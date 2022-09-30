ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, NY

localsyr.com

2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man

WATERLOO, N.Y. (WROC) — Two men have been arrested for the September 30 murder of a Texas resident that occurred in the Town of Waterloo. On September 30 at around 1:08 a.m. officials received a call of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Waterloo Police Department, alongside members of the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and New York State Police, responded to the scene. By the time they arrived, they said the suspects had already fled.
WATERLOO, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
WATERLOO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation

WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
WATERLOO, NY
Newark, NY
Palmyra, NY
Newark, NY
Palmyra, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again

West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
WEST MONROE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man arrested on gun charge

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
BATAVIA, NY
cnycentral.com

Two suspects arrested in connection to Town of Waterloo murder

Waterloo, NY — Two suspects have been arrested in relation to a murder investigation in the Town of Waterloo, according to Seneca County Sheriffs. Seneca County Sheriff's Deputies say that on Friday, September 30th just after 1:00am they along with members of the Waterloo Police Department and New York State Police responded to calls of a man shot on Route 96 in Waterloo. Upon arrival deputies say the suspects had fled the scene and that officers began providing aid to the victim, identified at 33-year-old William Waugh of Euless, Texas. Waugh was later taken to Geneva General Hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.
WATERLOO, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
GENEVA, NY
WETM

Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
ITHACA, NY
nyspnews.com

Brewerton Man Arrested on Arson and Burglary charges

On September 29, 2022, State Police arrested Kevin J. Somers, age 32, from Brewerton, NY, for Burglary 3rd degree, a class “D” felony, and Arson 4th degree, a class “E” felony. Somers is charged with unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station located at 2949 State Route...
BREWERTON, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest an Aurora resident for DWI.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, troopers from SP Auburn responded to a motor vehicle accident on Gully Road in the town of Ledyard. Bruce G. Lader, age 74, of Aurora, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and traffic violations. All...
AURORA, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
CAMILLUS, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire

Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men in critical condition after being shot overnight in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. Two men in their 30s are in critical condition at Geneva General Hospital after being shot Sunday morning in Geneva. Just after midnight Sunday, the City of Geneva Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. While they were investigating, officers...
GENEVA, NY

