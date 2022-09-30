ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Little Amal captures more hearts of Brooklyn today, as she bids us farewell

EDITORS’ NOTE: Despite threats of inclement weather, Little Amal attracted adoring crowds of Brooklynites on the final day of her visit. She will return, and we hope readers will follow her schedules and her inspirational impact in BROOKLYN EAGLE coverage, online and in print. “All the friends I have...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Titanic 2? Colin Jost and Pete Davidson christen their Staten Island Ferry with an unfortunate name.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Colin Jost and Pete Davidson have learned that ferry ownership is not exactly smooth sailing. In a laugh-loaded interview on Late Night with Seth Myers last week, Jost joked about the project’s financial woes and poked fun at some of the duo’s entrepreneurial mistakes. Their biggest blunder to date? Naming the ship “Titanic 2.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Entertainment
City
Hoboken, NJ
NJ.com

Carlo’s Bakery expanding with another NYC location

One of New Jersey’s most popular bakeries is expanding in the city that never sleeps. Carlo’s Bakery, the centerpiece of TLC’s “Cake Boss,” is opening another New York City location. The internationally known chain is opening at 1500 Broadway in Times Square at 7th Ave....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

Hermès Threw a Massive Musical-Theater Street Fair to Celebrate Their New Madison Avenue Flagship Store

Hermès Threw a Massive Musical-Theater Street Fair to Celebrate Their New Madison Avenue Flagship Store. Maison Hermès is back in New York and ready for business. After eight years of planning, the French luxury label opened its biggest store ever: a 20,250-square-foot flagship at 706 Madison Avenue, featuring five airy floors, rooftop garden, and a full bar. To celebrate, the house transformed the four entire Upper East Side blocks into a rollicking street fair, which fed into a shindig that was part musical theater extravaganza, part love letter to New York City—and spanned four different locations. Hermès commissioned Love Around the Block, a roving original musical about a couple who met—where else?—outside the Hermès store. The players (and a entire brass band) led guests through the new store and out onto the street, past rows of food trucks dishing up New York classics like dim sum, falafel, and Junior’s cheesecake, where the party continued one just block downtown inside the house’s former flagship space. Guests including Julius Randle, Chloe Fineman, Rachel Sennott, Chloe Wise, and Martha Stewart danced, sipped, and noshed inside the kaleidoscopic space. The new Maison Hermès at 706 Madison may now be one of the largest retail spaces in the country, but its journey is still a very New York tale.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police search for 5 women, 1 man in Brooklyn dismemberment death

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police launched a search on Sunday for six people wanted in connection with the dismemberment death of a 22-year-old Brooklyn woman. Officers found D’Asia Johnson’s remains inside two suitcases in a Linwood Avenue home on Sept. 21, officials said. Police on Sunday said they were looking for five women and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Outsider.com

Huge Hawk Dives Into Trash Can, Flies Away With Huge Rat in New York City: VIDEO

When a hawk has a winning day in New York City, and it’s caught on a viral video, then we have to talk about it a bit. See, this hawk takes a dive into a trash can. This is not any ordinary trash can, though. It’s one from the Big Apple. Guess who finds their way in them sometimes? None other than rats. We get a chance to see this hawk come up victorious. How so?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
essexnewsdaily.com

‘Murder on the Mountain’ recalls infamous West Orange case

WEST ORANGE, NJ — “Crime, Passion, and Punishment in Gilded Age New Jersey.” This subtitle for the nonfiction book “Murder on the Mountain,” by Peter J. Wosh and Patricia L. Schall, is just as intriguing and captivating as the book itself. In this book, the married duo of Wosh and Schall examine and relate a case of murder that occurred in West Orange in the late 1800s.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
The Jewish Press

Dov Hikind Is Not Taking It Anymore

The longtime activist, whose org. released the devastating report about conviction rates for anti-Jewish attacks, is turning up the pressure. Known for being a fearless and outspoken activist for Jewish rights, former New York State Assemblyman of Brooklyn’s 48th District, Dov Hikind, credits his mother, an Auschwitz survivor, for inspiring him. (His father had also survived forced labor camps.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Michelin announces best NY eats that are more affordable

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Michelin isn’t all about truffles, caviar and 18-course tasting menus. The guide released its 2022 Bib Gourmand list on Thursday, which features 18 more affordable restaurants in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan and Westchester. The list focuses on restaurants with great value for your dollar. “What Bib restaurants do have in common is […]
BROOKLYN, NY

