Walker: Independence (Season 1 Episode 1) trailer, release date
Set in the late 1800s, this origin story follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is mu—red before her eyes while on their journey out West, as she crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose.
Fire Country (Season 1 Episode 1) Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, trailer, release date
Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a c–minal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption with Cal Fire. This pilot episode was directed by James Strong and written by Joan Rater and Tony Phelan, from a story by Rater, Phelan, and Max Thieriot.
Law & Order (Season 22 Episode 3) “Vicious Cycle”, trailer, release date
When a fashion designer is k—ed on the night of his boutique opening, Cosgrove and Shaw must track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses. Maroun is shocked to find her own name on the defense's witness list.
Chicago Fire (Season 11 Episode 3) “Completely Shattered” trailer, release date
Kidd recruits Carver, Capp and Tony to help prepare her new lieutenant's quarters. Severide and Det. Pryma reluctantly pair up to work a police investigation. Firehouse 51 comes together to fight a movie theater fire. Network: NBC. Episode title: "Completely Shattered"
Ansley Burns The Voice 2022 Audition “Unchained Melody” Righteous Brothers, Season 22
Ansley Burns performs "Unchained Melody" by Righteous Brothers, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Ansley Burns performs Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody" during The Voice Blind Auditions. Contestant: Ansley Burns. Age: 15. Hometown: Easley, South Carolina.
CSI: Vegas (Season 2 Episode 2) “The Painted Man”, trailer, release date
As Halloween descends on Sin City, the CSIs investigate when a creepy mannequin prop inside a popular haunted house turns out to be a real d–d body. Also, Catherine enlists the help of Folsom to search for her friend who disappeared. Network: CBS.
The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
The Loneliest Boy in the World (2022 movie) trailer, release date
'The Loneliest Boy in the World' is a modern fairytale – with zombies. A satire and a celebration of family values, of the imagery of horror films, of suburban life, and of the American Dream. Genre : Comedy
Grace Bello The Voice 2022 Audition “Ghost” Justin Bieber, Season 22
Grace Bello performs "Ghost" by Justin Bieber, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Grace Bello performs Justin Bieber's "Ghost" during The Voice Blind Auditions. Contestant: Grace Bello. Age: 21. Hometown: Cibolo, Texas. Coach: Camila Cabello.
‘Rust’ Movie Productions Reaches Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate; Filming To Resume In January, Matthew Hutchins To Executive Produce
Refresh for more details: Rust Productions and its star and producer Alec Baldwin have reached a settlement with the estate of slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The Hutchins family had filed a wrongful death lawsuit back on Feb. 15 over the shooting of the DP which occurred on Oct. 21, 2021 when Baldwin discharged a prop gun after being informed by the production AD David Halls that the weapon was “cold”. “We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of Rust, including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement,...
Autumn in the City (2022 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date
Optimistic Piper gives herself two months to find her passion in New York City. As she bounces between temp jobs, she and her jaded neighbor discover the beauty of the city together. Autumn in the City, aka NYC Autumn Love Story, is a Hallmark movie.
Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders (2022 movie) trailer, release date, Jonathan Rhys Meyers
A family reunion at a remote mansion takes a lethal turn when they are trapped inside and forced to play a d–dly survival game where only one will make it out alive. Starring : Jonathan Rhys Meyers
The School for Good and Evil (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Charlize Theron
Best friends Sophie and Agatha find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle when they're swept away into an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. Starring : Charlize Theron
Dia Malai The Voice 2022 Audition “Real Love” Mary J. Blige, Season 22
Dia Malai performs "Real Love" by Mary J. Blige, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Dia Malai performs Mary J. Blige's "Real Love" during The Voice Blind Auditions. Contestant: Dia Malai. Age: 26. Hometown: Queens, New York.
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 19 Episode 1) “Everything has Changed” trailer, release date
After a long six months, Grey Sloan Memorial has reinstated its residency program. A group of talented and striving young interns has been recruited as the attending surgeons work to rebuild the program to its former glory. Meredith, still functioning as the interim chief, sees Nick for the first time since she rejected his offer to move to Minnesota. Meanwhile, Bailey tells Richard she is not ready to return to work; Levi works up the courage to break disappointing news to Jo, and things turn awkward when Link realizes he has met one of the interns already. With Amelia and Maggie's help, the new doctors are thrown into their first day on the job dealing with injuries from a recent tornado. This episode was directed by Debbie Allen and written by Krista Vernoff.
Jillian Jordyn The Voice 2022 Audition “Issues” Julia Michaels, Season 22
Jillian Jordyn performs "Issues" by Julia Michaels, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Jillian Jordyn performs Julia Michaels' "Issues" during The Voice Blind Auditions. Contestant: Jillian Jordyn. Age: 17. Hometown: Melville, New York. Coach: Gwen Stefani.
Lana Love The Voice 2022 Audition “Candy” Mandy Moore, Season 22
Lana Love performs "Candy" by Mandy Moore, The Voice 2022 Season 22 Audition. Lana Love performs Mandy Moore's "Candy" during The Voice Blind Auditions. Contestant: Lana Love. Age: 30. Hometown: Glendale, California. Coach: John Legend.
Alaska Daily (Season 1 Episode 1) Hilary Swank, trailer, release date
After a fall from grace, fiercely talented and award-winning investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a daily metro newspaper in Anchorage. Her journey to find both personal and professional redemption begins. Network: ABC. Release date: October 2022. Starring: Hilary Swank.
The Good Nurse (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Eddie Redmayne, Jessica Chastain
Suspicious that her colleague is responsible for a series of mysterious patient d—ths, a nurse risks her own life to uncover the truth in this gripping thriller based on true events. Starring : Eddie Redmayne / Jessica Chastain. Genre : Biography / Crime / Drama
