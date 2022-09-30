ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2 Charged After Michigan Trooper Shot, Critically Wounded

9&10 News
9&10 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29TDce_0iGreGTk00

DETROIT (AP) — Two Detroit residents face charges in connection with the shooting of a Michigan State Police trooper who was conducting surveillance in the city with other members of a narcotics unit, a prosecutor said Thursday.

The undercover trooper was critically wounded early Tuesday on Detroit’s west side when he and other members of the narcotics unit came under fire, state police said.

The trooper initially was in critical condition at a hospital. His condition later stabilized and he probably will require surgery, state police Lt. Mike Shaw told reporters.

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault with intent to murder, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and two weapons charges, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

A 23-year-old woman was charged with accessory after the fact and lying to a peace officer, Worthy said.

Both were arrested the day of the shooting, Worthy said.

The 28-year-old allegedly used a laser sight with his gun to shoot the trooper three times from a second-story window of an apartment building, The Detroit News reported.

It was not immediately clear if either defendant had a lawyer who could speak on their behalf.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Josh Holman said during the 28-year-old’s arraignment that the trooper remained in a hospital Thursday after being shot twice through the chest and once through the back. A magistrate set his bond at $1 million, with a GPS tether and house arrest if he is released from jail.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Dearborn parents arrested in suspected abuse of 1-month-old

Dearborn police arrested the parents of a 1-month-old baby after the child was brought to a local pediatrician's office with multiple injuries. Both parents are expected to be arraigned Monday on charges of 1st-degree child abuse, according to a news release from the Police Department. The baby was brought into...
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Michigan State Police identify undercover detective shot in Detroit last week

Michigan State Police have identified the detective who was shot Tuesday morning while working undercover in a narcotics unit on Detroit's west side as Sgt. Devin Kachar. Two Detroit residents have been charged in connection with the shooting that left the Monroe resident critically injured, MSP officials said. Andrae Scott...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Shaw
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police fatally shoot man after mental health call

DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning. Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man. That’s when the man was shot and killed.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Former Oakland County sheriff's deputy charged with accosting child for immoral purposes

A former Oakland County sheriff's deputy was arraigned on charges Saturday after he was fired for attempting to solicit a person he believed to be a 15-year-old girl for sexual purposes, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Jared Frederick Salisbury, 33, was charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes, a four-year felony. ...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Fired sheriff's deputy charged with attempting to solicit a minor

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A fired Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputy was arraigned on a felony charge for attempting to solicit a person he believed was a 15-year- old girl for sexual purposes. 33-year-old Jared Frederick Salisbury is charged with one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Accused Seven Mile Bloods leader faces trial after long wait

Detroit — Billy Arnold, the accused Seven Mile Bloods gang leader portrayed by FBI agents as a masked killer terrorizing residents of the east side of Detroit and targeting rivals on Instagram hit lists, goes on trial Monday after a seven-year wait caused by COVID-19 and a Trump-era pursuit of the death penalty.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Trooper#Murder#Violent Crime#The Detroit News
Echo online

Police investigate shots fired on Eastern Michigan University campus

Eastern Michigan University police officers are looking for two individuals who fired shots at each other near a residential building on campus Sunday. The shots were fired about 3 a.m. Sunday, between two individuals on campus, EMU Police Chief Matthew Lige said in a written statement on the incident. The witness reports put the shooters near the main campus area of Phelps and Sellers halls. There were no reports of injuries.
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

18-year-old killed in road rage shooting in Eastpointe

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police believe road rage is what’s behind Friday night’s deadly shooting of a teenager in Eastpointe. Home surveillance video from a nearby residence captured the moments leading up to the shooting at the intersection of Stricker and David avenues near East 8 Mile Road.
EASTPOINTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Ann Arbor News

2 killed in fiery truck crash near Detroit

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A head-on crash with a freeway support column left two people dead in St. Clair Shores Saturday morning, police said. At about 2:55 a.m. Oct. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of the eastbound I-94 freeway near Stephens Road in St. Clair Shores for a reported vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
Detroit News

Detroit woman arrested in connection with Warren bank robbery

Warren — A woman suspected of robbing a local bank in mid-September has been arrested, police said. The 33-year-old Detroit woman could be formally charged with the crime as soon as Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. She's accused of bank robbery, armed robbery, and using a firearm...
WARREN, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy