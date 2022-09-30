BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Global design company, West Elm, a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announces the launch of its own virtual world, West Elm Home Design, on Roblox, a global platform bringing 52 million daily users together through shared experiences. The first major specialty home retailer to premiere on Roblox, West Elm’s debut into the metaverse offers a best-in-class virtual experience with high-fidelity design and unprecedented photorealism that will appeal to new and existing West Elm fans and design enthusiasts. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005518/en/ The West Elm Hub in the West Elm Home Design Experience on Roblox (Graphic: West Elm)

HOME & GARDEN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO