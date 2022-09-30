A few weeks ago, RINewsToday did a story focusing on the “new homeless” that have appeared as a group at Burnside Park in downtown Providence. Several people in wheelchairs, using walkers, canes, etc. have gathered at the Park, next to the water fountain and Hasbro children’s playground. They don’t move from the park very often, and have set up areas to store their belongings, and to sleep. In inclement weather they move their belongings to the bus shelters and stay there while it is raining. This moves regular commuters out of the shelters.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO