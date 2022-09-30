ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Jamie Oliver's 5-Ingredient Super Green Spaghetti Tastes as Good as It Looks

By Justina Huddleston
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tus7V_0iGrgAFo00

When we’re pressed for time on weeknights, we almost always turn to pasta. From Martha Stewart’s shockingly easy weeknight ragu , to Ina Garten’s famous lemon capellini , we’re always surprised at how much satisfaction and flavor we can get out of even a simple pasta recipe. But they’re not always loaded with nutrition the way we wish they were, especially after a long day when our bodies and brains could really use a boost. Jamie Oliver found a way to fix that. He came up with a 5-ingredient Super Green Pasta recipe that looks as good as it tastes, and it’s loaded with fiber and vitamins to boot.

The recipe comes from Oliver’s cookbook “ 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food ” The recipes within are perfect for people who hate the thought of getting take-out every night, or settling for Easy Mac, but who also don’t have a ton of time to spend cooking and doing dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F65Ym_0iGrgAFo00
Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

Buy: 5 Ingredients: Quick & Easy Food $17.74

The secret to making Oliver’s super green sauce is cooking lacinato kale (or cavolo nero, as Oliver calls it) and garlic in hot water before blending. This makes the kale more tender, so it can blend into a smooth sauce, and it also helps preserve its bright green color.

The kale is blended with garlic, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and pasta water. It’s sort of like a cooked greens pesto. If the sauce is too thick, you can add some pasta water until it reaches the right consistency. Oliver serves the pasta with a dollop of ricotta cheese, which adds extra proteins

If this is the type of simple, satisfying meal you love, then you should also check out Oliver’s upcoming book “ One: Simple One-Pan Wonders ,” which is available for pre-order now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VrDQE_0iGrgAFo00
Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

Buy: One: Simple One-Pan Wonders $16.99

With a slew of 5-ingredient and one-pot recipes on your hands, you’ll always have an easy but delicious dinner option on those busy days.

Before you go, check out Ina Garten’s easy weeknight dinner recipes below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRInd_0iGrgAFo00

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Pasta Dish So Easy You'll Barely Have To Move

Ree Drummond is a wife, mother, food blogger, cookbook author, lifestyle entrepreneur, and host of one of TV's favorite down-home cooking shows, "The Pioneer Woman." The former city slicker is now the most famous resident of Pawhuska, Oklahoma — so well known that Travel Oklahoma has designed a Pioneer Woman road trip for her legions of adoring fans.
PAWHUSKA, OK
Mashed

The Comforting Dish That Ree Drummond Calls Her 'Life'

Ree Drummond has made many a delish dish in her time. According to Parade, the chef better known as The Pioneer Woman's cooking is inspired by her mother and mother-in-law. What started as a fun way to release stress via writing a food blog turned into a way to embrace her new status as an "accidental country girl," which she adopted when she started dating her now-husband Ladd (via The New Yorker). That venture led her to host an incredibly successful Food Network show, author cookbooks, and accomplish much more within the food world.
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ina Garten
Person
Martha Stewart
Person
Jamie Oliver
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared a Lemon Chicken Recipe That's Sure to Gain 'Staple' Status

The only thing better than biting into crispy chicken skin is biting into crispy chicken skin cooked in bright, tangy Almafi lemon juice. Giada De Laurentiis shared her favorite roasted chicken recipe over on her Giadzy blog, and she’s right — it’s definitely going to become a staple in everyone’s household. “Lemon? Check. Crispy skin? The delicious smell of fresh herbs as the bird roasts? Easy enough to make on a weeknight? Check, check, and check again,” reads the recipe excerpt, taken from her book Eat Better, Feel Better. “This recipe ticks all the boxes for me, and I’m sure it...
RECIPES
WKRC

'Best Fried Chicken in America' named

MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flatiron Books#Vitamin#Cooking#Food Drink#Super Green Pasta
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

Why You Should Never Buy Kraft Mac & Cheese From Dollar Tree

Yes please to some mac and cheese! We can picture it now: Taking out that classic Kraft Macaroni & Cheese box from the pantry and seeing it transform into its cheesy delicious goodness on the stove in just 10 minutes. And if you're like us, then you've probably been doing this for quite some time now, dating back to your childhood. Kraft Original Mac and Cheese even ranked #11 on our list of worst to best mac and cheese brands due to its classic, easy, and cheap cheesy noodles. We'll always have a soft spot for that little blue box.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

2 Beverages No One Should Be Drinking Anymore Because They Lead To Visceral Fat

Your diet isn’t just about the food you eat; it’s also important to pay attention to how the beverages you’re drinking impact your body, especially if you’re trying to stay in shape or lose weight. As it turns out, some drinks can be just as detrimental to your health as fattening snacks can be. In fact, a few beverages that may appear to be healthy options on the surface can actually lead to weight gain over time.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

2 Pre-Packaged Meals No One Should Be Buying At The Grocery Store Anymore Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Many Americans reach for pre-packaged, processed foods when shopping at the grocery store because they’re quick, convenient, and, of course, tasty. However, all that convenience will often cost you nutrition, and could even put you at risk of serious health complications. Dietitian Meredith Mishan, MS, RDN, says that’s because these meals are typically filled with preservatives like sodium. “Eating a diet high in sodium can contribute to hypertension (high blood pressure—also known as the silent killer), heart disease, and even stroke,” she says. “According to the American Heart Association, the recommended daily limit is 2,300 mg sodium per day, though ideally, they recommend no more than 1,500 mg per day. Frozen dinners can easily contribute over half of the 2000mg recommended daily sodium limit, in just one meal!” Uh-oh!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

4 Breakfast Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Almost Always Lead To Weight Gain

If you’re trying to lose weight, one of the most important factors to consider is the food you put into your body every day. While you may spend a lot of time planning nutritious lunches and dinners, it’s crucial that you also start your day off on the right foot with a healthy, filling breakfast. Although it’s sometimes tempting to go the easy route with a highly processed meal first thing in the morning, this is typically a sure-fire way to slow your weight loss and possibly even put on a few extra pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
SheKnows

Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots

It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?

Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
SheKnows

SheKnows

70K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy