TAYLORVILLE — The 37th Annual Taylorville Chilifest kicked off on a beautiful, slightly cool Saturday, October 1. Live performances, children’s activities and (of course) plenty of chili just scratches the surface of what this event brings to the community. Top photo shows the many stands set up on and around the Christian County Courthouse. One of those is KJ’s Tie Dye, bottom photo, owned by local resident Kylie Campbell, is a trendy handmade tie dye establishment which sells shirts, hoodies and so much more.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO