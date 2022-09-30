ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PopCrush

The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History

It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: to delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Self-Portrait Delivers a Candy Colored Palette for SS23

London-based label Self-Portrait explored a new sartorial mood for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Under the helm of Han Chong, the brand presented a range of candy-colored pieces to welcome the new season. “I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy, one that celebrates...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
thebrag.com

Kelsea Ballerini denies throwing shade at Halsey

Kelsea Ballerini has denied throwing shade at Halsey in her new track ‘Doin’ My Best’. The song features the lyrics, “I was friends with a pop star / I put ’em on track four, but / Wish I could take it back, I woulda never asked / If I knew we wouldn’t talk anymore.”
MUSIC
Hypebae

Rihanna’s "Christian Girl Fall" Hair Wrap Brings Back Millennial Nostalgia

Rihanna is known to pop out, eff things up and leave. You can do that when you’re a cultural icon. Icons are also some of the only tastemakers that can go back and revive trends that have been forgotten about — especially on the hair and makeup tips. Regarding nostalgic hairstyles, we can thank the new mom for resurfacing the “Christian Girl Fall” hair wrap she recently sported while out at her beau’s A$AP Rocky‘s birthday shindig.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

‘Married with Children’ star admits it was a ‘very misogynist show’

Amanda Bearse, who played Marcy Rhoades D’Arcy on “Married With Children,” says she understands why the show would be a victim of “cancel culture.” “It was a very misogynist show,” the actress told Page Six in a recent interview. “To me, there were some episodes and storylines that I really wasn’t a fan of … there is a bit of cancel culture around it, which to me is not inappropriate.” However, Bearse, 64, was quick to note that she’s “very grateful for that show for many reasons — mostly because it gave me my second career.” And that “second career” was directing. “Married With...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Zac Posen
Hypebae

Here's What BLACKPINK Jennie Wore to Chanel's SS23 Show

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie headed to Paris once again this season to show support for Virginie Viard and her Spring/Summer 2023 collection for Chanel. The K-pop star, who wore a black tweed bustier to the fashion house’s show last season, showed up in a colorful number this time around. With her hair tied up, the musician arrived wearing a knit set featuring a one-shoulder mini-dress and an oversized cardigan, both covered in double-C and CAMBON branding. Jennie complete her outfit of the night with rosy cheeks and winged eyeliner, along with a statement earring. She kept her look balanced with knee-high boots in black.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Thom Browne’s Spring 2023 Show Was A Punk Rock Beauty Circus

As fashion month draws to a close in Paris, there’s no denying that punk beauty has made its mark this year on the runways year across every city. From black eyeliner in various forms taking over the runways to Balenciaga’s unorthodox face piercings, there’s a spirt of rebellion in the air. Topping off the heavy eye makeup and black lipstick trend was Thom Browne Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, taking place at Palais Garnier October 3rd in Paris. On the runway, Thom Browne took the punk beauty revival to new extremes, channeling harlequin-themed makeup for the punk-rock crossover we didn’t know we needed.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Kanye’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Sweatshirt Provokes Outrage, Raúl Martinez Reveals First ‘Undefinable’ Campaign For Victoria’s Secret, Beyoncé Hits The Dance Floor For Tiffany & Co., And More!

Kanye wears ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt at his surprise YZYSZ9 show. The Ye discourse was almost deafening today in the lead-up to his highly secret Collection 9 show at Paris Fashion Week this evening, but when the rapper and mogul appeared in a sweatshirt baring the slogan, White Lives Matter, the chatter turned to outrage. Several models also wore a similar clothing item in the show, which, according to Vanessa Friedman has an image of the Pope on the front. (One Twitter user reports that one of said models is Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Selah Marley.) Speaking to the crowd, he said: “You can’t manage me. This is an unmanageable situation” while also referring to himself as “the leader.” As per Page Six, Ye’s collection also referenced his ex-wife’s robbery in Paris in 2016, his highly-publicized fallout with Gap, and his former manager Scooter Braun. A backstage image, below, also shows Ye posing with Candace Owens, a controversial far-right provocateur known for extremist beliefs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Snow Queen#Eyebrows#Bleached#Celebrity Beauty
Hypebae

Le Labo x The Met Drop a Special Edition Candle Dedicated To French Art

For the fall season, Le Labo teams up with The Met to create a special-edition candle, dubbed “Laurier 62”, that advocates the art of fragrance. Made with 62 ingredients inspired by French painter Henri-Edmond Cross’ 1908 unfinished painting “Underneath the Cork Oats,” the candle embodies the subtle chaos of the artist’s incomplete work. “Laurier 62” features seasonal herbal scents of thyme, clove, warm amber and sandalwood, and 56 other notes —all of which create a rich scent for fall.
LIFESTYLE
Hypebae

Netflix Releases the New Trailer for Season 6 of 'Big Mouth' and It's Dirtier Than Ever

Netflix has released the new trailer for Big Mouth, which has managed to somehow get weirder and hornier. The trailer starts out with drama between hormone monsters Connie and Maury, who are expecting their first child together. “Look at that fat f—k,” Connie tells Jessi about a pregnant Maury. “I should have crushed up a Plan B in his calzone when I had the chance.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clever Fox Has Itself a Day Fishing for Carp

Foxes love fishing, too. This red fox captured in a video posted to Instagram shows the creature patiently waiting before striking a school of carp. In the footage, the fox slowly creeps to the side of the pond before jumping in and going after a fish. He comes up a moment later with a large fish in his mouth. He walks over a few yards and starts going to town on his meal.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Girls Girls Girls review – intimate Finnish dating drama

The dating travails of three young Finnish women, all at the jaded end of their school careers and the beginning of their adult lives, makes for an engaging and intimate Gen Y drama. Mimmi is the rebel, a feisty lesbian with an air of ennui that is sporadically punctuated by bursts of violence. Emma is a competitive figure skater whose world, and her rigorous training regime, is rocked when she falls in love with Mimmi. And Rönkkö hooks up with boy after hapless boy in the hope that one of them will unlock something in her soul.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy