ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Prep girls soccer gets early start on week

We have one girls prep soccer score to pass along from Monday and a very busy schedule today. Ephrata beat Grandview Monday in CWAC play 2-to-1. On tap today, it’s Cascade at Chelan at 4 while Bridgeport hosts Okanogan. Tonasket takes on Brewster at 4:30 while Oroville visits Lake Roosevelt.
EPHRATA, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee girls blank Moses Lake 4-0

Looking at the high school soccer scoreboard from Saturday, Wenatchee defended its home field with a 4-nil win over Moses Lake. Sebastian Moraga and Eric Granstrom had the call on the NCWLIFE Channel…. West Valley blasted Eastmont 8-to-1. Omak blanked Manson 4-nil. Grandview shut down Ephrata 3-1. Mount Vernon Christian...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Wenatchee hosts Ellensburg Friday on NCWLIFE Channel

High school football returns to the air Friday here on the NCWLIFE Channel. The 1-and-4 Wenatchee Panthers host a non-league game against the 3-and-2 Ellensburg Bulldogs at Lee Bofto Field at the Apple Bowl. Grant Olson and Eric Granstrom will have the call with our pregame beginning at 6:30.
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Cougars down Cal while Huskies fall to Bruins

Washington lost for the first time this season during a three-day college football weekend Friday. UCLA built a big lead early and held on for the 40-32 win over the 15th-ranked Huskies. On Saturday, Cameron Ward threw for 343-yards and three touchdowns to lead Washington State over Cal 28-9. Tre-Jon...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wenatchee, WA
Football
City
Selah, WA
City
Wenatchee, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Football
City
Oroville, WA
Local
Washington Football
City
Chelan, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Sports
City
Grandview, WA
City
Soap Lake, WA
City
Ephrata, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Prosser, WA
City
Ellensburg, WA
City
Manson, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
Wenatchee, WA
Sports
City
Sunnyside, WA
ncwlife.com

Don't expect Wenatchee Sonic to reopen any time soon

Whether the Sonic restaurant in Wenatchee will ever reopen is uncertain after the owner of the franchise filed for bankruptcy just before a court order shut down their 10 Sonics restaurants in Washington and Oregon. The Wenatchee Sonic closed at the end of August after the Poulsbo-based franchise owner, Olympic...
WENATCHEE, WA
kpq.com

Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week

The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

NCWLIFE Evening News October 4th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Managers on the Bolt Creek Fire on Monday explained the unique firefighting strategy they’re using that’s causing more smoke but is expected to have greater long-term benefits. There could be some traffic disruptions in East Wenatchee over the next several weeks as work began this morning on installing traffic lights at the intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway and The Chelan County PUD laid out its latest five-year business plan for commissioners today, focusing on customer service, reliability and innovation.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Tonight#League Football#Lake Chelan#American Football#Wildcats#Mavericks#Caribou Trail League#Cashmere#Entiat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ncwlife.com

Douglas County fire stations will have open houses

The newly minted Wenatchee Valley Fire Department will have a pair of open houses this month at two of its stations in Douglas County. The first will be this Saturday at Station No. 1 on Eastmont Avenue and 4th Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second will be...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Work begins on installing East Wenatchee traffic lights

There are likely to be traffic disruptions in East Wenatchee over the next several weeks as work began this morning on installing traffic lights at the intersection of 9th Street and Valley Mall Parkway. The city said crews were drilling this morning for the bases of the light poles. The...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...

Comments / 0

Community Policy