Read full article on original website
Related
How Mayor Adams plans to deal with NYC mental health crisis
It happens far too often - the vicious fatal stabbing of a veteran FDNY Lieutenant and the severe beating of a woman inside a subway station. The victims did not know their aggressors, who both experienced mental health episodes.
cityandstateny.com
Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’
During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
MTA bus driver spit on, slashed by man upset over rear door not opening: report
The confrontation escalated when the man who was upset spit on the driver then pulled out a knife from his waistband and slashed him twice on his left forearm. He then allegedly threatened to go get his gun.
New York State Shares Shocking Info on Gun Violence, Shootings
New York officials shared shocking gun violence numbers for the Hudson Valley and New York State. This week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an additional $50 million in state funding that is expected to help increase public safety in the Empire State. Gov. Hochul Announces New Investments To Increase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
Unidentified attacker fatally slashes throat of union steamfitter, 43, on Brooklyn train
A 43-year-old man was killed after an unidentified suspect slashed his neck on a Brooklyn L train during an argument on Friday, according to police.
Muslim police chief intends to sue N.J. town over racially charged comments, lawyer says
A Muslim police chief in Morris County intends to sue the township where he works, claiming elected officials and municipal employees allegedly made insensitive jokes about his race and religion, creating a hostile work environment. Ahmed Naga, the first Muslim chief of the Long Hill Township Police Department, says he’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Member of mayor's police detail fires gun in Brooklyn; unclear if anyone hit: sources
Police sources told Eyewitness News that a member of the New York City Mayor Eric Adam's police detail fired his gun while he was on duty.
yonkerstimes.com
Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be
On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
qchron.com
Attempted murder for brutal HB beating that left woman without vision
The man allegedly captured on film brutally beating a woman at a Howard Beach subway station, causing her to lose vision in one eye, has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges, facing up to 25 years if convicted. “We have had enough,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Exclusive: NYPD officer beaten in the Bronx details attack that turned his life upside down
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — It’s been more than a month since an off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx, but he’s still dealing with an immense amount of pain, the officer told PIX11 News in an exclusive interview Thursday. Muhammad Chowdhury, an 18-year police veteran, was in a coma after he was beaten […]
NYC human rights officials are 'closely monitoring' allegations against the owner of a gay bar
New York City’s Commission on Human Rights says it is “closely monitoring” allegations of sexual misconduct and racial discrimination against Michael J. Cohen, who was long a gatekeeper in the city’s gay nightlife scene. NBC News reported last month that nine men had accused Cohen of...
NYC student dress code policy remains point of debate: Can guidelines co-exist with self-expression?
Editors Note: The author of this article is a Curtis High School student who participates in the Advance/SILive.com journalism e-mentorship program. She did the writing and research for this piece. The Curtis-Advance/SILive.com partnership is designed to help young people explore the world of journalism, photography and social media. STATEN ISLAND,...
Early Addition: There's an unspoken standoff between quiet quitters and the bosses who are 'quiet firing' them
Because there's a trendy new term for being "managed out," here are your early links: Michelin's picks for affordable NYC restaurants, a Genovese crime associate busted for threatening people, far-right Brazilians have coopted the world's coolest soccer jersey, and more. [ more › ]
NYC doc admits to paying homeless people to undergo unneeded surgery for $31M insurance fraud scheme
A New York City surgeon pleaded guilty on Thursday to a scheme that involved paying desperate, destitute people to undergo unneeded surgery as part of a plot to sue businesses for fake “trip-and-fall” accidents.
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better
Street vendors angry about a long delay and a broken process for receiving promised new permits on top of what they say is a sharp rise in ticketing marched outside City Hall on Thursday. Tanaz Meghjani, The City This article was originally published on Sep 29 8:28pm EDT by THE CITY The protesters, joined by […] The post Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better appeared first on W42ST.
Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
Comments / 2