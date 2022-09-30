Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Amazon gives up on the Glow, its kid-focused video calling device
Amazon is discontinuing the Amazon Glow, its video calling / interactive gaming device designed to let families interact remotely with each other, as reported by Bloomberg. The device is already unavailable on Amazon’s website. “At Amazon we think big, experiment, and invest in new ideas to delight customers,” Amazon...
The Verge
The best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices
If you missed out on the steep discounts we saw on Amazon devices during Prime Day, it appears you have another chance. That’s because many of the same deals we saw in July are currently resurfacing in the run-up to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka, Prime Day 2.0), which is set to take place next week on October 11th and 12th.
The Verge
Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off right before the Pixel 7 launch
Later this week, Google will reveal the full details, including price, specs, and a release date for its Pixel 7 phones and the Pixel Watch. You better believe we’ll have the event covered from every angle. But if you’re looking for a deal on an existing model, Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off its usual $449 price, beating the lowest price by a fairly wide margin. You can pick up the Pixel 6A in a variety of colors for $349 unlocked at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
The Verge
Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is twice the price of the old gateway
It looks like Ikea’s new Dirigera smart home hub is coming this November for €59.99 (around $59), twice as much as the existing Trådfri gateway sells for in Europe and a month later than promised. Tech Gaming Report spotted a sales page for the Dirigera hub, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Verge
Amazon’s fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back down to its lowest price
We’re one week out from the next Amazon Prime Day — wait, I mean Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. But you don’t need to wait until then to start getting great deals that don’t require a Prime membership. Amazon is selling a selection of its Fire TV Sticks for up to 50 percent off. Its cream of the crop stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is $34.99, and you can even get an additional 20 percent back if you trade in an old Fire TV Stick. Though, even if you don’t have an older device to trade, this $20 discount is matching the cheapest price ever on Amazon’s highest-end Fire TV Stick — matching the lightning deal price we saw from Prime Day a few months ago.
Comments / 0