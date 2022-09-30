ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
The Issue Is: Abortion, inflation and other top midterm issues

This week on The Issue Is, the countdown to 2022 midterms continues. First, Elex Michaelson is joined by Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee. Their exclusive conversation during McDaniel’s campaign stop in Southern California, where she knocked on doors alongside Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Steel is locked in a tight re-election race, one of many close races in Orange County, and the state of California, that could help determine the future of the House of Representatives.
New California law legalizes jaywalking

LOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a new law decriminalizing jaywalking in California and legalizing safe street crossings. This means pedestrians can now cross the street outside an intersection or crosswalk without being ticketed as long as it is safe to do so. AB-2147, also known as...
