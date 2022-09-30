ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 2

Related
cityandstateny.com

Police unions are cozying up to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell during a time of ‘turmoil’

During her short time on the job, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell has forged a positive relationship with rank-and-file officers at a time when morale among cops is at what union officials call an “all-time low.” Earlier this month, she became the first NYPD commissioner to receive the New York City Police Benevolent Association’s Person of the Year award – a move intended to forge an alliance with the new commissioner, who serves as a liaison between the police department and City Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday. Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head. Ocampo was taken to the […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Boy, 15, shot on Bronx street after arguing with two men: police

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the ankle after arguing with two men on a Unionport street, police said early Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim became involved in a verbal dispute with two men believed to be in their 20s on Olmstead Avenue near Turnbull Avenue […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Misconduct#Fbi#Police Radio
yonkerstimes.com

Cuomo in the Bronx: Fed. Gov’t Has Not Made Puerto Rico the Priority it Should Be

On Oct. 1, former Governor Andrew Cuomo attended a relief effort for victims of Hurricane Ian in the Bronx with Hispanic Clergy groups and community memebers. Cuomo, who has reemerged to comment on the state of affairs in our state and nation, recently wrote an Op-Ed in The Daily News, and made comments in the Bronx, about the lack of support, and failures of the US Federal Government in aiding Puerto Rico and its people.
BRONX, NY
qchron.com

Attempted murder for brutal HB beating that left woman without vision

The man allegedly captured on film brutally beating a woman at a Howard Beach subway station, causing her to lose vision in one eye, has been indicted on attempted murder and assault charges, facing up to 25 years if convicted. “We have had enough,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Staten Island Advance

NYC student dress code policy remains point of debate: Can guidelines co-exist with self-expression?

Editors Note: The author of this article is a Curtis High School student who participates in the Advance/SILive.com journalism e-mentorship program. She did the writing and research for this piece. The Curtis-Advance/SILive.com partnership is designed to help young people explore the world of journalism, photography and social media. STATEN ISLAND,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better

Street vendors angry about a long delay and a broken process for receiving promised new permits on top of what they say is a sharp rise in ticketing marched outside City Hall on Thursday.  Tanaz Meghjani, The City This article was originally published on Sep 29 8:28pm EDT by THE CITY The protesters, joined by […] The post Desperately Seeking Permits — Food Vendors Say Things Are Worse After New Law Was Supposed To Make Them Better appeared first on W42ST.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Cash for ‘Bloods’ tucked in box of water bottles: feds

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Prosecutors trying a mob-related murder-for-hire case in federal court ended their Thursday session in a dramatic fashion when they showed the jury a box filled with water bottles and wads of cash stuffed in between them. The federal government alleged Anthony Zottola paid the Bloods gang to murder his 71-year-old father, […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy