ajmc.com
Dr Michel Michaelides Dives Into How Gene Therapy Can Treat Retinitis Pigmentosa
Gene therapy can be used to treat retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited eye disease, and there is likely to be an increase in approved gene therapies for ophthalmic conditions, explained Michel Michaelides, MD, FACP, a consultant ophthalmologist and a professor of ophthalmology at the University College London Institute of Ophthalmology's Genetics Department.
targetedonc.com
CAR T-Cell Therapy Could Replace Auto Transplant in Multiple Myeloma
The depth and durability of responses seen with these CAR T-cell therapies in refractory myeloma is unprecedented and raises again the question of the role of up-front autologous stem cell transplant in the era of immune therapies, including CAR T-cell therapies. Introduction. The treatment of multiple myeloma has evolved substantially...
cancernetwork.com
Early Data Show Clinical Benefit With Gavocabtagene Autoleucel in Advanced Solid Tumors
Treatment with gavocabtagene autoleucel demonstrated efficacy and tolerability in patients with mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to updated data from an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial. The anti-mesothelin cell therapy gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel) tolerably improved clinical outcomes in patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to data from the phase 1...
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
msn.com
Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials
Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
ajmc.com
Four Factors Identified as Potential Risks for Comorbid CRSwNP, Asthma
Researchers investigated potential risk factors for the higher occurrence of asthma among individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Being female, presence of allergic rhinitis, elevated serum total immunoglobulin E (IgE), and elevated blood eosinophil were identified as potential risk factors in individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) for developing comorbid asthma.
docwirenews.com
Impact of Methotrexate Withdrawal on Successfully Treated Rheumatoid Arthritis
Researchers evaluated the effect of methotrexate withdrawal on disease activity and remission in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In their study, published, Rheumatology, they reported that methotrexate withdrawal slightly increased rheumatoid arthritis disease activity in patients who were at treatment target after therapy with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) or targeted synthetic (ts)DMARDs plus methotrexate.
ajmc.com
Which DME Drug to Try First? Similar Outcomes of Aflibercept, Bevacizumab, but Different Costs
The presentation focused on the Protocol AC trial, which considered whether step therapy had an impact on visual outcomes for patients starting on bevacizumab and switching to aflibercept later. Study findings presented at a session at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) 2022 conference in Chicago, Illinois, showed that outcomes...
ajmc.com
How the Name Change to Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Affected People With the Disease
A decision to rename myeloproliferative neoplasms led to a plethora of developments in a space where there was once little interest. A version of this article was originally published in CURE® Fall 2022. This version has been lightly edited. Name recognition. The term is often associated with Fortune 500...
MedicalXpress
Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease
New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
ajmc.com
Cemiplimab Shows Improved PFS, Comparable OS to Pembrolizumab in NSCLC
In the absence of a head-to-head trial, the researchers compiled data from randomized controlled trials of the 2 PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in patients with advanced disease and PD-L1 ≥ 50%. Cemiplimab may yield more favorable outcomes in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high programmed cell death-ligand (PD-L1)...
healio.com
COVID-19 leads to high in-hospital mortality for patients with pulmonary hypertension
In a cohort of patients with chronic precapillary pulmonary hypertension, the rates of in-hospital mortality for those who contracted COVID-19 were more than 40%, according to a study. Study investigator David Montani, MD, PhD, explained that SARS-CoV2 has a predilection for causing pulmonary vascular injury and that patients with pre-existing...
ajmc.com
Panel Reviews Health Inequities and Opportunities for Innovation Through Population Health Delivery
A panel discussion at the 70th Annual Roy A. Bowers Pharmaceutical Conference addressed recent care delivery initiatives in New Jersey that aim to address health inequities and other population health concerns. Fostering equitable health care access and quality across patient populations warrants innovation at multiple levels of care delivery. At...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
ajmc.com
Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers
This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
targetedonc.com
Relapse Less Likely With Orca-T vs Standard Transplant in Hematologic Malignancies
In comparison with conventional transplant options, Orca-T may be more effective with a lower probability of infection in patients with hematologic malignancies. The precision cellular therapy, Orca-T, demonstrated improvement in 1-year graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)-free relapse-free survival (GRFS) compared with standard transplant following myeloablative conditioning (MAC) for hematological malignancies, according to findings from 2 studies.1.
targetedonc.com
Increased Molecular Understanding Informs Mantle Cell Treatment Choices
Traditionally, MCL was dichotomized based on the age of the patient and their ability to tolerate intensive therapy, [but] now we have to take into consideration biological differences across patients that go well beyond age, says Andre H. Goy, MD. The treatment paradigm for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is shifting...
News-Medical.net
Severe anemia is common and undertreated in adults with advanced kidney disease
In an analysis of outpatient data from over 5 million adults, hemoglobin level was < 10 g/dl in over 20% with advanced kidney disease but less than 4% were treated with erythpoiesis-stimulating agents and iron testing was infrequent. Anemia, a common complication of chronic kidney disease, is associated with adverse...
ajmc.com
Review: More Research on Treatment for Extramedullary Hematopoiesis in Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia Is Needed
Currently, there are no clear guidelines for managing extramedullary hematopoiesis in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Extramedullary hematopoiesis (EMH) is a rare complication of beta-thalassemia (BT) that is more commonly seen in mild to moderate cases of BT. But a review published in Annals of Medicine suggests that EMH is also a significant clinical complication in transfusion-dependent BT (TDT) and warrants prospective studies on optimal treatment strategies.
ajmc.com
Prevalence and Characteristics of GI Cancers
Syma Iqbal, MD: The most common upper GI [gastrointestinal] cancers are esophageal cancer—there are 2 common pathologies: adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma—and gastric cancer, which is generally adenocarcinoma. There are about 20,000 cases of esophageal cancer per year, and about 25,000 cases of gastric cancer per year. Relatively speaking, that’s the incidence of these diseases as well.
