Russian Officials Who Plotted To Overthrow Putin Summoned by Police
Russian officials who appealed to the country's State Duma to remove President Vladimir Putin from power on the charge of high treason say they have been summoned by police for "discrediting" the Russian government. Nikita Yurefev, a municipal deputy for Smolninskoe in St. Petersburg, and Dmitry Palyuga, another municipal deputy...
Steps of a Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York were splashed with red paint
A Russian Orthodox cathedral in New York appears to have been defaced with red paint, following a similar incident in which the Russian Consulate was vandalized with red spray paint.
The Jewish Press
NYC Russian Consulate Slathered in Red Paint Hours Before Putin Annexes Ukraine Provinces
The Russian Consulate building on New York City’s Upper East Side was slathered in red paint overnight Thursday into Friday, police said. NYPD officers responded to a 911 call at the building (9 East 91st Street) at 1:37 am on Friday to find the Consulate’s façade and entrance covered in bright, dripping red paint.
Russian Consulate in New York City vandalized overnight
The Russian Consulate in New York City was vandalized early Friday morning with red spray paint, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department (NYPD) confirmed. Police responded to a call just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday that the facade of the Russian Consulate on the Upper East Side had been vandalized. No arrests were made, and the NYPD is continuing to investigate what it has deemed a “possible bias incident,” the spokesperson said.
Putin's former speechwriter says Russian political system in 'shock' following Moscow's recent defeats in Ukraine
Russia's political system is in "shock" after Moscow's recent defeats in Ukraine, a former Vladimir Putin aide said. "This is no exaggeration," Abbas Gallyamov, a political consultant and ex-speechwriter to Putin, told CNN. Gallyamov said that Putin's "image" has now been "tarnished" over the losses on the battlefield. Russia's entire...
A superyacht linked to Vladimir Putin was a Christmas present from oligarchs, Russian opposition website claims
Funds for the Scheherazade were a Christmas gift to Putin from Russian oligarchs, per Dossier Center. The $700 million superyacht is said to have been used by his lover Alina Kabaeva, per the report. The vessel features two helipads as well as a swimming pool, cinema and beauty salon. The...
Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North
Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with...
Putin Ally Dies 'of Stroke' in Russia's Far East
Vladimir Sungorkin, editor-in-chief of pro-Kremlin tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda, has died at the age of 68. Sungorkin, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, had a stroke while on a business trip to the Khabarovsk territory in Russia's far east, a columnist for the newspaper told the state-run Interfax news agency. "Vladimir...
Ukraine Encircles '5,000 Russian Troops' in Lyman as Putin Faces New Defeat
Ukraine's military has said it has surrounded thousands of Russian troops in a strategic City in the Donetsk Oblast, a day after Vladimir Putin claimed the region as part of Russia. There are around "5,000 Russian troops encircled in Lyman" according to Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern forces, although...
Russians Protesting a Mile From Kremlin: 'Send Putin to the Trenches'
Russian citizens assembled Wednesday in the streets of Moscow to protest President Vladimir Putin's mobilization of 300,000 additional troops in the Ukraine war. Journalist Francis Scarr posted a video on Twitter of a nighttime crowd gathered on Moscow's main pedestrian street of Arbat, shouting, "Send Putin to the trenches!" Arbat Street is located only about a mile from the Kremlin, Putin's official residence.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration just a day earlier that it had annexed four regions of Ukraine — an area that includes Lyman. Taking the city paves the way for Ukrainian troops to potentially push further into land that Moscow now illegally claims as its own. “The Ukrainian flag is already in Lyman, Donetsk region. Fighting is still going on there. But there is no trace of any pseudo-referendum there,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Saturday. He was referring to “referendums” that Russia held at gunpoint in the four regions before annexing them — Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin
UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
Putin Stuck 'In a Box' as Ukraine Foils Russians at Dnieper River: General
The Russian military was described as being "drunk, brutal" and having "low morale, bad leadership."
Ukrainian troops overrun Russian forces, break through lines in recently annexed Kherson: Live updates
Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman said “with superior tank units ... the enemy managed to penetrate into the depths of our defense.” Live updates.
Biden says U.S. will never recognize Russian claims on Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday the United States will never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's sovereign territory as the United States prepared new sanctions to impose once Moscow annexes new areas of Ukraine.
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Putin claims parts of Ukraine and horror as rocket strike kills dozens
Russia's President Vladimir Putin announced that four areas of Ukraine were now "forever" Russian territory, after referendums in the areas which have been deemed a "sham" by Ukraine and its allies. In an angry speech in Moscow filled with accusations against the West, he claimed that people in Russian-held Donetsk,...
Moscow's proxies in occupied Ukraine regions report big votes to join Russia
LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine reported huge majorities on Tuesday in favour of becoming part of Russia after five days of voting in so-called referendums that Kyiv and the West denounced as a sham.
US News and World Report
Putin Slams 'Imperialist' West, Says It Fears Russia
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday vowed to defend Russia's "homeland and values" in a defiant speech from the Kremlin in which he announced Russia was annexing four regions from Ukraine and said the West feared Russian culture. Presenting a long list of grievances against the West,...
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation of his war. Ukraine’s president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO military alliance. Putin’s land-grab and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s signing of what he...
