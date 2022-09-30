Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
Avoid Area After ‘Family Weekend’ Fatal Shooting In Hudson Valley
One person is dead following a shooting near a Hudson Valley school during parent's weekend. Residents are told to avoid the area. On Sunday morning, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department confirmed an investigation into a reported shooting at the Courtyard Marriot located on Route 9. Shooting At Courtyard Marriot...
Missing Delaware County woman with dementia found dead
Yesterday, at approximately 6:58 p.m., New York State Police responded to a report that an 85-year-old woman with dementia left her residence on foot several hours prior and could not be located.
Cops Looking For Woman’s Gruesome Killer In HV, Upstate New York
New York State Police are hoping you can help them as they continue to investigate a woman who was found headless and handless in the Hudson Valley. Last weekend, New York State Police confirmed police have finally identified a body that was found in Dutchess County in 1980. Headless Body...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorist ticketed for driving without license following head-on crash
RED HOOK – A head-on crash on West Kerley Corners Road in the Town of Red Hook late Friday night resulted in one driver being ticketed for failing to keep right as well as driving without a license. Red Hook Police said at around 11:45 p.m., a 20133 Subaru...
owegopennysaver.com
Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales
On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Resident Shows Appreciation for Delaware Sheriff's Office
Delhi native Darla Hendrickson found her very own way of showing appreciation for law enforcement. Hendrickson began making what she calls "Prayer Pocket Squares" about a year ago. These squares are meant to help be a symbol of faith and hope and she hopes she can brighten up someones day...
Saugerties police arrest man after ATV crash
Saugerties police responded to a 911 call reporting an ATV crash on 15 Terra Road on September 16 around 6:40 p.m. The crash involved an adult and a child, 17.
1 killed in shooting at Marriott hotel in Poughkeepsie, New York
A man was killed Sunday morning in a shooting at a hotel in Poughkeepsie, New York, police said. Poughkeepsie police officers responded to the Courtyard by Marriott on 2641 South Road after they got a call that shots had been fired, police said on Facebook. "One male victim was located...
WKTV
Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire
HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
Otego man accused of breaking into home and setting a fire
New York State Police have arrested an Otego man on burglary and arson charges.
Man arrested for DWI after crash in Conklin
Last night at about 9:45 p.m., Broome County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin.
Video shows intense rescue moments before historic Dutchess County barn goes up in flames
Intense new body-camera video shows the moments that two state troopers responded to a car crash and massive fire at a historic barn in Dutchess County.
WATCH! Black Bear Trapped in SUV in Ulster County! How’d He Escape?
The American black bear is a beautiful animal that you could encounter while hiking the woods of New York State from April until they go into hibernation around October. You probably have a better chance of spotting a black bear in your yard or a local dumpster but have you ever seen a bear in a car?
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport
MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours
Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels
Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
NY fourth most searched state to move out this year
According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.
