Read full article on original website
Related
nyspnews.com
Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny
On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest 3 Rochester residents on weapons charges.
On September 30, 2022, the State Police in Rochester conducted a traffic stop on North Clinton Avenue in the city of Rochester. The operator was deemed to be unlicensed and troopers located a loaded 9 mm handgun in the driver seat rear pouch. The operator identified as Cameron J. Scott,...
Comments / 0