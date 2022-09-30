Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
foxla.com
Post-tropical Ian lashes South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 17 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the costliest hurricanes ever to...
foxla.com
These California cities made the list for best places to live in the US
LOS ANGELES - Four cities in California made the list of best places to live in the United States. According to the website Money, they ranked the top 50 cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. In the number one ranking was...
foxla.com
California relaxes standards allowing more ill, dying inmates to be released from prison
Governor Gavin Newsom relaxed standards to allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons. The new law will allow inmates to be freed if they are permanently medically incapacitated or have a serious and advanced illness "with an end-of-life trajectory," the standard used by the federal prison system.
foxla.com
The Issue Is: Abortion, inflation and other top midterm issues
This week on The Issue Is, the countdown to 2022 midterms continues. First, Elex Michaelson is joined by Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee. Their exclusive conversation during McDaniel’s campaign stop in Southern California, where she knocked on doors alongside Congresswoman Michelle Steel (R-Surfside). Steel is locked in a tight re-election race, one of many close races in Orange County, and the state of California, that could help determine the future of the House of Representatives.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
California will allow past offenders to seal criminal records under new law
LOS ANGELES - California will soon have what proponents call the nation’s most sweeping law to seal criminal records after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation sent to him last week by state legislators. The bill - SB-731 - will automatically seal conviction and arrest records for most ex-offenders who...
foxla.com
New California law legalizes jaywalking
LOS ANGELES - Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday signed a new law decriminalizing jaywalking in California and legalizing safe street crossings. This means pedestrians can now cross the street outside an intersection or crosswalk without being ticketed as long as it is safe to do so. AB-2147, also known as...
Comments / 0