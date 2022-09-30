ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thehypemagazine.com

Fashion Nova Stage was a Highlight of Rolling Loud New York – Full Recap

The Fashion Nova Stage Featured Headliners A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj and Performances by Lil Baby, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, Lil Uzi Vert. Leading online fashion e-commerce brand, Fashion Nova kicked off their partnership as the official fashion partner at the highly coveted Hip Hop music festival and experience, Rolling Loud New York 2022 at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The main stage was rebranded as the Fashion Nova Stage and had festivalgoers flocking to catch performances from the hottest names in music. One of the highly-coveted merch items was Fashion Nova’s exclusive hoodie to commemorate this year’s activation and could be seen throughout the festival. The brand’s presence could be felt throughout the entire weekend with video highlights running between sets and artists giving the brand a special shoutout before closing out their set. Meanwhile in the Loud Club, Fashion Nova hosted several artist, celebrities and VIP in Rolling Loud’s most exclusive and premium festival experience.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thehypemagazine.com

CamoGlizzy Hits With New Song ‘Believe Me’ feat. JTO A$tro

I just got put on to North Carolina’s Cameron Deshawn Giggetts aka CamoGlizzy and his new single Believe Me featuring JTO A$tro is a showcase of his reach. This joint is a follow-up to recent singles “I Want”, and “Nobody Else” and is available on all DSPs. His goal with this joint is to present something a bit different to his growing global fanbase. The single is produced by MrGoodBarz who supplied a melodic and melancholy musicbed with a slight country music tinge throughout. It’s a smooth groove that allows CamoGlizzy to dominate via his use of nuanced timbre and intonation.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift

Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Sons Form R&B Group, WanMor

Meet Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco—sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The young men have formed a new quartet known as WanMor and are the first artists to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions, and 300 Entertainment.  “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA,” Blige expressed in a statement. “When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niecy Nash
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Gabrielle Union
Person
Lizzo
thehypemagazine.com

Hip Hop/Pop Crossover Artist Alicia G on the Visual for Her Single ‘GUM’

Hip-hop/pop crossover artist Alicia G was destined to be in the limelight, whether it is her bombshell looks in beauty pageants, amassing followers on social media with her live streams, or creating infectious hit tracks. Her versatility in all these areas has allowed her to create a thriving fanbase across the globe. Alicia G has made major waves in the past few years with hits like “Daisy Duke Two Step” and “Shake Down.” Her success is attributed to her skillful mastery of lyricism, incredible range of melodies, and bodacious personality. Alicia G’s latest single and music video, “GUM,” takes her talents to the next level and is a sure-fire hit.
HIP HOP
HipHopWired

Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show

During a recent interview with VladTV, R&B legend Teddy Riley got straight and to the point when calling out Soulja Boy for his alleged physical abuse of Riley’s daughter, Nia Riley, and calling on him to apologize to her. Riley also shared that he had previously confronted Soulja Boy which let to a physical fight. […] The post Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dj#Art#Rapper#Motown Records#Urban Radio#Tiktok#City Girls
thesource.com

Azealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj Is Jealous And Broke

Azealia Banks is back in the news making claims about Nicki Minaj’s finances. Banks says that Minaj is attempting to mess up one of her business deals, and that she is “broke” and allegedly pays blogs to make other rappers’ lives difficult. On Friday, Azalea posted...
CELEBRITIES
thehypemagazine.com

Fox Soul Shares New Fall 2022 Weekly Programming Slate

FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, announced today its new and returning shows coming this fall. In addition to the entertainment platform’s current line-up—talk, celebrity news, reality, faith, and informational—FOX SOUL is expanding its content to include music, sports and finance programming. “FOX...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy