Breeze-Courier
Beautiful Weather For Chillifest
TAYLORVILLE — The 37th Annual Taylorville Chilifest kicked off on a beautiful, slightly cool Saturday, October 1. Live performances, children’s activities and (of course) plenty of chili just scratches the surface of what this event brings to the community. Top photo shows the many stands set up on and around the Christian County Courthouse. One of those is KJ’s Tie Dye, bottom photo, owned by local resident Kylie Campbell, is a trendy handmade tie dye establishment which sells shirts, hoodies and so much more.
Breeze-Courier
Ronald “Ronnie” Baggett
Ronald “Ronnie” Baggett, 65, of Taylorville passed away at 9:36 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital. Cremation rites have been accorded and no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ronnieís memory are suggested to: Kingdom Hall of Jehovahís Witnesses, 3540 Lincoln Trail, Taylorville, IL 62568.
Breeze-Courier
2 Pana people arrested for shot fired incident
PANA — On Friday, Sept. 30, at 10:28 a.m., the U.S. Marshal, Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force located and took Tara A. Morrison, 33, and Paul E. Allen Jr., 27, both of Pana, into custody on outstanding warrants. Morrison’s warrant was for reckless discharge of a firearm/endangers, and Allen’s warrant was for aggravated battery/great bodily harm. Bond was set on both subjects for $150,000 with 10% applying. Both subjects were transported to the.
Breeze-Courier
Pana overpowers Litchfield 42-8 in Homecoming contest
(PANA) — Pana Panther Monte Weddle heads for the end zone for a touchdown during Pana’s 42-8 win over Litchfield on Friday night at Brummett Field. The 5-8, 185-pound running back/ line backer scored three rushing touchdown and had 85 yards on seven carries in the contest. Cathy...
