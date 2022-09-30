Read full article on original website
Sutimlimab Improves Patient-Reported QOL in Cold Agglutinin Disease
An analysis of patient-reported outcomes from the pivotal CARDINAL trial of sutimlimab in cold agglutinin disease found that quality of life (QOL) improved and persisted throughout treatment. Sutimlimab has shown efficacy in patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD), but studies on patient-reported quality of life (QOL) outcomes throughout treatment are...
Bionic Pancreas More Effective at Managing T1D Compared With Standard Insulin Delivery
The bionic pancreas uses algorithms to continually adjust insulin doses based on the user’s needs, requiring less user input compared with other existing artificial pancreas technologies. A bionic pancreas that automatically delivers insulin was more effective at maintaining normal blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes (T1D)...
Dr Amresh Raina: Cancer Treatments Are Affecting Heart Function in Many Ways
Amresh Raina, MD, director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension Program at Allegheny General Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a board-certified advanced heart failure cardiologist, who is also certified in echocardiography and general cardiology. Amresh Raina, MD, director of the Advanced Heart Failure...
Prognostic Models Optimizing MDS Treatment Pathways
Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: I’d like us to transition to talking about prognostic models. Dr Zeidan, I’m going to turn to you for your expertise as we talk about the prognostic models used in myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS], or myelodysplastic neoplasms, as you mentioned earlier. Which do you prefer? What do you do for a low-risk patient vs a high-risk patient? What does that mean for MDS? Please explain that for our viewing audience.
Dr Rona Silkiss Details the Use of Biologics to Treat Thyroid Eye Disease
At the American Academy of Ophthalmology's annual conference, Rona Z. Silkiss, MD, FACS, an oculoplastic surgeon and owner of Silkiss Eye Surgery, dived into how biologic therapies can be used to treat thyroid eye disease and what can be done to ensure patients have access to these treatments. Transcript. How...
T&E Regimen, Consistent Adherence Important to Management of nAMD
Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting show that the treat-and-extend (T&E) regimen was effective in managing neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), which makes adherence to treatment vital for long-term outcomes. Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting showed that an 8-year...
All 14 OneOncology Practices Apply for EOM
The Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) will be the successor to the Oncology Care Model. The OneOncology national platform for independent oncology practices announced October 3 that all 14 of its partner practices applied to take part in the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), which is Medicare’s upcoming value-based care model for oncology.
Dr Michael Chiang Chronicles the NEI's Research Into AI, Telemedicine in Ophthalmology
Advances in imaging and data science are changing the nature of retina practice, and retina specialists need to stay on top of these, said Michael F. Chiang, MD, director of the National Eye Institute (NEI), who also discussed some of the current research the agency is conducting into artificial intelligence (AI) and telemedicine.
Treatment Disparities Persist for Women vs Men Following MI
Outcomes following a heart attack, or myocardial infarction (MI), were assessed among a large patient population in Ontario, Canada. More investigation is needed on the treatment and outcome disparities that persist between younger men and women in the year after a myocardial infarction (MI), or heart attack, according to new data on 38,071 heart attack survivors living in Ontario, Canada.
Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived
Enrollees who join Medicare Advantage undergo significant turnover in the years following enrollment. Objectives: To characterize the proportion of Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees who switched insurers or disenrolled to traditional Medicare (TM) in the years immediately after first choosing to join an MA health plan. Study Design: Retrospective analysis using...
Dr Neil Gross: Cemiplimab Is Producing Encouraging Results in Resectable cSCC
Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, is head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at MD Anderson. At this year’s European Society for Medical Oncology annual meeting, study results were presented on the use of neoadjuvant cemiplimab in the setting of stage II to IV resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Lead investigator Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at MD Anderson, recently discussed these results with The American Journal of Managed Care®.
Family Medicine Doctors, AI Could Be Effective in DR Screening
Posters presented at AAO 2022 found that family medicine doctors and artificial intelligence (AI) were able to screen patients for diabetic retinopathy (DR) effectively, although false negatives in AI need to be improved. In 2 posters presented at AAO 2022, research found that alternatives to ophthalmologist screening for diabetic retinopathy...
What We’re Reading: Swedish Scientist Wins Nobel Prize; ALS Drug Price Set; Combination Cancer, COVID-19 Deaths
Svante Pääbo was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries in human evolution; the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALA drug AMX0035 was priced at $158,000 per year or about $12,500 per 28-day prescription; more than 16,000 Americans died of combination cancer and COVID-19 in the first 10 months of the pandemic.
Periostin as Biomarker May Be More Useful Than Eosinophils in ECRS
Despite extensive study, eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis (ECRS) remains a significant health problem with few effective treatments, so this study compared periostin levels among those who did and did not have ECRS to assess its potential as a disease biomarker. Periostin levels among those who did and did not have eosinophilic...
Challenges Finding Positive Support for Alopecia Online
Matthew and his parents reflect on challenges they experienced with finding information and positive social support online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony: Jamie was a big emotional support for both Matthew and myself. I turned to the internet. I turn to message boards, alopecia forums, things that probably are not the healthiest thing for a parent to do. When you’re spending hundreds of hours on the internet, it’s a dark place because you’re looking for solutions that aren’t really solutions. It’s false hope whether it be rubbing garlic on Matthew’s head. One day I wanted to go buy a bunch of garlic. We’re going to rub it all over your head. Those are the thoughts that are not healthy. I was turning to the internet and reading every single thing I could possibly find. What will make my son whole again? That’s what I turn to, which is not healthy. Thankfully that we found Dr King [Brett King, MD, PHD, Yale School of Medicine, Middlebury, Connecticut] and found the solution for Matthew. Don’t turn to the internet for hundreds of hours. It’s not good.
Decline in Health Care Services for Patients With CKD Linked to COVID-19 Pandemic
A retrospective observational study found that there was a decline in health care services for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although telehealth was able to partially compensate for the decline, a study published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found...
Advice for Patients with Alopecia and Their Caregivers
15-year-old Matthew and his parents share personal advice for young patients with alopecia and their caregivers. Matthew: Advice that I’d give for someone who’s newly diagnosed with alopecia would be to stay as strong as you can. This was tough for me. Tony: Advice I would tell someone...
Dr Michael Cohen Contrasts the Manifestation and Treatment of Wet vs Dry AMD
Michael N. Cohen, MD, a retinal surgeon at Wills Eye Hospital and Mid Atlantic Retina, describes the differences between wet and dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and how gene therapy could help treat the condition in the future. Transcript. How does geographic atrophy differ from other forms of age-related macular...
Severe Snoring Implicated in Insulin Secretion Increase
Women, Hispanic individuals, and people with a body mass index above 30 kg/m2 are more likely to have an increase in insulin when they have severe snoring. Insulin levels increased in people who snored severely, especially women, Hispanic individuals, and those with a body mass index (BMI) above 30 kg/m2, according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. This result reinforces how snoring can affect the metabolic balance of people who do not get adequate length or quality of sleep.
Dr Paul Hahn Highlights Emerging Technologies in Ophthalmology
It is an exciting time in the field of retina for emerging technologies, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. It is an exciting time in the field of retina for emerging technologies, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Transcript. Were there any emerging technologies that ophthalmologists...
