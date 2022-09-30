Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Fashion Nova Stage was a Highlight of Rolling Loud New York – Full Recap
The Fashion Nova Stage Featured Headliners A$AP Rocky and Nicki Minaj and Performances by Lil Baby, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, Lil Uzi Vert. Leading online fashion e-commerce brand, Fashion Nova kicked off their partnership as the official fashion partner at the highly coveted Hip Hop music festival and experience, Rolling Loud New York 2022 at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The main stage was rebranded as the Fashion Nova Stage and had festivalgoers flocking to catch performances from the hottest names in music. One of the highly-coveted merch items was Fashion Nova’s exclusive hoodie to commemorate this year’s activation and could be seen throughout the festival. The brand’s presence could be felt throughout the entire weekend with video highlights running between sets and artists giving the brand a special shoutout before closing out their set. Meanwhile in the Loud Club, Fashion Nova hosted several artist, celebrities and VIP in Rolling Loud’s most exclusive and premium festival experience.
thehypemagazine.com
CamoGlizzy Hits With New Song ‘Believe Me’ feat. JTO A$tro
I just got put on to North Carolina’s Cameron Deshawn Giggetts aka CamoGlizzy and his new single Believe Me featuring JTO A$tro is a showcase of his reach. This joint is a follow-up to recent singles “I Want”, and “Nobody Else” and is available on all DSPs. His goal with this joint is to present something a bit different to his growing global fanbase. The single is produced by MrGoodBarz who supplied a melodic and melancholy musicbed with a slight country music tinge throughout. It’s a smooth groove that allows CamoGlizzy to dominate via his use of nuanced timbre and intonation.
Fans React To YG’s New “How To Rob A Rapper” Track
YG released his new album after a three year hiatus. The only issue is that fans are questioning one of the standout tracks on the project.
DaBaby’s New Baby on Baby 2 Album Reportedly Undersells His Previous LP by 86 Percent
The first-week sales numbers for DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 have seen a precipitous decline from his previous LP, with an 86 percent difference separating the first-week sales of the two albums. On Friday (Sept. 30), independent chart data resource HitsDailyDouble, released their Hits Top 50 chart, revealing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
Madonna Locks Lips with Dominican Rapper Tokischa in New Music Video for Remix of 2005's 'Hung Up'
Madonna is putting a modern, raunchy twist on her 2005 classic "Hung Up" — and her fans are eating it up!. On Tuesday, the Queen of Pop released the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," a remix of the Confessions on the Dance Floor hit with Dominican rapper Tokischa — who Madonna's seen locking lips with on multiple occasions throughout the video.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Sons Form R&B Group, WanMor
Meet Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco—sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The young men have formed a new quartet known as WanMor and are the first artists to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions, and 300 Entertainment. “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA,” Blige expressed in a statement. “When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting...
RELATED PEOPLE
thehypemagazine.com
Hip Hop/Pop Crossover Artist Alicia G on the Visual for Her Single ‘GUM’
Hip-hop/pop crossover artist Alicia G was destined to be in the limelight, whether it is her bombshell looks in beauty pageants, amassing followers on social media with her live streams, or creating infectious hit tracks. Her versatility in all these areas has allowed her to create a thriving fanbase across the globe. Alicia G has made major waves in the past few years with hits like “Daisy Duke Two Step” and “Shake Down.” Her success is attributed to her skillful mastery of lyricism, incredible range of melodies, and bodacious personality. Alicia G’s latest single and music video, “GUM,” takes her talents to the next level and is a sure-fire hit.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show
During a recent interview with VladTV, R&B legend Teddy Riley got straight and to the point when calling out Soulja Boy for his alleged physical abuse of Riley’s daughter, Nia Riley, and calling on him to apologize to her. Riley also shared that he had previously confronted Soulja Boy which let to a physical fight. […] The post Soulja Boy Tells DJ Vlad To Stop Bringing Teddy Riley On His Show appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Complex
YG Unleashes New Album ‘I Got Issues’ f/ J. Cole, Nas, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, and More
After weeks of anticipation, YG has delivered his star-studded studio album I Got Issues, which he says is his best since debuting with My Krazy Life almost nine years ago. check out YG’s video for “I dance,” featuring Duki, Cuco in which the rapper is donning tailored pieces and opulent grooming to juxtapose the beat and production.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thesource.com
Azealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj Is Jealous And Broke
Azealia Banks is back in the news making claims about Nicki Minaj’s finances. Banks says that Minaj is attempting to mess up one of her business deals, and that she is “broke” and allegedly pays blogs to make other rappers’ lives difficult. On Friday, Azalea posted...
thehypemagazine.com
Fox Soul Shares New Fall 2022 Weekly Programming Slate
FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, announced today its new and returning shows coming this fall. In addition to the entertainment platform’s current line-up—talk, celebrity news, reality, faith, and informational—FOX SOUL is expanding its content to include music, sports and finance programming. “FOX...
Comments / 0