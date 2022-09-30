ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

iPhone 15 Ultra isn’t even out, and I already hate it

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series a few weeks ago, with three models hitting stores 10 days ago. The iPhone 14 Plus will follow in mid-October, completing Apple’s 2022 iPhone launch. That means the iPhone 15 rumors season is in full swing, as Apple is undoubtedly working on the next-gen phone. Even though we’ll have to wait about a year to see the 2023 handsets in stores, I already hate the iPhone 15 Ultra, the purported Pro Max replacement.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

The case for keeping your old iPhone

'Tis the season. No, not the one with all the songs and decorations. This is the season with all the new goodies…new iPhones, that is. Every fall for more than a decade, we've marked the changing of the seasons with the annual migration (physically or virtually) of the Apple faithful to Cupertino.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crash Testing#Tech#Smart Phone#Ios#Appleinsider#Amazon Associate#Pixel#Crash Detection#Apple Watch Se#Apple Watch Series
Apple Insider

iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates

Apple's introduction of the iPhone 14 and Pro models largely consisted of an internal spec bump rather than an overhaul, with little externally different compared to one year prior. For 2023, it is suggested that there could be a lot more visible changes, as well as a new name. In...
CELL PHONES
CNET

The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Microsoft scraps SwiftKey for iPhone, stops support

Microsoft has confirmed that it is to remove its typing app SwiftKey from the App Store on October 5, 2022, though existing owners can continue to use it for now. Microsoft SwiftKey is a typing app, installed as an iOS keyboard, which lets users type by swiping over the glass instead of picking out individual letters. It interprets from where a user swipes, what word they most likely want to write, and it inserts that word for them.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra Will Reportedly Replace Next Year's Pro Max Model

Following news that Apple‘s Dynamic Island will be expanding to the entire iPhone 15 family, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman now reports that the company may be rebranding its largest and most expensive phone to iPhone 15 Ultra, departing from the previous Pro Max designation. Since 2019, Apple has used...
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone

How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

iPhone haptic keyboard: How to tap into it in iOS 16

One of the upgrades with iOS 16 that’s a bit under the radar is the ability to use haptic feedback with the native keyboard. Here’s how to turn on the iPhone haptic keyboard and why it’s preferable to third-party keyboards. While we’ve seen third-party keyboards like Google’s...
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

iPhone crash detection calls cops to deadly wreck

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A passenger'siPhone automatically alerted responders to a fatal car crash in Nebraska that was called "the worst crash" in the area in some time.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 15 won’t get under-screen Touch ID even though Apple is testing it

The iPhone 14 series brought a significant change to the Face ID notch. The Pro models feature a different shape for the top bezel and added software features to it. Dynamic Island is the standout feature of iPhone 14 Pro models, offering fast 3D face recognition and exciting software features. But the iPhone 14 models do not feature a fingerprint sensor of any kind. And a well-known insider claims that the iPhone 15 will not get Touch ID either.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Tim Cook says AR & VR will be revolutionary, but the public will need education

Cook spoke about augmented reality in a recent interview with Dutch news outlet Bright, saying how important it will be in the future. "I think AR is a profound technology that will affect everything," he said. "Imagine suddenly being able to teach with AR and demonstrate things that way. Or medically, and so on. Like I said, we are really going to look back and think about how we once lived without AR."
EDUCATION
BGR.com

Every major Apple hardware reveal to expect in 2023

As busy as this year has been for Apple product launches, 2023 could be even busier. Leaks about Apple’s next iPhone have already started to spring, but the iPhone 15 is just the tip of the iceberg. In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman ran through some of the other announcements he expects from Apple in 2023.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy