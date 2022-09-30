Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Prep girls soccer gets early start on week
We have one girls prep soccer score to pass along from Monday and a very busy schedule today. Ephrata beat Grandview Monday in CWAC play 2-to-1. On tap today, it’s Cascade at Chelan at 4 while Bridgeport hosts Okanogan. Tonasket takes on Brewster at 4:30 while Oroville visits Lake Roosevelt.
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee girls blank Moses Lake 4-0
Looking at the high school soccer scoreboard from Saturday, Wenatchee defended its home field with a 4-nil win over Moses Lake. Sebastian Moraga and Eric Granstrom had the call on the NCWLIFE Channel…. West Valley blasted Eastmont 8-to-1. Omak blanked Manson 4-nil. Grandview shut down Ephrata 3-1. Mount Vernon Christian...
ncwlife.com
Wenatchee hosts Ellensburg Friday on NCWLIFE Channel
High school football returns to the air Friday here on the NCWLIFE Channel. The 1-and-4 Wenatchee Panthers host a non-league game against the 3-and-2 Ellensburg Bulldogs at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl. Grant Olson and Eric Granstrom will have the call with our pregame beginning at 6:30.
ncwlife.com
Cougars down Cal while Huskies fall to Bruins
Washington lost for the first time this season during a three-day college football weekend Friday. UCLA built a big lead early and held on for the 40-32 win over the 15th-ranked Huskies. On Saturday, Cameron Ward threw for 343-yards and three touchdowns to lead Washington State over Cal 28-9. Tre-Jon...
ncwlife.com
Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon
Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WSP Trooper Atkinson returns to a hero’s welcome by motorcade across Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — To raucous applause from community members and law enforcement alike. WSP Trooper Dean Atkinson returned home from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle in a prestigious motorcade on Sunday, Oct. 3. 10 days after being ambushed and shot in Walla Walla, Trooper Atkinson has been deemed...
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News October 4th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Managers on the Bolt Creek Fire on Monday explained the unique firefighting strategy they’re using that’s causing more smoke but is expected to have greater long-term benefits. There could be some traffic disruptions in East Wenatchee over the next several weeks as work began this morning on installing traffic lights at the intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway and The Chelan County PUD laid out its latest five-year business plan for commissioners today, focusing on customer service, reliability and innovation.
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Readers have chosen the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco restaurant. Here are the results
What better way to celebrate National Taco Day than to check out the winner of the Herald’s poll to determine the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco spot.
KING-5
Wenatchee native's critically acclaimed play goes all the way to Broadway and beyond
SEATTLE — Playwright and performer Heidi Schreck insists she did not set out to write a political play. She simply wanted to write about her time as a teenaged debater in Wenatchee. Her mom made her enter American Legion debate contests as way to pay for college. "I started...
ncwlife.com
Douglas County fire stations will have open houses
The newly minted Wenatchee Valley Fire Department will have a pair of open houses this month at two of its stations in Douglas County. The first will be this Saturday at Station No. 1 on Eastmont Avenue and 4th Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second will be...
Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
Yakima Herald Republic
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
ncwlife.com
Work begins on installing East Wenatchee traffic lights
There are likely to be traffic disruptions in East Wenatchee over the next several weeks as work began this morning on installing traffic lights at the intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway. The city said crews were drilling this morning for the bases of the light poles. The...
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife waives extradition, will return to Washington state
WESTMORELAND, Pennsylvania — A Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife last month after they were both reported missing has waived extradition to Washington as of Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office. 54-year-old Charles Bergman was wanted for the murder of his wife, Theresa Bergman,...
nbcrightnow.com
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
KHQ Right Now
Moses Lake man accused of killing wife to be extradited back to Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wash. - Charles Bergman, the man accused in his wife's murder, has waived his extradition in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). According to LCSO, the office has 10 days to pick him up from their jail, meaning he has to be back...
ncwlife.com
'Consumptive strategy' is allowing the Bolt Creek Fire to burn into the wilderness
Managers on the Bolt Creek Fire on Monday explained what they called the unique firefighting strategy they’re using that’s causing more smoke but is expected to have greater long-term benefits. The fire was first reported Sept. 10 burning north of Skykomish and early on led to evacuations and...
