Henrietta, NY

13 WHAM

Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
City
Henrietta, NY
Henrietta, NY
Crime & Safety
News 8 WROC

2 men in critical condition after Geneva shooting

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Geneva Police Department’s Uniformed Division received reports of two men who had been shot overnight Sunday at Geneva Courtyard Apartments on Hawkins Avenue. When officers arrived to the scene they heard a gunshot in the area of the apartment complex. Officers say the two men who were shot […]
GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Car catches on fire on 390 southbound near Scottsville

SCOTTSVILLE, N.Y. — Here’s something really scary, a car fire. The car went up in flames on 390 southbound near Scottsville on Friday morning. New York State Police said only one car was involved in the incident. It appeared to be a mechanical issue. The car had one...
SCOTTSVILLE, NY
WHEC TV-10

GENEVA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police release name of woman found killed in alley near Fulton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have identified the woman found killed in an alley on Saturday. The major crimes unit is not saying how 65-year-old Mary Simzer died but this is a murder investigation. It happened in the area of Fulton Avenue and Pearce Street. Simzer was found around 11 p.m.
News 8 WROC

ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
WATERLOO, NY
localsyr.com

WATERLOO, NY
WHEC TV-10

WATERLOO, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire

Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia man arrested on gun charge

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Batavia man was arrested on a gun charge after a shots fired incident on Friday night, police said. At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, police say they received a complaint of what sounded like gunshots in the area of 200 Ellicott Street. Later, police attempted to stop an individual who matched […]
BATAVIA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest a Fairport resident for Petit Larceny.

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons responded to a larceny in progress at Walmart in the town of Macedon. Denise A. Piccarelli, age 61, of Fairport, was arrested for Petit Larceny. Piccarelli was issued an Appearance Ticket returnable to the Town of Macedon Court on October 4,...
MACEDON, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Newark resident for DWI.

On Friday, September 30, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons observed an erratic vehicle on State Route 31 in the town of Palmyra. Kyler H. Villarreal, age 21, of Newark, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC greater than .08%, and multiple traffic violations. All...
PALMYRA, NY
iheart.com

Woman Found Murdered Late Saturday Night in a City Alley Identified

Rochester police have released the name of the woman found murdered late Saturday night in an alley behind North Plymouth Avenue. She was 65-year-old Mary Simzer. Police aren't saying how she died, but say it was clear she was the victim of a murder. The Major Crimes Unit is conducting...

