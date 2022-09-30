Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sherman metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and not other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate.

The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket. The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Sherman-Denison, TX metro area using data from Zillow . Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of August 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +14.1% to $356,054. All 14 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#14. Gordonville, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$45,529 (+30.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$88,951 (+83.2%)

– Typical home value: $195,870 (#14 most expensive city in metro)

#13. Denison, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$52,041 (+28.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$114,873 (+95.7%)

– Typical home value: $234,948 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

#12. Howe, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$58,212 (+28.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$121,082 (+84.3%)

– Typical home value: $264,749 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Sherman, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$60,806 (+29.7%)

– 5-year price change: +$122,202 (+85.2%)

– Typical home value: $265,584 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Luella, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$65,610 (+25.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$153,535 (+88.9%)

– Typical home value: $326,263 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Whitesboro, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$69,342 (+28.0%)

– 5-year price change: +$152,372 (+92.3%)

– Typical home value: $317,398 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Pottsboro, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$80,185 (+30.6%)

– 5-year price change: +$164,225 (+92.3%)

– Typical home value: $342,143 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Whitewright, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$82,891 (+32.4%)

– 5-year price change: +$166,009 (+96.0%)

– Typical home value: $338,872 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Collinsville, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$83,716 (+32.1%)

– 5-year price change: +$165,404 (+92.3%)

– Typical home value: $344,620 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Tioga, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$88,953 (+29.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$191,250 (+97.8%)

– Typical home value: $386,827 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bells, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$95,222 (+35.2%)

– 5-year price change: +$188,215 (+105.9%)

– Typical home value: $365,988 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Van Alstyne, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$104,693 (+31.5%)

– 5-year price change: +$202,276 (+86.3%)

– Typical home value: $436,556 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Sadler, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$107,154 (+30.3%)

– 5-year price change: +$239,168 (+108.1%)

– Typical home value: $460,448 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Gunter, Texas

– 1-year price change: +$175,903 (+36.9%)

– 5-year price change: +$313,421 (+92.5%)

– Typical home value: $652,091 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

