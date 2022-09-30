Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Video: Bystanders tackle, disarm gunman police say shot man in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Bystanders kicked, tackled and disarmed a gunman police say shot a man in Montgomery County over the weekend in a frantic and tense struggle that was caught on video. Authorities say they were called to the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane in Silver Spring Saturday...
fox5dc.com
Police search for attempted child abduction suspects in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. - Montgomery County police are searching for a suspect who attempted to kidnap a young girl. Police said the attempted abduction happened around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Place in Wheaton. A man got out of a black four-door sedan with tinted windows...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox5dc.com
3 teens arrested after violent carjacking in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County police have arrested three 14-year-old boys from D.C. who are accused of attempting to carjack a woman in Rockville on Monday. Police said the victim had just parked her 2019 Toyota RAV4 in a parking garage in Rockville Town Square on the 20 block of Maryland Avenue.
rockvillenights.com
Strong-arm robbery in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a strong-arm robbery in Rockville Sunday night, October 2, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 2600 block of Research Boulevard at 9:50 PM. That is right off of Shady Grove Road.
fox5dc.com
Good Samaritans help man who was shot in Silver Spring
New video shows a few good Samaritans jumping in to help a man struggling with someone who just shot him multiple times. FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports from MedStar Washington Hospital where the victim is still in critical condition.
fox5dc.com
Tow truck driver shot at in Annapolis during call to unlock vehicle for suspected shooter: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say shots were fired at a tow truck driver over the weekend in Annapolis during a call to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter. The shooting was reported Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Street. The driver told police they were...
mocoshow.com
Three 14-Year-Olds Charged in Connection With Attempted Armed Carjacking at Rockville Town Square
Three 14-year-old males from Washington, D.C., have been arrested and charged with an attempted armed carjacking that occurred on October 3, 2022, in Rockville Town Square. At approximately 11:50 a.m., Montgomery County First District and Rockville City Police officers responded to the 20 block of Maryland Avenue for the report of an attempted armed carjacking that just occurred.
WJLA
SEE IT: DC Police release video of suspects in Buddy Harrison's fatal shooting
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department released surveillance video Monday showing the two people suspected in the fatal shooting of beloved trainer and boxer Buddy Harrison. Arthur Harrison, Jr.. was killed at his home in the 2700 block of 30th Street SE around 11:39 a.m on Saturday, Sept....
Bay Net
Loaded Handgun Recovered From Vehicle During Traffic Stop
WALDORF, Md. – On October 2 at 8:12 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop in the area of Holly Tree Lane and Western Parkway in Waldorf after observing the driver of a passenger car fail to stop at a solid red traffic signal. During the stop, officers detected the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cops drive head-on into car with mom and kids, she says. They thought it was someone else
Jamee Kimble was driving in on Oct. 1 when she and her kids were struck head-on by a police car going around 10 mph in Virginia. It wasn’t an accident. “They had me hold both of my hands out the car window while they pointed a gun at me screaming that I could become a threat if I moved, in front of my kids,” Kimble said in an Instagram post documenting the confrontation in Fairfax County.
WJLA
Md. suspect ID'd in Fairfax County jewelry store smash-and-grab armed robbery
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police identified a suspect Monday wanted in connection to the Sept. 20 armed robbery of the Sonia Jewelry and Boutique Inc. in Springfield, Va. Authorities released a photo of Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland. He's described as being five foot ten inches...
Investigators looking for man suspected in gun discharge at Arundel Mills Mall
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a man in connection with the suspected accidental discharge of a gun at the Arundel Mills Mall food court over the weekend, Anne Arundel Police said. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to reported shots fired at the mall. Investigators said the suspect appeared to have been adjusting his pants when a concealed gun fired into the floor. No injuries were reported from the actual gunshot. Police believe the suspect fled with patrons who were running from the scene."We'll go through a process to see who he was, is he of legal age, does he have legal permits, was this an actual firearm, what exactly occurred and pursue anything if need be—if it's even pertinent," said police spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner on Saturday.
fox5dc.com
Scammers steals $5K from elderly woman in Laurel: police
LAUREL, Md. - Police are searching for two women they say scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars in Laurel over the summer. According to authorities, the elderly woman told officers she was approached by the two women as she left a shopping center in the 1000 block of Fairlawn Avenue on June 22 around 5:30 p.m.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Respond to Report of Attempted Carjacking; Two in Custody
On 10/3/22 at 11:55 a.m. Rockville City Police responded to the area of E. Middle Lane and Helen Heneghan Way for the report of an attempted carjacking. Officers met with witnesses who stated they heard a woman screaming and observed three males assaulting a female in the parking garage in the 300 block of Hungerford Drive. The witness attempted to intervene when one of the subjects pointed a handgun and fled on foot. The female victim advised officers that while parking her vehicle, the three men approached her, demanded her keys, and when she refused, they physically assaulted her.
fox5dc.com
Car with child inside stolen while mother delivered groceries: police
WASHINGTON - A Fairfax, Virginia woman and her young daughter were safely reunited shortly after police say thieves in D.C. stole the car the child was sitting in while the mother delivered groceries. Authorities say the stolen vehicle was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kenyon...
fox5dc.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash; Fairfax County Police searching for suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Annandale Road around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was...
Bay Net
Off-Duty DC Officer Hit By Vehicle In Parking Lot In P.G. County
LANHAM, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating the circumstances of a pedestrian collision in Lanham on Friday. The victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. On September 30, 2022, at approximately 10:40 am, Prince George’s County Police patrol officers were flagged down and...
WTOP
Toddler found with bullet wounds at car crash scene in SE DC
A two-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in Prince George’s County. District police said that around 12:30 a.m. officers were responding to the scene of a car crash at...
'It had to be a setup': Citizens react to the ATM theft near North Milton
Last year's ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the city came out to more than 60. This year, between the beginning of June and the end of September, there were around 20.
