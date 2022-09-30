Read full article on original website
UK's Truss stands by 'disruption' agenda despite Tory doubts
BIRMINGHAM, England — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss pledged Wednesday to ride out the turmoil unleashed by her tax-cutting economic agenda, saying the “disruption” will pay off in a wealthier, more efficient Britain. Truss closed a tumultuous Conservative conference in the central English city...
U.K.
Cutting emissions will hit growth, but costs of inaction much higher, says IMF
Vital steps to reduce greenhouse gases by 25% by the end of the decade will lead to lower growth and higher inflation but the costs of inaction would be far greater, the International Monetary Fund has said. The IMF said decades of procrastination meant what could have been a smooth...
'Best Before' labels scrutinized as food waste concerns grow
"Best before" labels are coming under scrutiny as concerns about food waste grow around the world
