that her appointment as the first Black woman to serve on the court has inspired pride among Americans she has encountered.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bloomberglaw.com
US Braces for New Round of Divisive Supreme Court Clashes
An air of inevitability hangs over the US Supreme Court. Gone is the 8-foot-high fencing around the majestic building, erected to keep out protesters after an unprecedented leak in May revealed the court was poised to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion. But inside the marble walls, where the justices return on Oct. 3 for their next nine-month term, the court has an ambitious agenda—one by all appearances destined to fulfill more conservative wish-list items that will exacerbate the nation’s political and cultural divides.
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women’s constitutional protections for abortion. Monday’s session also is the first time new Justice Ketanji Brown...
MSNBC
‘Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona?’ legal expert asks
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative activist, has met with Jan. 6 select committee investigators. “Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona to get them to basically vote in those fake Trump electors?,” legal expert Nick Akerman asks Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0