fox17.com
High school in Murfreesboro mourns unexpected loss of teacher, coach
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A high school in Rutherford County is mourning the loss of one of their own. Stephen Williams was a history teacher and coach at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro. The school says he died suddenly and unexpectedly. "It is with a heavy heart that we...
WTVC
Update: Verizon resolves 911 calling issue in several counties near Chattanooga Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Hamilton County 911 says Verizon has told them that they have now resolves an issue where customers were having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday. EARLIER:. Some Verizon customers in Hamilton County are having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday, according to...
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Felony Lane Gang: 2 women wanted in Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro police are working to identify two women believed to be part of a Felony Lane Gang who are accused of stealing checks, debit and credit cards and identifications.
mymix1041.com
TWRA responds to boating fatality Saturday afternoon
Around 2 p.m. Saturday, TWRA officers responded to a missing person report on Chickamauga Lake. Crews learned a 42-year-old Hamilton County man was not wearing a life jacket while loading his boat in strong winds. Agencies say they found a body in about 4-feet of water. The name of the...
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
Manchester Man Dies in Saturday Evening Motorcycle Crash
Just after 6 pm on Saturday evening, a tractor-trailer and two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling west on I-24 near the 116 mile-marker in Coffee County when a crash occurred. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 20 year-old Chase Everett of Manchester, TN and 21 year-old David Solar of Georgia,...
Bedford County Government and City of Shelbyville Earn Award for Excellence in Philanthropy
During a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, Sept. 30, at the site of the new Bedford County Higher Education Center / Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Shelbyville, Tennessee Board of Regents presented both Bedford County government and the City of Shelbyville with its Regents Award for Excellence in Philanthropy. The two governments cooperated in purchasing land and making a portion of 231 North Business Park available for the new school.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
Shelbyville homicide suspect arrested following month-long investigation
A man has been taken into custody for his connection to a homicide that occurred in late August in Shelbyville.
WTVC
Man drowns while loading boat at Chickamauga Lake Saturday afternoon, says TWRA
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man died while trying to load his boat into Chickamauga Lake amid high winds Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). TWRA agents responded to the scene near Kings Point Road after getting reports that a man loading a Bayliner cabin cruiser...
wgnsradio.com
Senior Judge who Served as a Rutherford Co. Circuit Court Judge for 24-Years is One of 5 on the New Rutherford County Board of Juvenile Detention Center Commission
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a criminal court judge? If you think you have the stomach for such a task, there are a few things one should think about before taking that first step of going to law school. Senior Judge J.S. ‘Steve’ Daniel...
WTVC
Tunnel Hill couple convicted in Catoosa County for illegal gun possession, DUI
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A couple from Tunnel Hill will both spend several years in prison after a jury in Catoosa County convicted them on several charges last week, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Arnt says a judge sentenced 43-year-old Philip Lamar Byrd and...
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
WDEF
22 year old convicted of child molestation
RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A 22 year old has been convicted of child molestation in north Georgia. 22 year old Tyler McClenny was accused of molesting the 5 year old daughter of his girlfriend. The mother was at work at the time. During the trial, prosecutors said the little...
WAFF
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
WTVCFOX
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
WSMV
House fire kills one person in Rutherford Co.
WALTERHILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several Rutherford County agencies responded to a large house fire that resulted in one person dying on Sunday afternoon. According to Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, they were called to a house fire on South Epps Wood Court around noon on Sunday. Heavy fire was seen on one corner of the structure.
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Crossville man
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Sept. 21.
Manchester’s Old Timers Day was Huge Success
The annual Old Times Day celebration was held on Friday and Saturday in Manchester. Things got started with Bingo on Friday. Saturday began with a parade and then entertainment throughout the day on Saturday. Many, many vendors were set up around the square providing great food, arts and crafts and...
