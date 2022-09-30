Read full article on original website
Charles A. Moebus
Charles Chuck Adolph Moebus of Farmington died September 20th at the age of 85. You can share memories and send your condolences to the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
Norma Ruth Williamson – Service 10/5/22 10 a.m.
Norma Ruth Williamson of Farmington died Saturday at the age of 92. Her funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock at Cozean Funeral Home with burial in the Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday at 5 o’clock and again Wednesday morning at 7:30 at Cozean Funeral...
Leon Epley – Service 11am 10/6/22
Leon Epley of Williamsville died Thursday at the age of 93. The funeral service will be 11:00 Thursday at the C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge with burial in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis. Visitation for Leon Epley will be 10 to 11 Thursday at...
Two seriously hurt in motorcycle mishap on Flucom Road
Two people – a Festus woman and a De Soto man – were seriously hurt in a motorcycle accident Saturday, Oct. 1, on Flucom Road near Fox Farm Road east of De Soto. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kurbie Moon, 52, of De Soto was riding a 2005 Harley Davidson Fatboy motorcycle west in the 4000 block of Flucom Road at 4:20 p.m. when he swerved around a vehicle stopped in the road to make a left turn onto a private driveway. The motorcycle overturned onto its right side, throwing Moon and a passenger, Amber Covington, 43, of Festus, off.
Cape Girardeau man killed in crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - A 24-year-old Cape Girardeau resident has been killed in a traffic crash in St. Louis. According to St. Louis County Police, Adam Levi of Cape Girardeau was struck at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road. Crews responded to the scene at 6:28...
Examining what could be next for Rosati-Kain and St. Mary’s amid Archdiocese’s move to close the schools
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - So many questions now weigh over two St. Louis City Catholic institutions that are facing closure. So many emotions weigh even harder on the students and families who attend Rosati-Kain and St Mary’s High School, which the Archdiocese decided would close after the 2022-2023 school year.
Person barricaded inside O’Fallon, Mo. home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person is barricaded inside a home in O’Fallon, Mo. police say. The home is located in the 1500 block of Washington’s Crossing Drive. Police tell News 4 that a 53-year-old man with a history of mental illness threatened a relative he lives with. That relative made it out of the house and is okay. The man is armed and is alone inside the house, police say. Officers are negotiating with him, trying to end the standoff.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
Take a minute to learn about the history of medicine and take a tour of the St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum.
Farmington Falls in Homecoming Battle with Cape Central
(Farmington) The Farmington Knights fell just short in their Homecoming football game 35-32 to the Cape Central Tigers. Farmington seemed to dominate the action for most of the first half as they ran for 194 yards, 165 from Kaesen McClain. However Farmington only led 12-0 when Cape turned Za’Aire Thomas from a running back into a receiver….
PHOTO GALLERY: Union Rummage Sale springs into fall
The Union Parks and Recreation Department's annual Rummage Sale has become a spring tradition. But a fall version was held for the first time Saturday at City Auditorium. Along with vendors selling everything from dollhouses to artwork, the Franklin County Humane Society had cats available for adoption for $25. It is part of its special through Oct. 8 that allows people to adopt a cat for $25 and a second for free. In addition, several vendors raised money for the humane society.
St. Pius X High School upcoming events
(Festus/Crystal City) St. Pius X High School will have an open house on Sunday, October 23rd. St. Pius President Jim Lehn says the event kicks off at 11 that morning. In addition, St. Pius’ Day og Giving will be held on Thursday, November 3rd. My MO Info · KJ092922D...
St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
Accident briefly closes all but one lane of SB I-270 near Manchester
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An accident closed all but one lane of southbound I-270 between Manchester and Dougherty Ferry in Des Peres for part of Saturday morning. The accident happened sometime after 7:00 a.m. The view from the MoDOT camera showed only one lane of traffic getting through for nearly an hour.
Belleville couple in Fort Myers, Florida speak on flood damage
ST. LOUIS – Southwest Florida is a home-away-from-home for many St. Louis area families. Bill and Elizabeth Irwin want their friends in Belleville and St. Louis to know they are safe after riding out the storm of their lifetime. Their Fort Myers condo is located a few miles south of where Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Scrap yard catches fire in Valley Park
VALLEY PARK, Mo. (KMOV) -- A scrap yard caught fire in Valley Park Thursday afternoon, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky. The scrap yard sits at the intersection of Interstate 44 and Highway 141. It is unclear what started the fire, or if anyone has been injured.
COUNTYWIDE YARD SALE THIS SATURDAY, OCT. 1st
The City of Potosi and Washington County have planned a “Citywide/Countywide Yard Sale” again this year for Fall on Sat., October 1st. No permit will be required by the City to have a sale that day. All those who want to get in on the fun and be...
Festus man alerted to burglary at his home, but intruder gets away
Festus Police are investigating a theft from a home’s garage in the 300 block of Andy Habsieger Street, where tools worth about $400 were stolen. The home’s alarm system alerted the victim that the burglary was happening, but the intruder got away, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said.
OUTDOORS: Field to Freezer program provides deer processing primer
Even before I started deer hunting, I had a pretty good idea about home meat processing. My college buddy Steve had killed a small buck on public land outside of Kirksville, and he requested my help to retrieve it and get it to his dad for butchering. The dad, Big...
HAZMAT team responds to chemical spill in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – HAZMAT crews are responding to a chemical spill Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The St. Louis Fire Department reports there was a 55-gallon drum of acetone that was spilled and ruptured. It happened at a business in the 3300 block of South 2nd Street in the Kosciusko neighborhood.
