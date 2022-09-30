Matthew and his parents reflect on challenges they experienced with finding information and positive social support online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony: Jamie was a big emotional support for both Matthew and myself. I turned to the internet. I turn to message boards, alopecia forums, things that probably are not the healthiest thing for a parent to do. When you’re spending hundreds of hours on the internet, it’s a dark place because you’re looking for solutions that aren’t really solutions. It’s false hope whether it be rubbing garlic on Matthew’s head. One day I wanted to go buy a bunch of garlic. We’re going to rub it all over your head. Those are the thoughts that are not healthy. I was turning to the internet and reading every single thing I could possibly find. What will make my son whole again? That’s what I turn to, which is not healthy. Thankfully that we found Dr King [Brett King, MD, PHD, Yale School of Medicine, Middlebury, Connecticut] and found the solution for Matthew. Don’t turn to the internet for hundreds of hours. It’s not good.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO