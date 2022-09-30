ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sherman metro area

By Stacker
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DChIR_0iGrUPt700

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Sherman-Denison, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Metros where people in Sherman are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139cCI_0iGrUPt700

1 / 14Stacker

#14. Gordonville, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$45,529 (+30.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$88,951 (+83.2%)
– Typical home value: $195,870 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

2 / 14Stacker

#13. Denison, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$52,041 (+28.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$114,873 (+95.7%)
– Typical home value: $234,948 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWKy6_0iGrUPt700

3 / 14Stacker

#12. Howe, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$58,212 (+28.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$121,082 (+84.3%)
– Typical home value: $264,749 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

4 / 14Stacker

#11. Sherman, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$60,806 (+29.7%)
– 5-year price change: +$122,202 (+85.2%)
– Typical home value: $265,584 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

5 / 14Stacker

#10. Luella, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$65,610 (+25.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$153,535 (+88.9%)
– Typical home value: $326,263 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09LRjh_0iGrUPt700

6 / 14Stacker

#9. Whitesboro, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$69,342 (+28.0%)
– 5-year price change: +$152,372 (+92.3%)
– Typical home value: $317,398 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

7 / 14Stacker

#8. Pottsboro, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$80,185 (+30.6%)
– 5-year price change: +$164,225 (+92.3%)
– Typical home value: $342,143 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kl0Vf_0iGrUPt700

8 / 14Stacker

#7. Whitewright, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$82,891 (+32.4%)
– 5-year price change: +$166,009 (+96.0%)
– Typical home value: $338,872 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

9 / 14Stacker

#6. Collinsville, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$83,716 (+32.1%)
– 5-year price change: +$165,404 (+92.3%)
– Typical home value: $344,620 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNdEu_0iGrUPt700

10 / 14Stacker

#5. Tioga, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$88,953 (+29.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$191,250 (+97.8%)
– Typical home value: $386,827 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sherman metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCHlz_0iGrUPt700

11 / 14Stacker

#4. Bells, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$95,222 (+35.2%)
– 5-year price change: +$188,215 (+105.9%)
– Typical home value: $365,988 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GphSF_0iGrUPt700

12 / 14Stacker

#3. Van Alstyne, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$104,693 (+31.5%)
– 5-year price change: +$202,276 (+86.3%)
– Typical home value: $436,556 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

13 / 14Stacker

#2. Sadler, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$107,154 (+30.3%)
– 5-year price change: +$239,168 (+108.1%)
– Typical home value: $460,448 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z77V5_0iGrUPt700

14 / 14Stacker

#1. Gunter, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$175,903 (+36.9%)
– 5-year price change: +$313,421 (+92.5%)
– Typical home value: $652,091 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
ntdaily.com

Beto O’Rourke visits campus, ‘proud of Denton’ for marijuana ordinance

On his eighth stop in his two-week college tour, democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke visited the university for a sold-out rally. The Gateway Center Ballroom flooded with students Monday morning — some of whom had been waiting over an hour to secure front row seats. This was O’Rourke’s second visit to Denton in less than a month, and he was met with cheers as he trotted through the rows of seats sporting a University of North Texas cap.
DENTON, TX
KTEN.com

Water bills going up for Denison customers

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison water customers will soon be paying more when they turn on the tap. A few months ago, the city hired an outside firm to design a new water and wastewater rate along with a comprehensive plan. City spokesperson Emily Agans said the price hike...
DENISON, TX
Local Profile

Costco Is Coming To Celina

H-E-B isn’t the only corporation making its mark in North Texas. Costco will soon be coming to Celina and is expected to bring in a large amount of economic growth as well. On September 30, the city of Celina confirmed the town’s suspicions of a Costco making its way to the small town. A deal, more than a year in the making, was made the same day which allows for phase one to begin. The first phase begins building on 43 acres on the corner of Ownsby and Preston. The phase includes around 200,000 to 225,000 square feet of commercial retail space. About 160,000 square feet will hold the building itself. A second phase will be 62 acres across the road, but it has not been identified what the phase will consist of.
CELINA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Alstyne, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Whitesboro, TX
City
Tioga, TX
City
Collinsville, TX
City
Sadler, TX
Denison, TX
Business
City
Gunter, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Sherman, TX
Business
Sherman, TX
Real Estate
City
Denison, TX
City
Sherman, TX
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Lewisville, TX

Lewisville, Texas is a popular suburb of Dallas located just northwest of the city. It’s known as a recreational hub as it is home to Lewisville Lake, a massive body of water that is popular for boating, jet skiing, swimming, fishing, and more. Interstate 35 cuts directly through Lewisville,...
LEWISVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Butcher shop now open in Argyle

A new custom butcher shop opened recently in Argyle. Z Bar Cattle Co. conducted a soft opening in late September in The Shops of Argyle at 100 Country Club Lane. The business plans to have a grand opening in the next couple weeks, after ironing out a few equipment issues, said owner Stephen Kirkland.
ARGYLE, TX
US105

Minutes from DFW Airport, You Have to See the Southlake, TX House

This house looks like something you would see in a Disney movie but it’s actually just 11 minutes away from the DFW airport. The exact address is 935 W Dove Rd, Southlake, TX 76092, and this home and property is beyond nice. The only thing not to love about this place is the price tag, with the current list price being $12,500,000. But as you look through the photos of this incredible homes in a perfect location in the Dallas and Fort Worth area you will quickly understand why that price tag makes sense.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Urban Areas#Business Industry#Linus Business#Sherman Metro#Americans#Sherman Denison#Tx Metro Area Using Data
dallasexpress.com

Local Big Box Retail Properties Face Foreclosure

Seven big box retail stores in North Texas are under threat of foreclosure after the property owner reportedly defaulted on more than $40 million in loans. The term “big box” describes retail stores that occupy large volumes of physical space and offer a variety of consumer goods and products, according to Investopedia. Big box stores achieve economies of scale with a business model that focuses on achieving large sales volume.
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
blackchronicle.com

Dallas flooding: Storms, massive rainfall hit D-FW area

Thunderstorms hit the Dallas-Fort Worth area Sunday evening into Monday and dropped massive quantities of rain within the span of 18 hours, inundating streets, flooding houses and forcing some drivers to desert their autos in excessive water. A 60-year-old lady died in Dallas County when her car was swept away.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
KXII.com

Senior tenants evacuated after flames spark in apartment

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Denison Fire and Police responded to a structure fire at the Manning Park Plaza. Denison Fire said when they arrived on scene, there was light smoke and no one was present in the apartment. Four surrounding units were evacuated but were given the all clear just before...
DENISON, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. LYNCH, ANDREW DAVID; W/M; POB: TULSA OK; AGE: 29; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/PSN...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
bryancountypatriot.com

Help Wanted: Maintenance Worker

Help Wanted: Maintenance Worker for Bryan, Carter and Love Counties. Responsible for the overall cleaning, sanitizing, maintenance and upkeep of all Big Five buildings and adjacent grounds, including playgrounds, and related equipment, with a goal of assuring conditions exist for optimal operations and compliance with state and local codes and safety and sanitary tules and regulations.
CARTER COUNTY, OK
fox4news.com

3 arrested in Denton for catalytic converter crime spree

DENTON, Texas - Dameiun Harris, Latricia Murphy and a juvenile were all busted before dawn Thursday morning for charges of stealing catalytic converters. Police say they were caught in the act at a hotel parking lot. "We are working on more proactive enforcement of this," said Denton Police Spokesperson Amy...
easttexasradio.com

Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete

Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

'Bright-eyed peeper' wanted for looking into homes in Plano

PLANO, Texas - Plano police need help finding a man seen peeping through the window of a home. Security cameras got a clear picture of the man in a neighborhood near the Central Expressway and Parker Road two weeks ago. The homeowner told FOX 4 he showed up on at...
PLANO, TX
KXII.com

Chickens go flying after semi overturns, no one injured

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A semi carrying 20 pallets of raw chicken overturned this morning in Denison. Around 4:30 a.m. Denison Police responded to the overturned vehicle in the area of S US Hwy 75 by the N exit 66. The driver told police he attempted to switch lanes, when he...
DENISON, TX
KDAF

KDAF

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy