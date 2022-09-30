ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andes, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigating active shooter at Poughkeepsie hotel (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – Multiple police agencies responded to a Route 9 hotel early Sunday morning for a report of an active shooter. Police recovered one victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Police, fire, and EMS personnel responded to the Courtyard by Marriott hotel on South Road (Route 9) just...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Margaretville, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Storefront arrest for illegal cannabis sales

On Sept. 23, 2022, Village of Owego Police arrested Abdo E. Ali, age 31 of Binghamton, N.Y. for Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the Third Degree (Misdemeanor). Ali was released on Appearance Tickets to return to Village of Owego Court at a later date. Ali was arrested following an investigation...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire

HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planeload of teens flown from Texas to Orange County Airport

MONTGOMERY – Orange County Airport in Montgomery had an unusual landing late Friday afternoon as dozens of teens were observed running from a jet to a waiting coach bus. Sources said 25 youths, mostly girls under the age of 17, were sent to Orange County from El Paso, Texas as part of the ongoing movement of immigrants from the Lone Star State to other areas of the country as ordered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
MONTGOMERY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

CDC: Some Upstate Counties Have 'High' COVID Levels

Nine counties above New York City have high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control, including Onondaga county. This is the first time since May this many counties have seen this classification. The classification is based on, in the last seven days, the number of new cases in the county per 100,000, new hospital admissions of people with COVID and the percentage of staffed in-patient hospital beds.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY

