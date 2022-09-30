ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

startattle.com

Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date

Set in the late 1800s, this origin story follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is mu—red before her eyes while on their journey out West, as she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Startattle.com – Walker: Independence | The CW.
startattle.com

Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 1) Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, trailer, release date

Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Startattle.com – Fire Country | CBS. Now he’s back, with the rap sheet of a c–minal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. This pilot episode was directed by James Strong and written by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, from a story by Rater, Phelan, and Max Thieriot.
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
startattle.com

The Loneliest Boy in the World (2022 movie) trailer, release date

‘The Loneliest Boy in the World’ is a modern fairytale – with zombies. A satire and a celebration of family values, of the imagery of horror films, of suburban life, and of the American Dream. Startattle.com – The Loneliest Boy in the World 2022. Genre : Comedy...
startattle.com

Grace Bello The Voice 2022 Audition “Ghost” Justin Bieber, Season 22

Grace Bello performs “Ghost” by Justin Bieber, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Grace Bello performs Justin Bieber’s “Ghost” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Grace Bello The Voice Audition. Contestant: Grace Bello. Age: 21. Hometown: Cibolo, Texas. Coach: Camila Cabello.
Deadline

‘Rust’ Movie Productions Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate; Filming To Resume In January, Matthew Hutchins To Executive Produce

Refresh for more details: Rust Productions and its star and producer Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement with the estate of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Hutchins family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit back on Feb. 15 over the shooting of the DP which occurred on Oct. 21, 2021 when Baldwin discharged a prop gun after being informed by the production AD David Halls that the weapon was “cold”. “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement,...
startattle.com

Autumn in the City (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Optimistic Piper gives herself two months to find her passion in New York City. As she bounces between temp jobs, she and her jaded neighbor discover the beauty of the city together. Startattle.com – NYC Autumn Love Story movie. Autumn in the City, aka NYC Autumn Love Story, is...
startattle.com

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 1) “Everything has Changed” trailer, release date

After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. Startattle.com – Grey’s Anatomy | ABC. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie’s help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado. This episode was directed by Debbie Allen and written by Krista Vernoff.
startattle.com

Jillian Jordyn The Voice 2022 Audition “Issues” Julia Michaels, Season 22

Jillian Jordyn performs “Issues” by Julia Michaels, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Jillian Jordyn performs Julia Michaels’ “Issues” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Jillian Jordyn The Voice Audition. Contestant: Jillian Jordyn. Age: 17. Hometown: Melville, New York. Coach: Gwen...
startattle.com

Lana Love The Voice 2022 Audition “Candy” Mandy Moore, Season 22

Lana Love performs “Candy” by Mandy Moore, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Lana Love performs Mandy Moore’s “Candy” during The Voice Blind Auditions. Startattle.com – The Voice. Lana Love The Voice Audition. Contestant: Lana Love. Age: 30. Hometown: Glendale, California. Coach: John Legend.
startattle.com

Alaska Daily (Season 1 Episode 1) Hilary Swank, trailer, release date

After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her journey to find both personal and professional redemption begins. Startattle.com – Alaska Daily | ABC. Network: ABC. Release date: October...
