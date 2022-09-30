ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oto, IA

kttn.com

Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
DES MOINES, IA
kiwaradio.com

Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five

Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

3rd Street near Pierce to close for one month

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of 3rd Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street. This closure will allow a contractor for MidAmerican Energy to install new electrical conduits. This closure will begin on October 6th and is anticipated to be...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond

(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Ernst talks drugs with area law officials

PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

185th Air Refueling Wing working on military project in western Iowa

WOODBINE, Iowa — Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing are helping prepare for an upcoming military project in western Iowa. Members of the unit are building a giant "Tension Fabric Structure" in Woodbine, Iowa which will be used to house military members coming to that community for a Department of Defense Readiness Training Program.
WOODBINE, IA
1380kcim.com

CCGP’s Access Washington Urges Policymakers To Address Dwindling EMS Volunteers In Rural Iowa

Local economic leaders are pushing officials in Washington, D.C. to ease some of the training guidelines for first responders as the number of volunteers, especially in rural Iowa, begins to dwindle. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) uses the recommended training requirements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) for first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics. According to Gene Meiners, who represented the Board of Supervisors on Carroll County Growth Partnership’s (CCGP) Access Washington trip, the additional requirements placed on those in the field affect volunteer numbers.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Midwest Honor Flight heads to Washington, DC for Mission 13

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — More than 80 veterans from across Siouxland went on a very special trip on Sunday, Oct. 2nd, taking part in the Midwest Honor Flight's "Mission 13" to Washington, DC. That trip, sponsored by the South Dakota American Legion, flew those 83 veterans of the Army,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

SUZAN STEWART: Remember to vote for 'down ballot' races in Iowa

The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constant source of interest. By this point in time, candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have frequently been in the news. The Iowa gubernatorial candidates are traveling the state. Even the Iowa House and Senate candidates are clogging our mailboxes, inboxes and phones. The county candidates are our friends and neighbors, so we know something about them, too.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Walk to End Alzheimer's

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — On Sunday, October 2nd, the Alzheimer's Association will be putting on the Walk to End Alzheimer's event. The event will help raise funds for research and awareness for early detection and treatment of the disease. With the hope of raising $78,000, you can join the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native

When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
IOWA STATE

