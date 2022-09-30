Read full article on original website
Friday News Wrap UpThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USAThe Maine WriterMaine State
Bangor to See the Arrival of 20 Refugees by Mid-OctoberThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do this weekend 9/17 and 9/18The Maine WriterBangor, ME
Money Saving New Small Business Opens in MaineThe Maine WriterNewport, ME
Bangor TV Station Welcomes Back Veteran Newsman Craig Colson
A familiar face in the Bangor television news scene makes his return this week, after a 4-year hiatus. Bangor has missed Craig Colson's smiling face and distinctive voice on their television news. So I'm happy to report that he will be making his return to the anchor desk this week at both ABC 7 and FOX Bangor. Craig says he's excited to be back and that it's "like going home again." Especially since he's going to be working with his brother, Matt Colson, who was just hired as the station's assistant news director. I asked Matt how he feels about working with his brother Craig and he told me he couldn't be happier.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Sketches Set In Bangor
Season 48 of Saturday Night Live is set to premiere this weekend, with host Miles Teller, who is red hot off the success of "Top Gun: Maverick", and musical guest, Kendrick Lamar. It’s always cool when Bangor, or for that matter, anyplace in Maine gets mentioned in a movie or...
Remember When Coolio Hunted for Ghosts on An Island in Orono?
Coolio was not only a Grammy award-winning rapper, but he also dabbled in paranormal investigation. Earlier this week, rapper, Coolio died at age 59. TMZ says his manager Jarez reportedly said the veteran rhymer died of cardiac arrest, although an official cause of death has yet to be determined. The...
Ghostport 2022 Is Coming To Bucksport October 29th
Get ready for a scary good time in Boogie Bucksport!. This is such an exciting time of year. Fall truly is the best, because there are so many Halloween themed events that take place all across the state of Maine, and there is no place that makes you think of all things spooky, like the town of Bucksport!
Todd’s Salsa Wins A National Award At ‘Zest Fest’
It will be a long week without Todd, he is currently living the high life at the Fryeburg Fair, but he had some great news to share with everyone!. In addition to being the meteorologist at WABI TV-5 here in Bangor, he has been running a very successful side hustle, selling his homemade treats all over the state of Maine.
Scope These Crazy Old Pet Sematary Filming Locations
Well, since it's the Halloween season... I figured what better way to get into the spirit, than to check out some horror movie film spots. The original Pet Sematary came out almost 30 years ago, and let's face it. It was kinda awful. Thankfully, the new version, seems way better. In the OG version, the guy playing Louis Creed had just done and Elvis biopic. It totally ruined his performance for me in every way, hahaha.
Thomas Hill Standpipe Fall Tour is Wednesday, Oct. 5
It is very straightforward. Climb the stairs and Wow. But the opportunity only presents itself once per season. And the fall occurrence is tomorrow afternoon between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Free to do, kids under 12 need to be with adults. 100 stairs. Although last time I did it...
Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?
Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
WMTW
Mainer living in FL tucks baby in plastic bin, recounts tale of survival during Hurricane Ian
A Maine woman, who now lives in the Fort Myers area, ignored the mandatory evacuation orders, and was forced to swim to safety with her three-month-old son tucked inside a plastic storage bin. Callie Brown grew up in Skowhegan. Her parents still live in Maine. Cell phone video captured their...
Mason’s Brewing Has an Epic Response to a Customer Review
When Mason's got a really dumb customer review, they didn't hold back. Bravo!!. Mason's Brewing Company in Brewer, is a fantastic local establishment that serves up tasty craft beers, and some of the best food in the area. This extremely popular location has many loyal customers, but every now and then, you get some criticism that isn't very constructive.
A Couple Comes To Bangor To Get The Full Stephen King Experience
A husband and wife who are way into all things spooky, have a YouTube Channel called "The Horror Roadsides Show." The page is described as "Adventurer who goes to weird bizarre and creepy locations and tells you the stories behind it. My wife and I love the paranormal and mysterious. If you, yourself are a fan, then you have found the right channel. Join us on our adventures. We are learning and growing all the time."
Bangor Restaurant Voted Number One in The Entire Country
Tripadvisor polls often about food. And their latest is about restaurants “that offer delicious indulgence without breaking the bank”.Top Everyday Eats. And the number one restaurant selected on their list, from all over this massive country of ours is in Bangor. How many thousands of restaurants are there...
A Chipotle Mexican Grill Could Soon Open Inside a Waterville, Maine Hotel
According to the Kennebec Journal, Waterville, Maine could soon be home to another chain restaurant. It wasn't that long ago, July to be exact, that the Chipotle Mexican Grill at the Market Place @ Augusta closed down. And, depending on who you talk to, it was for a multitude of reasons.
Monster Mash: A Visual Holiday Spooktacular Is Coming To Orono
A full month of scary Sunday afternoons are headed to Orono! Enter, if you dare... Sure, you can go trick-or-treating, head to a haunted house, or go to a Halloween party, but if you are looking for something fun & different, we found an event that might interest you. The...
wabi.tv
Maine Garlic Fest continues Sunday
CANAAN, Maine (WABI) - There’s still time to catch one of Maine’s most fragrant festivals in Canaan. Maine’s Garlic Fest will host its second day at Lake George Regional park Sunday. Garlic lovers will celebrate its many forms with a variety of food displays. It’s plenty more...
China, Maine Man Identified as Driver Who Crashed Through Winslow Home While Unconscious
In an update to a story we brought you a day ago, the driver of a Subaru Forester that left the roadway and crashed through the side of a Winslow, Maine house has been identified. Tuesday afternoon the Kennebec Journal released the information reporting that William Haiss, about 65 years...
This “Hidden” Bar Is Upstairs From A Popular Augusta Restaurant
When you think of the word "speakeasy" what comes to mind? A heavy metal door at the end of a dimly lit alley? Needing to use the secret knock before the doorman will open the peephole slot to see who's there? And, needing to say the password before he'll open the door?
Ghostly Bangor Walking Tours Start This Sunday
This October, you can explore the history of Bangor and get a good scare at the same time!. Now that fall is upon us, it's time to look forward to the spookiest day of the year, Halloween. There so many things to do this season, but the question is, do you dare to attend this event?
wabi.tv
Bangor Police searching for missing woman
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing person. 35-year-old Nicole Tufo was last heard from on September 8. Bangor Police say she’s about five feet tall and 105 pounds. She has star tattoos on her ears and...
Bangor Parks & Rec is Gonna Get Spooky with Annual Touch-A-Truck or Treat
I feel like it was just last week, I was posting about not going into the lakes and rivers yet because the water was still too cold, despite the air temps. But here I am now, writing about Halloween. Granted, it's still over a month away, but barely. Soon, all the little goblins and goblinettes will take to the streets in pursuit of the ultimate candy haul.
