targetedonc.com

CAR T-Cell Therapy Could Replace Auto Transplant in Multiple Myeloma

The depth and durability of responses seen with these CAR T-cell therapies in refractory myeloma is unprecedented and raises again the question of the role of up-front autologous stem cell transplant in the era of immune therapies, including CAR T-cell therapies. Introduction. The treatment of multiple myeloma has evolved substantially...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
cancernetwork.com

Early Data Show Clinical Benefit With Gavocabtagene Autoleucel in Advanced Solid Tumors

Treatment with gavocabtagene autoleucel demonstrated efficacy and tolerability in patients with mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to updated data from an ongoing phase 1/2 clinical trial. The anti-mesothelin cell therapy gavocabtagene autoleucel (gavo-cel) tolerably improved clinical outcomes in patients with advanced mesothelin-expressing solid tumors, according to data from the phase 1...
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renal Function#Cell Therapy#Chronic Kidney Disease#Diseases#Linus Kidney Disease#General Health#Baseline Renal Function#Lsb Axi Cel#Lsb Tisa Cel Rsb
msn.com

Lung cancer pill outperforms chemotherapy in clinical trials

Lung cancer treatments include immunotherapy, chemotherapy and drugs given orally. Some cancer patients have tried several types of treatments, but their cancers may not have responded well. An oral pill in clinical trials shows promising results in lung cancer patients with advanced disease. Lung cancer is the third most common...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Four Factors Identified as Potential Risks for Comorbid CRSwNP, Asthma

Researchers investigated potential risk factors for the higher occurrence of asthma among individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP). Being female, presence of allergic rhinitis, elevated serum total immunoglobulin E (IgE), and elevated blood eosinophil were identified as potential risk factors in individuals who have chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) for developing comorbid asthma.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Impact of Methotrexate Withdrawal on Successfully Treated Rheumatoid Arthritis

Researchers evaluated the effect of methotrexate withdrawal on disease activity and remission in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. In their study, published, Rheumatology, they reported that methotrexate withdrawal slightly increased rheumatoid arthritis disease activity in patients who were at treatment target after therapy with biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (bDMARDs) or targeted synthetic (ts)DMARDs plus methotrexate.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Simple blood and urine test can help patients with chronic kidney disease

New research, led by the University of Glasgow and published in the British Journal of General Practice, assessed patient data from across the U.K. and found that not enough people with chronic kidney disease were routinely being given this recommended test. The study results have prompted renewed calls from kidney specialists to encourage more patients to be given access to this test.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Cemiplimab Shows Improved PFS, Comparable OS to Pembrolizumab in NSCLC

In the absence of a head-to-head trial, the researchers compiled data from randomized controlled trials of the 2 PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors in patients with advanced disease and PD-L1 ≥ 50%. Cemiplimab may yield more favorable outcomes in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high programmed cell death-ligand (PD-L1)...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Advanced Imaging System Investigated for Faster Diagnosis of Skin Cancers

This new study explored the diagnostic utility and accuracy of 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM) among nonmelanoma skin cancers, which included basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Biopsies of nonmelanoma skin cancers (NMSC) were analyzed in a new study using 2-photon fluorescence microscopy (TPFM), and this technology proved highly effective...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Relapse Less Likely With Orca-T vs Standard Transplant in Hematologic Malignancies

In comparison with conventional transplant options, Orca-T may be more effective with a lower probability of infection in patients with hematologic malignancies. The precision cellular therapy, Orca-T, demonstrated improvement in 1-year graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)-free relapse-free survival (GRFS) compared with standard transplant following myeloablative conditioning (MAC) for hematological malignancies, according to findings from 2 studies.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Increased Molecular Understanding Informs Mantle Cell Treatment Choices

Traditionally, MCL was dichotomized based on the age of the patient and their ability to tolerate intensive therapy, [but] now we have to take into consideration biological differences across patients that go well beyond age, says Andre H. Goy, MD. The treatment paradigm for mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) is shifting...
HACKENSACK, NJ
ajmc.com

Review: More Research on Treatment for Extramedullary Hematopoiesis in Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia Is Needed

Currently, there are no clear guidelines for managing extramedullary hematopoiesis in transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Extramedullary hematopoiesis (EMH) is a rare complication of beta-thalassemia (BT) that is more commonly seen in mild to moderate cases of BT. But a review published in Annals of Medicine suggests that EMH is also a significant clinical complication in transfusion-dependent BT (TDT) and warrants prospective studies on optimal treatment strategies.
SCIENCE
ajmc.com

Prevalence and Characteristics of GI Cancers

Syma Iqbal, MD: The most common upper GI [gastrointestinal] cancers are esophageal cancer—there are 2 common pathologies: adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma—and gastric cancer, which is generally adenocarcinoma. There are about 20,000 cases of esophageal cancer per year, and about 25,000 cases of gastric cancer per year. Relatively speaking, that’s the incidence of these diseases as well.
CANCER

