ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Tennessee Lookout

Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EAST RIDGE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Franklin County, TN
Sports
County
Franklin County, TN
City
Winchester, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
mymix1041.com

TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon

Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WHNT-TV

Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley

While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
On Target News

Bedford County Government and City of Shelbyville Earn Award for Excellence in Philanthropy

During a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, Sept. 30, at the site of the new Bedford County Higher Education Center / Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville, Tennessee Board of Regents presented both Bedford County government and the City of Shelbyville with its Regents Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. The two governments cooperated in purchasing land and making a portion of 231 North Business Park available for the new school.
SHELBYVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpowered#Yellow Jackets#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox17.com

Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WDEF

22 year old convicted of child molestation

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WAFF

Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WSMV

House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.

WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Manchester’s Old Timers Day was Huge Success

The annual Old Times Day celebration was held on Friday and Saturday in Manchester. Things got started with Bingo on Friday. Saturday began with a parade and then entertainment throughout the day on Saturday. Many, many vendors were set up around the square providing great food, arts and crafts and...
MANCHESTER, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy