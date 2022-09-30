Read full article on original website
The One and Only Drive-Thru Zoo in Illinois is Worth the Short Drive
Have you ever been to this drive-thru safari park in Illinois? You did know there is a zoo you can drive through, right? They are the only Drive-Thru Safari Adventure in Illinois with over 200 animals in their park. In fact, it's only a couple of hours away from the Quad Cities.
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
Breeze-Courier
Beautiful Weather For Chillifest
TAYLORVILLE — The 37th Annual Taylorville Chilifest kicked off on a beautiful, slightly cool Saturday, October 1. Live performances, children’s activities and (of course) plenty of chili just scratches the surface of what this event brings to the community. Top photo shows the many stands set up on and around the Christian County Courthouse. One of those is KJ’s Tie Dye, bottom photo, owned by local resident Kylie Campbell, is a trendy handmade tie dye establishment which sells shirts, hoodies and so much more.
Arcola family reflects on grandfather’s coffee club
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a common act to find your name written on your cup at Starbucks. When your order is ready, hearing your name called out breaks the barrier between employee and customer. Though this marketing tool has been a Starbucks staple for over a decade, the trend began decades ago at a […]
WAND TV
Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
Herald & Review
Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue
DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Mattoon woman fosters monarch butterflies at her Lake Paradise home
MATTOON — The growing season is nearing its fall conclusion in the small greenhouse that Polly Taylor maintains at the home that she and her husband, Wally, share at Lake Paradise. The greenhouse does contain flowering plants, but its focus is actually on sheltering monarch butterflies as they drink...
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
recordpatriot.com
Jacksonville center hosting American Sign Language classes
The Jacksonville Area Center for Independent Living, 15 Permac Road, is hosting American Sign Language classes 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Tuesday and continuing through Oct. 27. Classes are $145 a person, which includes an instruction book.
wlds.com
Village Board Caps Number of Pets Allowed During Special Session
Residents in the Village of South Jacksonville are now limited in how many pets they are allowed to own. The Village Board of Trustees passed several ordinances during a special session last night. Among the measures passed was an ordinance limiting the number of pets any person could possess to no more than six total.
nowdecatur.com
September 30 is Last Day to Apply for Small Home Improvement Program
September 29, 2022 – Friday, September 30, is the last day to pick up and fill out an application for the Small Home Improvement Program. The City of Decatur launched its owner-occupied Small Home Improvement Program (SHIP) and residents can now apply for assistance to make necessary repairs to their homes.
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to vehicle in water
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Local 37 Firefighters assisted Rochester Fire and Recuse on Saturday. According to the union's Facebook page, Local 37 Firefighters who make up the Springfield Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Dive Team were dispatched for mutual aid with Rochester Fire and Rescue for a vehicle in the water.
Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
Fire breaks out at Springfield landfill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters in Springfield were dispatched to a landfill on Wednesday to extinguish a fire that started amidst the garbage. The fire happened at Republic Services’ landfill at 2565 Sandhill Road. Chief Brandon Blough said firefighters found an area of garbage approximately 100 by 100 feet on fire. The Battalion Chief on […]
wmay.com
Area Teams To Show Support For Plains Player At Weekend Games
The community show of support for a Pleasant Plains High School football player who collapsed during a game last weekend continues. At least two dozen area high school teams will be wearing #JaydenStrong stickers on their helmets during this weekend’s games in support of Jayden Veesenmeyer. The teen remains hospitalized as he continues his recovery from what family friends say may have been a brain injury related to a hard hit in last Saturday’s game. A GoFundMe page set up for the family says Jayden is being weaned off sedation and is responding to stimuli.
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
Illinois woman sentenced for retail theft
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 24-year-old Pana woman was sentenced to two years in prison for retail theft, Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced on September 21. Police said the surveillance video at Walmart in Shelbyville captured Megan Parker with a man and woman on January 6, 2017. The man took nine “Play […]
