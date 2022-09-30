ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chalmette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
L'Observateur

LaPlace Frostop’s iconic roadside neon mug to be re-installed Oct. 3

LAPLACE — LaPlace Frostop commissioned A–1 Signs, LLC of New Orleans to rebuild its iconic neon, rotating mug. Winds from Hurricane Ida toppled the landmark structure from its pole, destroying it. After a year-long process, the landmark mug is ready to be reinstalled starting Monday, Oct.3, 2022. The...
LAPLACE, LA
NOLA.com

STARC names Slidell facility after pioneer Laura Delaup

STARC’s facility in Slidell officially has a new name that honors the organization’s original pioneer: Laura Delaup. At a ceremony Sept. 27, STARC leaders gathered to rename the group's Fremaux Building on U.S. 190 “The Laura Delaup Center.”. “Laura Delaup and her daughter, Heaven, are the reason...
SLIDELL, LA
bizneworleans.com

Hancock Whitney Offers $200K in Grants for Homeownership

NEW ORLEANS — For the fifth year in a row, Hancock Whitney, in partnership with the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is accepting competitive grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations that promote access to homeownership, affordable housing development and housing rehabilitation across the five Gulf Coast states the financial institution serves.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
City
Chalmette, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
spoonuniversity.com

Take your Parents to these 9 Restaurants

I get it, your parents are coming into town next weekend and are begging you to take them to your favorite spots. But, I know you don't really want to take them to the $1 taco place you visit every Tuesday. Here are some upscale restaurants that are perfect to take your parents when you have a little bit of a bigger budget.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
canalstreetbeat.com

Ochsner to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center at Metairie’s HQ Campus￼

Ochsner announced that it will build a state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000 square-foot Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick Neuroscience Center will be a single and comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an Innovation Center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. This gift of support comes from long-time Ochsner champions and New Orleans entrepreneurs, Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Preview of St. Tammany Parish Fair

Meteorologist Devon Lucie previews the St. Tammany Parish Fair. The event features rides, food, live bands, dairy cattle show, and other educational programs for children. Enjoy the fair Saturday and Sunday at 1304 N. Columbia Street in Covington. The Fair Association gives back about $25,000 annually to the schools to...
COVINGTON, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Sofab Research Center#Nunez Community College#The Research Center
foodgressing.com

Halloween in New Orleans 2022: Events, Parades. Activities

Halloween in New Orleans is the kind of night when you may encounter a vampire, a zombie, or a pirate. When it comes to creating inventive and outrageous costumes, people are New Orleans are sinisterly brilliant. No other city in the world celebrates Halloween like they do. There’s something for...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Fried Chicken Festival 2022 announces winners in three categories

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken earned the award for best fried chicken at the festival devoted to the dish this weekend, organizers announced Sunday. Bonafried, a New Orleans food truck, took the honors at the National Fried Chicken Festival for best use of chicken in a dish with its fried chicken sandwich, served up with a special sauce.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NOLA.com

At Fried Chicken Festival in New Orleans, clear skies, live music, crispy eats

With clear skies and a light fall breeze, the weather was perfect along the New Orleans lakefront Saturday for the return of the National Fried Chicken Festival. Almost 30 vendors, three live performance areas, a bunch of hand-washing stations and a cashless system to buy food and drinks highlighted the festival's first day, as thousands of people came out to have their fill of crispy fried chicken.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tracking a tropical wave heading for the Caribbean

NEW ORLEANS — The WDSU Weather team is tracking two areas of possible development in the Tropics. There are no direct threats to us at this time. A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic has started to get its act together over the past day or two. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the tropical wave have become better organized over the last few hours of Sunday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
fox8live.com

New Orleans launches amnesty program for overdue tickets, fines

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beginning Oct. 1, New Orleans residents will be able to pay many of their overdue tickets and fines to the city without worrying about late penalties or additional fees. The amnesty program, through the Mayor’s Office and Department of Finance, offers late fee forgiveness for residents...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy