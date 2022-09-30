Read full article on original website
Related
Ferrari Purosangue Debuts With 715-HP V12 And Suicide Doors
Ferrari's first-ever production four-door, four-seat vehicle. Features a 715-horsepower front-mid-mounted 6.5-liter V12. Front and rear transmission units create an effective AWD system. 0-62 mph in 3.3 seconds, top speed of 193 mph. Following an age of development and numerous spy shots and teasers, Ferrari has finally revealed its first-ever SUV...
Land Rover Defender Stunt Vehicles From No Time To Die Sell For Big Bucks At Auction
The latest installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, had people on the edge of their seats with incredible action scenes, and even better car chases. While the 2021 film was Daniel Craig's fifth and final stint as the world's most famous spy, it also granted the Land Rover Defender its cinematic debut.
Bond's Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Over $3 Million
Last month, we told you about a very special Aston Martin DB5 that was headed to auction. It was the stunt car from No Time To Die, the 25th Bond film, and Daniel Craig's final. Now, the hammer has fallen, and the car didn't exactly sell for cheap. The sale price was a whopping $3,228,444 USD.
Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
RELATED PEOPLE
Road & Track
Ferrari Enzo Crashed While Being Delivered to Its Owner
The owner anticipating delivery of a Ferrari Enzo got some bad news this week after it crashed on the U.K. island of Jersey. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
MotorAuthority
Ford patented an external airbag system
Ford has filed a patent application for an external airbag that would deploy from behind a vehicle's grille during collisions. Filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Mar. 1, 2021, and published Sept. 1, the application describes an airbag system similar to the ones already mandated in the U.S. for vehicle interiors as a supplemental restraint system (SRS) to protect occupants.
fordauthority.com
2021 Ford F-250 Harley Davidson Edition Up For Auction
A unique, ultra-low-mileage 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty Harley Davidson Edition recently popped up for auction on Cars & Bids, featuring a custom-built exterior accent kit that pays tribute to the famous motorcycle maker. This 2021 Ford F-250 is finished in Carbonized Gray and features a custom Harley Davidson package...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bentley Flying Spur Speed Vs. Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge - Which Ultra-Luxury Sedan Is Best?
What do you do when you want a posh, high-status sedan that sits right atop the automotive food chain but you also prefer to do the driving yourself? You purchase one of these, the new Bentley Flying Spur Speed or Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge. Both cars are equipped with more powerful versions of their classic engines, that being the 626-horsepower W12 in the newer Bentley and the 591-hp V12 in the Rolls-Royce. They each have sharper suspension tuning and tasteful styling enhancements to reflect their greater focus on performance, but not at the expense of supreme luxury and comfort. Which one is better, though?
MotorAuthority
2024 Audi Q6 RS E-Tron, 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, 2023 Alpine A110 R: Car News Headlines
Audi is cooking up a new SUV twinned with Porsche's upcoming electric Macan. The Audi will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and today we have spy shots of a high-performance RS version being developed by Audi Sport. Mercedes-Benz now offers one of the biggest electric vehicles on the market...
historynet.com
The Weirdest Airplane We’ve Ever Seen Might Be This Soviet Sub Killer
In the 1950s and 1960s, the Soviet Union was greatly concerned about the United States’ submarine-launched Polaris missiles. The ballistic weapons carried small, relatively lightweight hydrogen bombs that could hit targets more than 2,000 miles away from their launch sites. Even more concerning, submarines could launch the missiles while remaining submerged. The Soviets were highly motivated to develop the means to identify, attack and destroy those submarines.
Rusty Relics - Pick Two!
See the original post here. Apparently, we are not the only ones interested in Finding Old Cars. Over the past few weeks there have been some interesting submissions to FindingOldCars.com, from an iconic Dodge Power Wagon to a 1967 Mercury Cougar symbolic of American Muscle. Treasures from all over the U.S. are being submitted including vehicles from North Carolina, Georgia, Indiana and New York.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Mercedes-AMG SL63 Hits 200 MPH On The Autobahn With Ease
The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.
Road & Track
Original Engine 1955 Jaguar D-Type, 1961 Mercedes 300 SL Roadster Headed to Auction
A collection of 131 classic cars, including some pristine racing and sports cars, spanning Ford to Bugatti to Mercedes, is going on the block at Broad Arrow Auctions in New York on October 14. While there’s no reserve for most of the collection, the total spent could reach up to around $30 million.
1934 Streamliner Looks Like Nothing Else, And It's The Only One Left
The 1934 McQuay-Norris Streamliner is a pretty unique car, but that's not only because of its rather peculiar design. With only six units built from 1933 to 1934, you'd be hard-pressed to find something like it on the road – much more so with the fact that this is the only one currently in existence.
VW unveiled a fully autonomous EV concept that lets passengers sleep horizontally — take a look inside
The Gen.Travel concept has been designed from the "inside out" to explore the experience of passengers traveling in a fully automated vehicle.
Comments / 0