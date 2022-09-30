ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motor1.com

Geely Buys 7.6 Percent Stake In Aston Martin Lagonda

Earlier this year, Aston Martin Lagonda rejected a proposal from Geely and InvestIndustrial for an equity investment, declaring "there is no basis for further discussion." At that time, the 109-year-old sports car marque argued the proposed deal was not an "attractive funding option or value creation opportunity for existing shareholders." However, there must have been further discussions because the situation has taken a 180-degree turn.
insideevs.com

Multiple DeLorean Execs Sued By Former Employer Karma

Several DeLorean executives are being sued by their former employer Karma Automotive. For reference, the 'new' DeLorean is a completely separate brand from the iconic 1980s marque. It was founded in November 2021 with the aim of developing its own 'modern DeLorean' and received significant investment to do so. DeLorean's...
CarBuzz.com

You Can Now Purchase Your Own Piece Of Porsche

After months of rumors and hearsay, the Volkswagen Group announced that it would offer up to 25% of Porsche's preference shares to the public in an initial public offering (IPO). After consulting with various banks and Porsche, Volkswagen set the placement price at €82,50 (approx. $80) per share. A...
Benzinga

Nio Eyes Eating BMW, Mercedes' Lunch In Europe With Same Strategy It Uses To One-Up EV Rivals In China

Tesla Inc TSLA rival Nio Inc NIO is eyeing a share of Europe's electric vehicle market by introducing battery leasing and swapping networks to cut costs for its customers. What Happened: The Chinese electric vehicle maker is planning to build 1,000 battery swapping stations outside the country by 2025, most of them in Europe, the company's president told Reuters. Nio aims to take on the likes of BMW BMWYY, Mercedes MBGAF and Volkswagen VWAGY.
The Auto Chanel

Nutson's Weekly Auto News Wrap-up September 25-October 1, 2022

AUTO CENTRAL CHICAGO - October 2, 2022; Every Sunday Larry Nutson, The Chicago Car Guy and Auto Channel Executive Producer, with able assistance from senior editor Thom Cannell from The Auto Channel Michigan Bureau, compile The Auto Channel's "take" on this past week's automotive news, condensed into easy to digest news Nuggets.
Motor1.com

Porsche Initial Public Offering Goes Official In Germany

Porsche's Initial Public Offering (IPO) launched today in Germany, and according to The New York Times, it's off to a good start. The IPO hit the German Stock Exchange and has become one of the biggest IPOs ever for Europe. At launch, Porsche AG had a valuation of $72 million....
yankodesign.com

Renault’s hot hatch EV is a drifting machine Ken Block will be eyeing

This year marks the five years of Renault 5’s, and the brand has revealed just the apt set of wheels that brings a happy grin to my face. Sure, the Scenic Vision revealed earlier this year was impressive, but the French firm is stopping at nothing. The Renault R5...
CarBuzz.com

Here Are The Names Of Every New Electric Volvo

A month ago, we reported on the new Volvo XC90. We also discussed a new naming structure for the brand's big flagship SUV and its electrified version. Volvo has previously said that the SUV will continue as the brand's halo model, gaining new styling and a new electrified version. While previously this was thought to be called the Embla, we know now it'll be called the EXC90, and it appears that the naming structure will extend to the rest of Volvo's lineup.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Aston Martin DB5 "No Time To Die" stunt car sells for $3.1M

An Aston Martin DB5 stunt car from the 2021 James Bond film "No Time To Die" sold for 2.9 million British pounds (approximately $3.1 million) this week at a Christie's charity auction. Proceeds from the DB5 auction will benefit multiple charities, including the The Prince's Trust, The Prince of Wales'...
