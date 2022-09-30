Read full article on original website
Related
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG
THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
nwestiowa.com
$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash
GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council makes parking rate increase official
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. The council passed third reading by a vote of 4 to 0. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained...
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI
MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authorities respond to report of woman on Sioux City roof
Authorities got a woman off a roof in Sioux City.
nwestiowa.com
Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash
SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
Sioux City Journal
$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council opts to delete lease of Riverside Sports Complex from agenda
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to delete the Hesse Foundation's request to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from its consent agenda, so that city staff can make changes to the lease agreement. Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council that the...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
Sioux City Journal
North Sioux City businessman pleads guilty to federal income tax crimes, could face multiple years in prison
SIOUX FALLS -- A North Sioux City businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false income tax return and not filing other tax returns. James Winckler, 59, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.
Sioux City Journal
Spencer man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Spencer, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Armando Silva Reyes, 55, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 235 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
knopnews2.com
Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
kscj.com
MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER
AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops
SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
Mountain lion spotted running across Dakota Street in Vermillion
Vermillion Police say an officer came across a mountain lion while on patrol in town Friday morning.
Sioux City Journal
MINI: You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel?
You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the Democrats did this to you, vote them out. -- Patrick Renken, Le Mars, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of...
Sioux City Journal
Five years after accident, the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids' return as Western Iowa Tech students
SIOUX CITY -- More than five years ago, three children arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center following a horrific school bus crash in their native Tanzania. Wilson, then 12 years old, and Sadhia and Doreen, then both 13, were the sole survivors of the crash that killed 33 of their seventh-grade classmates, two teachers and the bus driver in the accident which occurred in the East African nation.
Comments / 0