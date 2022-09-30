ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Sutimlimab Improves Patient-Reported QOL in Cold Agglutinin Disease

An analysis of patient-reported outcomes from the pivotal CARDINAL trial of sutimlimab in cold agglutinin disease found that quality of life (QOL) improved and persisted throughout treatment. Sutimlimab has shown efficacy in patients with cold agglutinin disease (CAD), but studies on patient-reported quality of life (QOL) outcomes throughout treatment are...
Bionic Pancreas More Effective at Managing T1D Compared With Standard Insulin Delivery

The bionic pancreas uses algorithms to continually adjust insulin doses based on the user’s needs, requiring less user input compared with other existing artificial pancreas technologies. A bionic pancreas that automatically delivers insulin was more effective at maintaining normal blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes (T1D)...
Dr Amresh Raina: Cancer Treatments Are Affecting Heart Function in Many Ways

Amresh Raina, MD, director of the Advanced Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension Program at Allegheny General Hospital and the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a board-certified advanced heart failure cardiologist, who is also certified in echocardiography and general cardiology. Amresh Raina, MD, director of the Advanced Heart Failure...
Prognostic Models Optimizing MDS Treatment Pathways

Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: I’d like us to transition to talking about prognostic models. Dr Zeidan, I’m going to turn to you for your expertise as we talk about the prognostic models used in myelodysplastic syndrome [MDS], or myelodysplastic neoplasms, as you mentioned earlier. Which do you prefer? What do you do for a low-risk patient vs a high-risk patient? What does that mean for MDS? Please explain that for our viewing audience.
T&E Regimen, Consistent Adherence Important to Management of nAMD

Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting show that the treat-and-extend (T&E) regimen was effective in managing neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD), which makes adherence to treatment vital for long-term outcomes. Posters presented at the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2022 annual meeting showed that an 8-year...
All 14 OneOncology Practices Apply for EOM

The Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM) will be the successor to the Oncology Care Model. The OneOncology national platform for independent oncology practices announced October 3 that all 14 of its partner practices applied to take part in the Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM), which is Medicare’s upcoming value-based care model for oncology.
Dr Michael Chiang Chronicles the NEI's Research Into AI, Telemedicine in Ophthalmology

Advances in imaging and data science are changing the nature of retina practice, and retina specialists need to stay on top of these, said Michael F. Chiang, MD, director of the National Eye Institute (NEI), who also discussed some of the current research the agency is conducting into artificial intelligence (AI) and telemedicine.
Treatment Disparities Persist for Women vs Men Following MI

Outcomes following a heart attack, or myocardial infarction (MI), were assessed among a large patient population in Ontario, Canada. More investigation is needed on the treatment and outcome disparities that persist between younger men and women in the year after a myocardial infarction (MI), or heart attack, according to new data on 38,071 heart attack survivors living in Ontario, Canada.
Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived

Enrollees who join Medicare Advantage undergo significant turnover in the years following enrollment. Objectives: To characterize the proportion of Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees who switched insurers or disenrolled to traditional Medicare (TM) in the years immediately after first choosing to join an MA health plan. Study Design: Retrospective analysis using...
Dr Neil Gross: Cemiplimab Is Producing Encouraging Results in Resectable cSCC

Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, is head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at MD Anderson. At this year’s European Society for Medical Oncology annual meeting, study results were presented on the use of neoadjuvant cemiplimab in the setting of stage II to IV resectable cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Lead investigator Neil D. Gross, MD, FACS, head and neck surgeon and director of clinical research in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at MD Anderson, recently discussed these results with The American Journal of Managed Care®.
Family Medicine Doctors, AI Could Be Effective in DR Screening

Posters presented at AAO 2022 found that family medicine doctors and artificial intelligence (AI) were able to screen patients for diabetic retinopathy (DR) effectively, although false negatives in AI need to be improved. In 2 posters presented at AAO 2022, research found that alternatives to ophthalmologist screening for diabetic retinopathy...
Periostin as Biomarker May Be More Useful Than Eosinophils in ECRS

Despite extensive study, eosinophilic chronic rhinosinusitis (ECRS) remains a significant health problem with few effective treatments, so this study compared periostin levels among those who did and did not have ECRS to assess its potential as a disease biomarker. Periostin levels among those who did and did not have eosinophilic...
Challenges Finding Positive Support for Alopecia Online

Matthew and his parents reflect on challenges they experienced with finding information and positive social support online during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tony: Jamie was a big emotional support for both Matthew and myself. I turned to the internet. I turn to message boards, alopecia forums, things that probably are not the healthiest thing for a parent to do. When you’re spending hundreds of hours on the internet, it’s a dark place because you’re looking for solutions that aren’t really solutions. It’s false hope whether it be rubbing garlic on Matthew’s head. One day I wanted to go buy a bunch of garlic. We’re going to rub it all over your head. Those are the thoughts that are not healthy. I was turning to the internet and reading every single thing I could possibly find. What will make my son whole again? That’s what I turn to, which is not healthy. Thankfully that we found Dr King [Brett King, MD, PHD, Yale School of Medicine, Middlebury, Connecticut] and found the solution for Matthew. Don’t turn to the internet for hundreds of hours. It’s not good.
Advice for Patients with Alopecia and Their Caregivers

15-year-old Matthew and his parents share personal advice for young patients with alopecia and their caregivers. Matthew: Advice that I’d give for someone who’s newly diagnosed with alopecia would be to stay as strong as you can. This was tough for me. Tony: Advice I would tell someone...
Severe Snoring Implicated in Insulin Secretion Increase

Women, Hispanic individuals, and people with a body mass index above 30 kg/m2 are more likely to have an increase in insulin when they have severe snoring. Insulin levels increased in people who snored severely, especially women, Hispanic individuals, and those with a body mass index (BMI) above 30 kg/m2, according to a study published in Sleep and Breathing. This result reinforces how snoring can affect the metabolic balance of people who do not get adequate length or quality of sleep.
Dr Paul Hahn Highlights Emerging Technologies in Ophthalmology

It is an exciting time in the field of retina for emerging technologies, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. It is an exciting time in the field of retina for emerging technologies, said Paul Hahn, MD, vitreoretinal surgeon at NJRetina. Transcript. Were there any emerging technologies that ophthalmologists...
