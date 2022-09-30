ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood is always willing to sacrifice comfort for fabulous costume changes

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFDEI_0iGrhe4l00
Photo credit Rich Fury/Getty Images

Incredible production, powerful vocals and stunning costume changes are all a sure bet at any Carrie Underwood tour stop, but Carrie shares her shows don’t always come without sacrifice.

LISTEN NOW: Carrie Underwood joins Katie Neal for the Superstar Power Hour

Underwood recently joined Audacy’s Katie Neal for the Superstar Power Hour and discussed all the creative aspects that go into her tours and what fans can expect from her Denim & Rhinestones trek.

“There’s a lot of things we’re doing that we haven’t done before,” Underwood said of her Denim & Rhinestones tour. “I feel like we’re in such a good creative space… I feel like everybody has really just upped their game. We’ve been rehearsing lately and kind of adding new flavors to songs we’ve been playing for a really long time. Just kind of keeping things fresh and exciting.”

Carrie is also looking to keep her wardrobe fresh and exciting and she admits sometimes that means sacrificing some comfort (depending on how fabulous the piece is).

“This time I feel like my shoes don’t have to be as comfortable as I’ve needed them to be in the past,” she said of her expectations.

“Everything has to be quick-change-able, not too complicated. I don’t want things to be super-super tight when I’m singing just because it makes it harder to breathe but, who needs air??” She laughed. “If it looks fabulous enough that I could take not breathing as well, then, [its worth it].”

The sacrifices seem to be paying off as Carrie is celebrating another nomination in the Entertainer of the Year category, among others, at this year’s CMA Awards.

“Obviously [I’m] super excited,” she said of learning the news. “I knew that the nominations were coming out the next morning, but by the time the next morning got there I totally forgot and was going about my day, then I looked at my phone and I had text messages and I was like, ‘Oh! Nice!’” She squealed. “It was kind of nice to not be anticipating [because] then I would have been nervous.”

Hear more about her recent nominations, tour and why she encourages everyone to thank a quinoa farmer by listening to her full conversation with Katie Neal above.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy