Damage to residential area intercepted by Sioux City Fire Rescue
Officials with Sioux City Fire Rescue have provided more details on the extent of the grass fire on Sunday afternoon.
Fire leaves Storm Lake family without a home
A home in Storm Lake has been called a total loss after a fire in Storm Lake on Thursday.
Two riding motorcycle ejected after striking unknown object on I-35
The Highway Patrol reports two Des Moines, Iowa residents sustained injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle in Harrison County on Friday afternoon, September 30th. The driver, 58-year-old John Gomez, was taken by a medical helicopter to Methodist Hospital of Des Moines with serious injuries. The passenger, 52-year-old Kimberly...
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
3rd Street near Pierce to close for one month
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announces the closure of 3rd Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street. This closure will allow a contractor for MidAmerican Energy to install new electrical conduits. This closure will begin on October 6th and is anticipated to be...
Woman’s Body, Car Recovered From Crawford County Pond
(Denison, IA) — Authorities in Crawford County say a woman’s body and her car have been recovered from a pond in Deloit. Deputies responded to a call Wednesday morning just after 7:30 a-m. KCCI/TV reports that they determined a car had driven into Riggleman’s Pond behind a house. When the car was pulled out of the water the body of 26-year-old Randi Lynn Heiman was found inside. An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Ernst talks drugs with area law officials
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
185th Air Refueling Wing working on military project in western Iowa
WOODBINE, Iowa — Members of the 185th Air Refueling Wing are helping prepare for an upcoming military project in western Iowa. Members of the unit are building a giant "Tension Fabric Structure" in Woodbine, Iowa which will be used to house military members coming to that community for a Department of Defense Readiness Training Program.
CCGP’s Access Washington Urges Policymakers To Address Dwindling EMS Volunteers In Rural Iowa
Local economic leaders are pushing officials in Washington, D.C. to ease some of the training guidelines for first responders as the number of volunteers, especially in rural Iowa, begins to dwindle. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) uses the recommended training requirements from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) for first responders, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and paramedics. According to Gene Meiners, who represented the Board of Supervisors on Carroll County Growth Partnership’s (CCGP) Access Washington trip, the additional requirements placed on those in the field affect volunteer numbers.
Midwest Honor Flight heads to Washington, DC for Mission 13
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — More than 80 veterans from across Siouxland went on a very special trip on Sunday, Oct. 2nd, taking part in the Midwest Honor Flight's "Mission 13" to Washington, DC. That trip, sponsored by the South Dakota American Legion, flew those 83 veterans of the Army,...
SUZAN STEWART: Remember to vote for 'down ballot' races in Iowa
The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constant source of interest. By this point in time, candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have frequently been in the news. The Iowa gubernatorial candidates are traveling the state. Even the Iowa House and Senate candidates are clogging our mailboxes, inboxes and phones. The county candidates are our friends and neighbors, so we know something about them, too.
TOTT - Walk to End Alzheimer's
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — On Sunday, October 2nd, the Alzheimer's Association will be putting on the Walk to End Alzheimer's event. The event will help raise funds for research and awareness for early detection and treatment of the disease. With the hope of raising $78,000, you can join the...
Onawa Man Sentenced to 8 Years in Federal Prison for Meth and Firearm Convictions
(Onawa) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says a man involved with the distribution and manufacture of methamphetamine who was also in illegal possession of a shotgun was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Sioux City to eight years’ imprisonment. Dustin Haynes, 38, from...
Huskies record another 50-point shutout victory to remain undefeated
JEFFERSON, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies have yet to be really challenged this season as they put up ANOTHER 50+ point victory. Their latest victim, Miller Highmore-Harrold by a final of 55-0.
Forgotten Iowa History: This Oscar Winner Was an Iowa Native
When you think celebs from Iowa, you think of some really, REALLY heavy hitters in Hollywood, right?. Ashton Kutcher, The Duke John Wayne, Johnny Carson, Elijah Wood, and the legendary Cloris Leachman all come to mind. If you include sports, there's Shawn Johnson, Kurt Warner, and of course Dan Gable among many others.
