NIH Director's Blog
NIEHS trainees build knowledge, win big at virtual poster competitions
Undergraduate and graduate trainees and interns from across NIEHS presented their summer research projects July 28. Top presenters were recognized for their poster design and ability to communicate their projects to those in attendance. This year’s showcase was a little different than usual. Each trainee hosted a separate Zoom breakout...
Nature.com
Equitable partnerships and the path to inclusive, innovative and impactful human microbiome research
Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Practical recommendations on achieving equitability in biomedical research can advance essential efforts to balance research representation. In this Comment, we highlight how to generate interoperable and robust datasets, engage in thoughtful partnerships with researchers across geographies and cultures, and embrace innovative opportunities to push microbiome research beyond the gut and beyond bacteria.
100 years of innovation and inventions: South African vice chancellor reflects on what’s next
We live in a world characterised by inequality, poverty, economic volatility, globalisation, climate change and ambiguity. In my own country, South Africa, residents have to navigate socioeconomic and political instability, power and water cuts, homelessness, unethical governance and mediocre or no service delivery. It is a far cry from what...
monitordaily.com
ACT Research and DAT Team Up to Enhance Offerings
DAT Freight & Analytics, operator of DAT One network for spot truckload freight and the DAT iQ analytics service, and ACT Research, an industry analysis and forecasting services for commercial vehicle and transportation markets provider, entered into an agreement that will enhance the service offerings of both organizations. “By far,...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
An International Teaching Journey Leads to Film School and Entrepreneurship: Nicole Baldinu
An International Teaching Journey Leads to Film School and Entrepreneurship: Nicole Baldinu. Nicole Baldinu is native to Australia but found herself teaching in Japan for a couple of years and then Dubai for six. She found that teaching stifled her creativity so she left that career to attend the New York Film Academy.
ceoworld.biz
Helping Employees in Adapting to New Software
Onboarding new employees efficiently is arguably one of the most crucial stages of looking after any business’ key assets – the workforce. Every HR professional knows that in order to keep their personnel happy and successful in their jobs, one of the most important things to get right from day one is ensuring that new hires can use all the company’s various software packages for their job roles.
Why the Evolution of Technology Hasn't Truly Improved Digital Learning
Technology isn't the answer, it's a medium to provide scalable individualized instruction. The biggest flaw is our lack of experience and skill in designing individualized instruction.
NIH Director's Blog
Correlation Between the Increased Hospital Volume and Decreased Overall Perioperative Mortality in One Universal Health Care System
Background: Volume-outcome relationship has been demonstrated extensively for short-term outcomes for oncological surgery. However, its effect on long-term surgical outcomes or in one universal health care (UHC) system is unknown. This retrospective population-based study aims to validate the correlation between the increased hospital volume and better short- and long-term outcomes in patients who underwent total gastrectomy (TG) for gastric cancer.
TechCrunch
The rise of product-led growth is creating opportunities for startups
Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here. Enabling product-led growth. SaaS companies that adopt product-led growth — as more and more do — often have...
3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI
A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
Digiceuticals: Driving Growth Through Digital Health Services
There was tremendous interest in telemedicine before 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic made it a reality triggering unprecedented disruption across the industry. For instance, digital-first healthcare aggregators had been testing programs for telemedicine but, since 2020, the demand for telehealth services has exploded across the globe. Despite stabilizing forces such as vaccine rollouts, telehealth utilization remains 38 times higher than it was in the years before the pandemic (1). Health and wellness apps are proliferating the mobile ecosystem, allowing consumers to consult with medical experts from anywhere on any concern. One growing trend is the emergence of digiceuticals as a way to track patient data from wearables and make real-time treatment recommendations.
getnews.info
Forctis AG Announces the Launch of NINA, a Unique NFT Marketplace with Digital Rights Protection
The right technology for digital creators and investors in digital objects. Forctis AG is pleased to announce the launch of the NINA Digital Art TokenPlace platform, a place where artists can create freely and trade with trusted digital rights management. More than just another NFT marketplace (or TokenPlace, a “marketplace for tokens” as is referred to on NINA, and a registered trademark of Forctis AG) the NINA Platform has been built around a breakthrough digital rights management (DRM) technology aiming to reset and redefine the NFT landscape.
Like a Boss: The Woman Transforming the Entrepreneurship Space for Women of Color
A Texas woman is changing the game for women looking to find spaces where they feel included in the business industry. Marty McDonald, founder and CEO of Boss Women Media, knew she was on to something when she found a need to create a safe and trusted space for Black and Brown women to be empowered. Her brand currently works to connect women with ways to discuss and strategize pathways on how to develop the career of their dreams. She conceived the idea based on connection and manifested it into an influential community of more than 100,000 women.
satnews.com
SSPI and SEDS-USA connect young American professionals with space jobs
Space & Satellite Professionals International (SSPI) has entered into a strategic partnership with Students for the Exploration and Development of Space (SEDS-USA) to connect young industry professionals with space jobs through the International Space Industry Job Board. Through this partnership, companies seeking to hire new American talent have direct access...
getnews.info
The Soondra Foundation Provides Grants to People in India with Limited Access to Healthcare
Dr. Gayatri Mathur, CEO and founder of Soondra Foundation, grows impact to support India’s working poor who don’t have access to healthcare. Imagine the despair of not being able to take your child to the doctor when they have a fracture. This is the harrowing reality many working poor Indians face. Dr. Gayatri Mathur founded the Soondra Foundation based on the belief that everyone has the right to see a doctor and to receive necessary medical care. Currently, there are over 300 million people in India who have minimal access to healthcare services. These daily wage earners face the risk of their medical emergency leading to financial catastrophe and intergenerational poverty.
TechCrunch
Form Bio says now is the time to launch — despite cooling software sales
The software Form Bio developed is meant to bring a suite of workflow solutions to the computational biology space, which uses data and modeling to understand biological systems and includes sectors like gene therapy and biotech. The platform will use machine learning to help researchers and companies go from idea...
Phys.org
New property valuation technique delivers more accurate predictions using machine learning and big data
Researchers at the University of South Australia have developed a machine learning technique that makes property valuation more transparent, reliable, and practical, with the ability to accurately model the impact of urban development decisions on property prices. The technique was created and validated using over 30 years of historical sale...
mrobusinesstoday.com
GA-ASI joins 114ai for state-of-the-art tech development
GA-ASI aims to continue to cooperate with innovative Indian companies like 114ai in the development of cutting-edge technology, and building products for the global market. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) has announced that 114ai, an Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Company has become one of its first partners in the company’s efforts for the “Make in India” initiative. Through this newly formed ambitious partnership, GA-ASI intends to combine their expertise of over 30 years, know-how and understanding of complex military systems, with the newly established tech company of the future.
massdevice.com
7 innovative digital health offerings to treat diabetes
From using your smartphone to track data to reversing your diabetes altogether, these digital health technologies stand out. Advances in treatments for diabetes never stop coming. Whether that be in the form of insulin pumps or continuous glucose monitors, we’ve seen plenty. Moving away from the physical device, innovations...
