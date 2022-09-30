We’re one week out from the next Amazon Prime Day — wait, I mean Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. But you don’t need to wait until then to start getting great deals that don’t require a Prime membership. Amazon is selling a selection of its Fire TV Sticks for up to 50 percent off. Its cream of the crop stick, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is $34.99, and you can even get an additional 20 percent back if you trade in an old Fire TV Stick. Though, even if you don’t have an older device to trade, this $20 discount is matching the cheapest price ever on Amazon’s highest-end Fire TV Stick — matching the lightning deal price we saw from Prime Day a few months ago.

ELECTRONICS ・ 20 HOURS AGO