The City of Taylorville will hold a public hearing/plan commission at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of the Municipal Building. The regular city council meeting will begin immediately following at 7 p.m. Agenda for the council meeting includes: volunteers of the month: Matt Peabody and Neil Hohenstein, Omnibus vote designation items: minutes of 9/9/22 regular meeting, minutes of public facilities committee meeting 9/22/22 and street/ sewer committee meeting on 9/22/22; Plan Commission Recommendations; Ordinances: amending section 10-6-2A re: outdoor billboards or signs limited to I-1 Zoning District where Taylorville Industrial Park is located; adding Title 15A to Title 10 of City code re: solar energy systems; Motions to approve City Clean up Day on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at street dept, 205 N. Cherokee form 7 a.m. until dumpsters are full; approve payment of sidewalks in 300-400 blocks of E. Main Cross from Wareham’s Security to Gardner Glass from BDD Funds rather than previously approved Ward I funds; approve Water Dept. to purchase E35 33 HP R2-Series Bobcat Compact Excavator from Bobcat of Springfield at cost not to exceed $69,000 and to waive competitive bidding process as replacement for previously approved model; City Attorney Updates; Mayor Updates; Committee Reports – Street/Sewere: Motions: recommend to approve removal of driveway approach and repair of sidewalk and curb area across street from City Hall on North side of 100 block of W. Vine Street to be paid with BDD funds, approve replacement of sidewalks on three sides of Taylorville Food Center on Market, franklin and Madison to be paid with BDD funds, approve dividing Ward V Funds evenly between the other four wards, sign pay request number 6 from Truman L. Flatt and Sons Co., Inc. in amt. of $120,118.30 for work on E. Main Cross Street Improvements; approve/ ratify payment of bills totaling $289,348.06, public comments, adjourn.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO