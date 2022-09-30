State Police investigated a personal injury crash involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on I-90 in the town of Hanover, Chautauqua County.

Read full article on original website
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
wnynewsnow.com
Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
New York State Police investigating tractor trailer crash on I-90
All eastbound lanes between exit 49 and exit 48A on the I-90 New York State Thruway were closed on Thursday due to a tractor trailer crash.
Man listed in critical condition after downtown Buffalo shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An Amherst man is listed in critical condition after he was shot several times in downtown Buffalo on Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street, just east of Michigan Avenue. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department said the shooting appeared targeted in nature.
erienewsnow.com
Man Struck By Tractor Trailer On Interstate-90 In Chautauqua County
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – A man was struck by an 18-wheel tractor trailer on Interstate-90 in Chautauqua County on Thursday. According to fire dispatch, the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the westbound lane of I-90 near mile marker 457.8 between Hanover and Allegany Roads. The...
wesb.com
Salamanca Woman Charged in Allegany Armed Robbery
A Salamanca woman was charged with an Allegany robbery Friday. New York State Police charged 32-year-old Alexa R. Knoxsah with felony assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon, felony possession of a weapon and felony robbery.
Cops: Man Gets Mad, Jumps Out of Van and Into Path of Tractor Trailer on New York State Thruway
A Chautauqua County man appears to have survived being hit by a tractor trailer and incident on the New York State Thruway. Police were called to a portion of I-90, the New York State Thruway, in the town of Hanover, New York at approximately 3:15pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The initial call was for a report of a pedestrian hit by a tractor trailer.
17-year-old girl shot on Schuele Avenue
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating the shooting which took place Sunday around 10:30 a.m.
wesb.com
Police Search For Olean Shooter
Olean Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the culprits of a shooting Thursday evening. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on N. 6th St. at the intersection of W. State St where the alleged shooter and the person being shot at had left the scene before police arrived.
erienewsnow.com
Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
Woman Airlifted While Liquid Manure Leaks onto Road After I-90 Tractor Trailer Crash
A rollover crash in rural Erie County, New York is under investigation. Emergency responders were called to the scene near mile marker 411 between the Depew and Pembroke exits on I-90 in the town of Lancaster, New York at approximately 2:30pm on Thursday, September 29, 2022. I-90-near-mile-marker-411-in-New York-Photo-Credit-Google-image-captured-October-2021-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. I-90 near...
Shooting leaves man in critical condition in Buffalo
Police are trying to crack the case of a shooting in Buffalo. Authorities say somebody shot a 39 year old man near the intersection of Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street.
Batavia man arrested on gun charge
BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
Homicide-related charge against a York woman in Tioga County shooting is dismissed
WELLSBORO - A charge of conspiracy to commit homicide has been dismissed against a York woman accused in connection with a fatal shooting in Tioga County. District Judge Robert L. Repard dismissed the charge against Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, following a preliminary hearing Tuesday. He bound over for court charges of...
Grant Street building fire leaves half a million in damages, displaces 12
A two-alarm fire at a mixed-use building on Grant Street occurred Friday morning just before 9:30 a.m.
Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
wesb.com
Buffalo Man Charged with Bradford Cocaine Delivery
A Buffalo man was charged with delivering cocaine into Bradford on Wednesday. The McKean County Drug Task force arrested 43-year-old Michael Lissmore on a warrant for felony delivery of a controlled substance for an alleged cocaine delivery reported on Oct. 4, 2021. Lissmore was additionally charged with felony criminal use...
Car crashes through garage in North East
One person is unharmed after driving through a garage. It happened just before noon Thursday along West Main Street in North East. According to Fuller Hose Company, they were responding to reports of a car accident. When they arrived on scene they found the driver of the car had gone through a garage. Fuller Hose, […]
Man, 18, indicted in connection to double homicide in Town of Tonawanda
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An 18-year-old man from Buffalo has been indicted in a double homicide case that happened one month ago in the Town of Tonawanda. The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Jamire Woods is charged with two counts of murder, one county of attempted murder, and other charges.
