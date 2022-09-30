Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Child tax credit payments to go out to Rhode Island families
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Child tax credit payments are set to start going out to eligible Rhode Island families on Monday. In August, Gov. Dan McKee announced the tax rebates, which offers $250 per child, for families with up to three kids. The governor said surplus dollars from last...
rinewstoday.com
“The Forgotten Souls of Burnside Park”, a follow-up. RI funds $5M more for shelters
A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.
thecentersquare.com
Rhode Island distributes $3.5M to combat homelessness
(The Center Square) – To address the homeless problem in Rhode Island a new round of funding will be used to create more beds. The state has doled out $3.5 million to six organizations, Gov. Dan McKee said, that will add 231 new beds to homeless shelters around the state. The state dollars are the first round of award distributions from a pot of $5 million that was solicited for proposals that were sent to vendors in September to expand capacity at homeless shelters.
ABC6.com
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
GoLocalProv
Shortage of Bus Drivers Is Just the Beginning, RI’s Job Market Is a Mess
The implications of the new order of the state of Rhode Island’s workforce is having a bigger impact than if your entree comes out cold. Rhode Island's restaurants are down 3,000 workers. The state's hospitals combined have thousands of vacancies and are losing tens of millions a quarter due in part to overtime costs. Overall, the state’s workforce is 8% smaller than it was before the pandemic.
whatsupnewp.com
Dozens of local candidates will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation in October
With the General Election quickly approaching (and the early voting period even closer), What’sUpNewp is once again preparing to sit down with dozens of candidates across Aquidneck Island. These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island GOP leader Dan Harrop dies at 68
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Republican Party announced Saturday that Republican activist Dan Harrop has died at the age of 68. The party shared a statement about Harrop on social media, saying: “We are saddened to learn of the unexpected passing of Dr. Dan Harrop. Dan was a generous, faithful devoted man and will be sorely missed. R.I.P. a good and faithful servant.”
ABC6.com
Providence Bike Collective hosts ‘Big October Fix’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Bike Collective held its “Big October Fix” Sunday. The event saw volunteers help to fix up 100 bicycles that will be given to Providence residents. The bikes will go to several South Providence community organizations. Sunday’s event celebrated the completion of...
whatsupnewp.com
Kalus cancels What’sUpNewp interview, doesn’t respond to requests to reschedule￼
When the Communications Director for GOP gubernatorial candidate Ashley Kalus asked What’sUpNewp if we could schedule Kalus for a WUN videocast we were anxious to comply. The request came shortly before the primary election, and we said we wanted to schedule the videocast after the primary, focusing our immediate coverage on what was a very spirited Democratic gubernatorial primary race.
whatsupnewp.com
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England contractor changes company name but it doesn’t stop customer complaints
A contractor based out of Fall River continues to be accused of scamming customers despite numerous grievances levied against him and a company name change. Fall River Reporter has received multiple complaints concerning Marco Cordeiro and so has the Attorney General’s Office. Cordeiro was previously a local contractor and owner of Lagoa Construction. After receiving various complaints under Lagoa which prompted an investigation by WJAR 10, Cordeiro started a new company called C&C All Around Construction LLC in 2021.
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
thebeveragejournal.com
On Premise Advice: Fall Is Upon Us
Meteorological fall started just a few weeks ago, and with the ever-shortening days, it’s impossible not to see winter on the horizon. But for now, let’s enjoy October — the bridge month that takes us from summer to winter. This time of year, we are inundated with everything pumpkin.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Eames Hamilton Yates Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large￼
Eames Hamilton Yates Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 3 pm on Monday, October 3. These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Smyth | candidate for Newport City Council At-Large￼￼
Stephanie Smyth, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Monday, October 3 at 4 pm. These one-on-one interviews will introduce you to the candidates, allow the candidates to talk about their platform, and allow us to ask the questions that are important to voters.
whatsupnewp.com
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
Expert: Deer tick population expected to ‘soar’ through Thanksgiving
University of Rhode Island Entomologist Tom Mather is reminding residents to take proper precautions ahead of deer tick season.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Dockside Cottage in Rhode Island
This abode has a cozy fireplace, a sunroom, plus waterfront views, making it great for any time of year. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,395,000. Size: 1,954 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. There...
