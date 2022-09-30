ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

kscj.com

WOMAN RESCUED FROM ROOF OF SIOUX CITY APARTMENT BLDG

THERE WERE SOME TENSE MOMENTS NEAR 10TH AND PIERCE FRIDAY MORNING WHEN SIOUX CITY POLICE AND FIRE RESCUE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A WOMAN AT THE EDGE OF THE ROOF OF AN APARTMENT BUILDING AT THE 1000 BLOCK OF PIERCE STREET. THE WOMAN AT TIMES DANGLED HER LEGS OVER...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

$345,000 damage in manure spreader crash

GAZA—No one was injured, but a 2014 Case IH Steiger 420 and a 10,000-gallon manure spreader received an estimated $345,000 damage in an accident about 12:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, near Gaza. Twenty-five-year-old Brice William Goosen of Paullina was driving the tractor south on Taft Avenue when he said...
PAULLINA, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Council makes parking rate increase official

SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. The council passed third reading by a vote of 4 to 0. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI

MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
MAURICE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for OWI after crash

SUTHERLAND—A 58-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, near Sutherland on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Duane Lance Clark stemmed from him crashing his 2013 GMC Sierra pickup on the 6600 mile of 440th...
SUTHERLAND, IA
Sioux City Journal

$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County Court report

Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

North Sioux City businessman pleads guilty to federal income tax crimes, could face multiple years in prison

SIOUX FALLS -- A North Sioux City businessman has pleaded guilty in federal court to filing a false income tax return and not filing other tax returns. James Winckler, 59, entered his pleas Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of filing a false income tax return and three counts of willful failure to file returns.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Sioux City Journal

Spencer man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth

SIOUX CITY -- A Spencer, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Armando Silva Reyes, 55, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 235 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
SPENCER, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
knopnews2.com

Man dies following report of shooting at Northeast Nebraska apartment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol is assisting the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department in investigating a shooting that occurred in Oakland Tuesday evening. At approximately 9 p.m., authorities received the report of a shooting at an apartment in the 300 block of North...
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

MISSOURI RIVER SEARCH UNDERWAY AFTER REPORT OF BRIDGE JUMPER

AUTHORITIES FROM SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY AS WELL AS WOODBURY AND DAKOTA COUNTIES ARE SEARCHING FOR AN INDIVIDUAL WHO JUMPED OR FELL OFF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CROSSING THE MISSOURI RIVER AT ABOUT 11:15 AM TODAY (WEDS). THREE SEARCH BOATS CARRYING EMERGENCY RESPONDERS WERE LAUNCHED TO LOCATE AND RESCUE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Sioux City, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Sioux City community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on siouxcityjournal.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MUGSHOT: Siouxland woman wanted by fugitive task force

SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. *Sarah Pray, 31. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. Pray is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for escape while in Federal Bureau of Prisons custody. She walked away from a Sioux City halfway facility. Her original conviction was for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops

SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

MINI: You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel?

You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the Democrats did this to you, vote them out. -- Patrick Renken, Le Mars, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of...
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Five years after accident, the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids' return as Western Iowa Tech students

SIOUX CITY -- More than five years ago, three children arrived at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center following a horrific school bus crash in their native Tanzania. Wilson, then 12 years old, and Sadhia and Doreen, then both 13, were the sole survivors of the crash that killed 33 of their seventh-grade classmates, two teachers and the bus driver in the accident which occurred in the East African nation.
SIOUX CITY, IA

